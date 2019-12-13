VOL. 43 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 13, 2019

Stocks rise on Wall Street as rally stretches to fourth day The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street Monday, pushing major indexes to more record highs.

Surprisingly strong reports on China's economy helped drive the rally. That's layered on top of investor optimism from last week's initial trade deal between China and the United States.

Health care, technology and energy stocks led the way higher.

The S&P 500 index rose 22 points, or 0.7%, to 3,191. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100 points, or 0.4%, to 28,235.

The Nasdaq added 79 points, or 0.9%, to 8,814. Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.88%.