Titans should top Texans, claim lead in AFC South

Titans 31, Texans 27: Could the Titans actually be a bona fide contender? The answer is yes if they can find a way to defeat the Texans. The Titans have to guard against big plays, but if they can contain the heroics of Deshaun Watson and continue riding the hot tandem of Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill, they can pull this off.

Ravens 30, Jets 21: Who let the Jets have a prime-time game in December? Even if it is a Thursday night, the execs who made that call should have known better. At least it’s a chance to see Lamar Jackson carve somebody up in front of a national audience.

Patriots 40, Bengals 14: Bill Belichick and the Patriots are “on to Cincinnati” after uncharacteristically losing two in a row late in the season. The lowly Bengals should provide a nice warmup for New England, which faces Buffalo the following week with the AFC East possibly in the balance.

Bucs 28, Lions 19: Jameis Winston giveth and Jameis Winston taketh away. The Bucs quarterback has 26 TD passes and 23 interceptions. It probably won’t matter how many picks he throws Sunday as the Lions are down to using David Blough at quarterback.

Chiefs 31, Broncos 21: The Broncos went to Houston and blasted the Texans behind rookie Drew Lock. Anyone see that coming? I didn’t think so. But asking them to take down two top quarterbacks in a row is a bit much. Kansas City wrapped up the AFC West, and still has its sights set on getting a first-round bye, something that is suddenly more attainable after a win Sunday in New England.

Dolphins 19, Giants 17: Two really bad teams squaring off here with draft order implications hanging in the balance. The Dolphins haven’t quit after a 0-7 start. The Giants are back to Eli Manning after Daniel Jones’ injury.

Eagles 20, Redskins 16: Surely, the Eagles wouldn’t stumble before their big NFC East showdown with the Cowboys in Week 16, would they? They shouldn’t, but you never know when you’re dealing with a division this bad.

Seahawks 34, Panthers 17: Firing Ron Rivera didn’t seem like such a good idea, given the drubbing the Panthers took from the Falcons. The Seahawks will need this one to keep pace in the playoff chase, and it could get ugly quickly.

Packers 23, Bears 20: The Bears are still on the fringe of the playoff chase and need this one to have any chance of slipping into the wild-card picture. And the Packers have not been blowing teams out. It comes down to this: Do you trust Aaron Rodgers or Mitch Trubisky more in a tight game?

Vikings 34, Chargers 30: The Chargers finally found themselves in Jacksonville last week and destroyed the Jaguars. Too little too late for them. The Vikings need this one to make their game next week against the Packers be for the AFC North crown.

Raiders 24, Jaguars 13: The Raiders are reeling, having lost three consecutive games to all but drop out of the wild-card picture. But this is their last game in Oakland, so the Raiders will have emotion on their side. Besides, it appears that the Jaguars have quit on Doug Marrone.

Browns 26, Cardinals 21: A battle of former Oklahoma Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks as Baker Mayfield comes to town to take on his former college backup, Kyler Murray. The Browns still have faint playoff hopes but have to win out to have any shot whatsoever.

Rams 27, Cowboys 23: Both teams desperately need it. The Cowboys are struggling to the finish line, but still have the lead in the NFC East. The Rams are up and down. Dallas needs to hope it can catch the Rams on a down beat with both teams in must-win mode.

49ers 38, Falcons 20: This is exactly the type of game the Falcons could make a game of with their underachieving talent. Or they could just as easily get blown out against what might be the best team in the NFC.

Bills 17, Steelers 16: Pittsburgh has been doing amazing things in recent weeks with a stingy defense and somebody named Duck Hodges at quarterback. The Bills have been one of the better stories in the league this year and even hung with the mighty Ravens last week, falling a touchdown short at the end. This game has serious wild-card implications with the winner taking the higher seed.

Saints 31, Colts 23: The Saints’ offense did all it could against the 49ers last week but lost on a last-second field goal. New Orleans can’t afford any more losses in the race for a first-round bye or home-field advantage. The Colts’ playoff hopes have disappeared with losses to the Titans and Bucs the past two weeks.

