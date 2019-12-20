Work with homeless inspires documentary

VOL. 43 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 20, 2019

Documentarian Mary Catherine Anderson, left, and Stacie Huckeba interview “Krow” about train hopping for their documentary on homelessness. -- Photos Provided By Stacie Huckeba

Stacie Huckeba is taking her plea for the recognition of the humanity of those who are homeless to the big screen.

“The Face of Homelessness” (working title) is a documentary that focuses on the kindness and resilience of those who are homeless with the goal of changing people’s perspectives on a population that often is mischaracterized with a broad brush that paints them all as lazy drunks.

Stacie and Mary Catherine Anderson, a doctoral candidate from Stanford University, are following several members of that community for a year, focusing not just on their journey, but how their environment affects them, how the weather affects them, really to show them as human beings who care.

The subjects for the film were chosen because they all spend much of their time helping their homeless communities, the filmmakers say.

There’s Krow, the self-proclaimed hobo, who teaches people how to navigate the train system

J.B., a former Marine, runs a giant camp where he teaches people how to build latrines, set up tents and perform other necessary tasks to survive

Kim, who runs a halfway camp, a place where people who have lost their camps or are just out of jail can go as a transition

Terrance, who helps keep homeless people who are LGBTQ safe because often those people are targeted for violence.

The goal is for the film to be finished by 2021 and to have it shown on the social justice film festival circuit.

For details and a snippet of the film watch: Watch “The Face of Homelessness InfoVid Oct19” on Vimeo.

If interested in helping out, contact stacie@staciehuckeba.com