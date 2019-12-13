VOL. 43 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 13, 2019

Porter Flea Holiday 2019. Featuring curated modern handmade goods from regional designers. Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Ave. 6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Fee: Information: www.porterflea.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit event held each year with a goal to place a live wreath on the grave of every American veteran who died serving our country. A local remembrance ceremony will take place at Gallatin City Cemetery. 10-11 a.m. Open to the public. City is now accepting donations and greatly appreciated. Information: 615 451-5961.

Carols, Crafts and Cookies

Join the State Museum for a free event that includes cookie decorating, designing holiday cards and making festive crafts. Local choirs will perform Christmas carol favorites to spread holiday cheer throughout the day. Holiday sweaters and festive wear are welcomed. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

Gallatin Christmas Parade

Share this great tradition with your family. Parade route Steam Plant Road to Hartsville Pike, down Main Street, down Broadway and ends at Gallatin High School. Noon. Rain or Shine. Information

Christmas in the Park

Join your friends and neighbors under the pavilion at Pegram Park for a roaring fire, hot cocoa, chili, music and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. 4:30-8 p.m. Pegram City Park, Thompson Road, Pegram. Fee: Free, family event. Information

DEC. 14-15

Dickens of a Christmas

This is the 35th year that Dickens of a Christmas has taken place in downtown Franklin. In mid-December, the town square and side streets will transform into a scene out of a Charles Dickens’ novel. Over 50,000 people attend this free, family-friendly holiday festival. Attendees can expect horse-drawn carriage rides, street performers, Dickens characters and many great vendors. Even neighbors get in the spirit and dress up for the Victorian-era event. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Information

THROUGH DEC. 28

Franktown Festival of Lights

Williamson County’s only drive-thru light spectacular. Visit Santa’s Village, petting zoo, camel rides and more. Tickets $25 per car. Discount for Veterans, Active Duty Military and First Responders. Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. Open nightly from 6-10 p.m. Information

THROUGH DEC. 31

GLOW Nashville

Located at First Tennessee Park, GLOW Nashville features one of the country’s tallest Christmas trees, millions of lights adorning larger-than-life sculptures, ice skating and tubing experiences, a Santa’s workshop and more activities for all ages. 5-10 p.m. Fee: $19.99 and up. Ice Skating rentals $10. Information

THROUGH JAN. 5

Holiday Lights at Cheekwood

This annual holiday attraction featuring a one-mile-long path and over a million twinkling lights. Open seven nights a week except Christmas Day. 5-10 p.m. Fee: $9-27 depending on membership status, time and date. Information

DEC. 15-23

Amy Grant & Vince Gill Christmas at the Ryman

A great show for the entire family in the beautiful old Ryman Auditorium. For complete list of times and fees, information

MONDAY, DEC. 16

Second Harvest Food Bank Donation Days

The Frist Art Museum will offer free admission on Mondays in December to guests bringing nonperishable food items for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Look for the collection barrels next to Visitor Services. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway. Additional dates: Monday, Dec. 23. and 30. Information

TUESDAY, DEC. 17

2019 Education report Card for Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

For 28 years, the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce has convened a diverse committee of business and community volunteers to dig into the challenges, successes, and opportunities in Metro Nashville Public Schools. Each year, they offer recommendations informed by school visits, interviews with key stakeholders, and district and state data. The special topic for the 2019 Education Report Card is Whole City. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. 10-11:30 a.m. Fee: Complimentary, but registration is required. Information

Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance Women in Business Lunch

Guest speaker: Dr. Christa Martin, City of Columbia vice mayor. Topic: The Journey from Bear Creek to South Garden Street. Puckett’s, Mule Room, 15 Public Square. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $20 Members, $25 Non-members. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 19

Business After Hours

Make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun at Clarksville’s premier networking event. TownPlace Suites by Marriott, 120 Fair Brook Place, Clarksville. 5-7 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 21

Blue Christmas Service

A special service for those suffering loss, hurt, and depression during the holiday season. Rehoboth UMC offers this service as a time to be lifted up and encouraged. 2601 Cages Bend Road, Gallatin. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Information: 615 822-3966