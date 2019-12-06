Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 6, 2019

Execution on hold in Tennessee after racism argument raised

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's pending execution of a black inmate was put on hold Wednesday after he raised accusations that racism tainted the jury selection at his trial.

A Nashville judge earlier this year approved an agreement with local prosecutors to re-sentence Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman to life in prison.

The agreement came after Abdur'Rahman presented evidence that prosecutors at his trial showed a preference for white jurors. Tennessee's attorney general has appealed the agreement.

The state Supreme Court ordered that Abdur'Rahman's April execution date be put on hold until the appeal can be heard.

