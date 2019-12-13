Top Middle Tennessee residential sales for November 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 13, 2019

Top residential real estate sales, November 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1109 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 11/1 1109 Belle Meade Boulevard Trust Davidson Dallas; Davidson Natalia $3,534,000 412 Jackson Nashville 37205 11/12 Flynn Kaitlin James; Flynn William Chapman William T IV Trustee $3,425,000 600 12th Nashville 37203 11/5 Wendy A Galgano Declaration of Trust Earl Lee LLC $3,350,000 194 Fransworth Nashville 37205 11/26 Lehman-Grimes Mayra; Lehman-Grimes Shawn Estes Kathleen Jackson; Jackson Harold Edward III; Ambrose Frances J; H G Hill & F H Caldwell Consolidated For Anne Caldwell Parsons; H G Hill & F H Caldwell Consolidated For Wentworth Caldwell $3,255,000 3801 Trimble Nashville 37215 11/5 Finger Robert N 3801 Trimble LLC $2,565,000 515 Church Nashville 37219 11/1 Eni Revocable Trust 505 Property LLC $2,200,000 229 Deer Park Nashville 37205 11/1 Oliver Douglass Moore Jr; Oliver Erica B Thornburg Charles M; Thornburg Gray O $2,000,000 3602 Hobbs Nashville 37215 11/12 Morone Katherine; Morone Peter Colclasure Company LLC $1,975,000 4421 Tyne Nashville 37215 11/27 Ingram David B Smallwood Brian Scott; Smallwood Patti Hart $1,900,000 3608 Colewood Nashville 37215 11/5 Cowles Keri Jamison; Cowles Kevin Harold Austin Stewart G; Smith Allison S; Smith Arthur W $1,850,000 1205 Beddington Nashville 37215 11/25 Baker Gary T; Baker Portia L Lagrasse Joan M; Lagrasse John V $1,750,000 4423 Wayland Nashville 37215 11/7 Nisbet Allison Hast; Nisbet John J Allen Connie; Hallworth Charlotte M; Hallworth Richard $1,685,000 709 Georgetown Nashville 37205 11/27 Revocable Living Trust For Georgetown Drive Trust JGLAC Nashville GP $1,675,000 8 Bridleway Nashville 37215 11/12 Goodrum Harold C Jr; Reisz-Goodrum Eva C Dudney Barbara A; Dudney Kenneth L $1,650,000 5101 Franklin Nashville 37220 11/14 Warrix Chad; Warrix Lora Allen Revocable Living Trust $1,500,000 1508 Tyne Nashville 37215 11/6 Kerner Eliot Douglas; Sutton Megan Michelle White Pines Building Group LLC $1,500,000 2140 Timberwood Nashville 37215 11/5 Gaston John R; Gaston Kacie L Rishel Melanie; Rishel Rodney E Jr $1,495,000 1103 Montrose Nashville 37204 11/1 Graham Alyssa; Graham Douglas Nyquist Kate; Sigler Kelly $1,465,000 829 Belton Nashville 37205 11/12 Sandler-Wilson Carla Leigh; Wilson Joshua Kevin Owens Jerry $1,420,000 1175 Travelers Ridge Nashville 37220 11/12 Bekeny James Russell; Hitchcock Will David Ratliff Randall O $1,375,000 4012 Wallace Nashville 37215 11/4 Chesnut Infill GP Oliver Doug; Oliver Erica $1,360,000 880 Battery Nashville 37220 11/15 Worrell Chelsie D; Worrell Hubert L IV Province Builders LLC $1,350,000 2413 Vaulx Nashville 37204 11/6 Faiella Devon Anais; Faiella Todd Michael Ke Holdings LLC $1,315,000 20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 11/1 Breetz Robert Gregory Jr; Duncan Ginger L Rutledge Dev LLC $1,265,000 2601 Hillsboro Nashville 37212 11/20 Garrison Shari L; Garrison W Lewis Jr 27Th Avenue LLC $1,200,000 1735 Glen Echo Nashville 37215 11/1 Steele Saundra Clark Dennis W $1,175,000 2223 Woodmont Nashville 37215 11/19 Pettigrew Charles Durham; Pettigrew Sarah Grenfell Ehrenfeld Jesse M; Paulus Megan; Taback Judd $1,150,500 832 Berwick Madison 37115 11/12 Berwick Trust Winnington Barbara A; Winnington Peter J; Winnington Therese; Lewis David $1,150,000 1080 Lynnwood Nashville 37215 11/19 Young Russel; Young Tiffany TNG Contractors LLC $1,150,000 112 Harding Hill Nashville 37215 11/27 Gray Jason M; Gray Shalene F Eisenberg Esther; Rubin Donald H $1,149,500 1300 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 11/5 Karger Chen Ken Brown Anna D; Brown Eddy A $1,100,000 3704 Whitland Nashville 37205 11/1 Petrikin Jenney Ayer Taylor Betty Jane Maples; Taylor Larry Jerome $1,100,000 900 Montrose Nashville 37204 11/18 900 Montrose LLC Baler Investment Services Trust $1,093,000 231 5th Nashville 37219 11/25 Wright Charles Austin IV; Wright Monica F Armstrong Gael; Armstrong Robert $1,087,000 403 Wilsonia Nashville 37205 11/25 Soslow Jonathan Harvey; Cormier Kylie Marie Macey Cheryl W; Macey John W Jr $1,075,000 330 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 11/19 Ascencio Carlos Hiatt John; Hiatt Nancy $1,075,000 1309 Ordway Nashville 37206 11/27 Ordway Place LLC Gray Jason; Gray Shalene $1,070,000 3608B End Nashville 37205 11/8 Schorn David E; Schorn Mavis N Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $1,069,900 3612 Butler Nashville 37217 11/8 Amh Tn Dev LLC McKiss LLC $1,060,000 3905 Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 11/21 Raymond Kim; Raymond Matthew Lankford Robert B $1,060,000 1005 Southside Nashville 37203 11/7 Traczewski Holly King Terry L; Nyquist Kate $1,057,000 401 Page Nashville 37205 11/25 Wicker John David Jr; Wicker Mary M Sizemore Christopher M; Sizemore Jane A $1,040,000 4604 Idaho Nashville 37209 11/25 Lesueur Jessica; Lesueur John Legacy Homes of Tn LLC $1,032,500 3432 Stokesmont Nashville 37215 11/4 Pair Chris Franklin Lindsay Christopher Keith; Lindsay Mitsi $1,025,000 910 Youngs Nashville 37207 11/4 Arnold Homes LLC Choice City Homes LLC $1,000,000 1619 7th Nashville 37208 11/8 Adedokun Muyiwa; Johnson Rosalind Ridgel Jason $1,000,000 2027 Castleman Nashville 37215 11/5 Arsovski Andrej Adam; Shingina Alexandra Jones Larry Dean $990,900 243 Lauderdale Nashville 37205 11/20 Baxter Brently Glenn; Baxter Julie J Baucom William E; Spurgeon C Susan $976,000 1801 Blair Nashville 37212 11/5 Finger Andrew O Bgrs Relocation Inc $969,000 1801 Blair Nashville 37212 11/5 BGRS Relocation Inc Sanders Abigail K; Sanders Kevin B $969,000 946 Glendale Nashville 37204 11/5 Jung Laurent F; Posnik Oksana Schumacher Keith $929,900 4301 Nevada Nashville 37209 11/5 Pyron Mary Clare Carpenter McMillan Frank; McMillan Franklin B; McMillan Leigh; McMillan Leigh T $925,000 5 Warwick Nashville 37205 11/19 Black Thomas Schott Sheila $900,000 118 38th Nashville 37209 11/8 Thompson Elisa; Thompson Paul Tillquist Arlene C $880,000 20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 11/14 Deutschmann Mark; Deutschmann Sherry Rutledge Dev LLC $874,900 1779 Hillmont Nashville 37215 11/4 Sloan Clinton Shane; Sloan Lada Fink Michael Brian Jr; Fink Molly Shannon $868,000 109 Tyne Nashville 37205 11/15 Noel Allison; Noel Randall W Worrell Chelsie; Worrell Hubert $855,000 4112 Brandywine Pointe Old Hickory 37138 11/4 Winnington Therese Fowler Carol; Fowler Lee G $850,000 825 Hillwood Nashville 37205 11/15 Van Belkom Chris; Van Belkom Danielle Bogard Beverly J; Bogard Stephen M $845,000 702 Bowling Nashville 37215 11/1 Manning Brian; Manning Katie Armistead Chelsea; Thornton Ashley $845,000 2913 Wellesley Nashville 37215 11/12 Decamp Robert E Nichols Michael; Nichols Sarah $845,000 20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 11/5 Rice Danielle Rutledge Dev LLC $833,500 1831 Primrose Nashville 37212 11/14 Pannell Courtney B; Pannell Elizabeth Deonne; Pannell Jeffrey Tate Phillips Group LLC $825,000 1104 Batey Nashville 37204 11/22 Cason Don L; Cason Nancy F Antoniadis Theo; Kain-Kuzniewski Kristin H; Kuzniewski Christopher T $812,500 20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 11/1 Hamby Christopher W; Hamby Sherri L Rutledge Dev LLC $810,000 7606 Buffalo Nashville 37221 11/14 Lentz Allen D Trustee Alsup Mary M; Alsup Roger W $805,000 6001 Robert E Lee Nashville 37215 11/18 Vernier Emily E; Vernier Roger Taylor Cunningham Charles Lewis; Cunningham Judy H $800,000 318 33rd Nashville 37209 11/22 Feser Christina L Mac LLC $800,000 2219 Hemingway Nashville 37215 11/25 Schmitt Bradley K; Schmitt Haley Mayes Blake; Mayes Taylor $800,000 3733 Granny White Nashville 37204 11/4 Hertik Morgan Paige; Walukonis Richard White Pines Building Group LLC $799,900 1303 Ordway Nashville 37206 11/6 Dalton Kevin; Dalton Rachel S A Habib Revocable Living Trust Agreement $785,000 2905 Westmoreland Nashville 37212 11/22 Janssen Andrew P; Janssen Sibyl M Albano Nicholas II; Bymaster Eric $785,000 200 Fall Nashville 37206 11/25 Lindley Amy; Vayda Serena K&D Werks LLC $775,500 825 Clayton Nashville 37204 11/18 Allen Donald Kramer; Allen Savannah Beasley Richardson Michael Scott $765,000 4502 Granny White Nashville 37204 11/25 St Joseph Properties LLC White Taylor M $757,900 1141 Glendale Nashville 37204 11/25 St Joseph Properties LLC Rogers Glenn B II; White Taylor $757,900 1300 Ashwood Nashville 37212 11/4 Price Cynthia H Burridge Charles Marshall; Burridge Marcy Stringfield $750,000 4536 Carlton Nashville 37215 11/26 Stone Oak Builders Booker Mary Katherine Shaffer; Mayer Daniel Phillip; Shaffer Mary Foster; Shaffer Steven Cavert; Mayer Tonya Goforth $750,000 2001 Convent Nashville 37212 11/13 Cirksena Aaron Village Place LLC $744,900 2001 Convent Nashville 37212 11/7 Convent Property LLC Village Place LLC $739,900 2001 Convent Nashville 37212 11/6 Crafton Tyler Village Place LLC $739,900 107 Brookfield Nashville 37205 11/19 Malone Evan E; Malone Leigh Benjamin John T; John Susan O $737,000 716 Village Nashville 37206 11/4 Clements Timothy Jac Investments LLC $735,000 2001 Convent Nashville 37212 11/4 Crafton Tyler N Village Place LLC $733,900 1505 4th Nashville 37208 11/4 Frankenfield Heather B Stork Travis $730,000 601 Clayborne Nashville 37215 11/18 Moon Matthew Elliott; Sabin Portia Culver McAbee Renate H; McAbee Ronald G; Montgomery Kevin D $730,000 301 Demonbreun Nashville 37201 11/12 Sonnier Christopher R; Sonnier Susan Warfield Charnpanichkarn Apichai; Tangchewinsatien Benyarak $725,000 2001 Convent Nashville 37212 11/4 Catalyst Nine LLC Village Place LLC $719,900 845B Dewees Nashville 37204 11/5 Jayaram Bishwath; Shetty Risha White Pines Building Group LLC $719,900 1511 Gale Nashville 37212 11/4 Reasonover Julie Ann Brown Leigh $718,000 425 Prestwick Nashville 37205 11/20 McCulty James F; McCulty Jennifer F Mark Myers & Karen Starr Joint Revocable Living Trust $714,900 1537B Battlefield Nashville 37215 11/5 Parsels Bryan David Strong Kimberly; Strong Patrick; Gunther Kimberly $710,000 205 Taylor Nashville 37208 11/4 Fathaly Talal Omar G2T LLC $710,000 1805 Eastside Nashville 37206 11/8 White Carla; White John J Jr Burkett Homes Inc $707,500 110 31st Nashville 37203 11/27 Smart Kenneth H; Smart Staci L Donald W Rucker Revocable Trust $702,000 2807 Delaware Nashville 37209 11/4 Skyline on Delaware LLC 2807 Delaware Avenue Unit 306 LLC $700,000 2807 Delaware Nashville 37209 11/8 Jack Ivy Andi Holdings LLC 2807 Delaware Avenue Unit 302 LLC $700,000 2807 Delaware Brentwood 37027 11/8 Delaware LLC 2807 Delaware Avenue Unit 303 LLC $700,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1418 Moran Franklin 37069 11/5 Forever Moran Revocable Trust Apple Rachel Kathryn Price; Apple Richard Dean; Price Ann Hutcheson; Price Patrick Hutcheson Jones; Price Scott Todd $2,610,000 50 Governors Brentwood 37027 11/21 Rios Jose L; Rios Paula K Zelenak John B; Zelenak Rhondalyn Michelle $2,500,000 1521 Tellcroft Brentwood 37027 11/18 Blad Julie Hui; Blad Steven J Legend Homes LLC $2,430,576 8150 Heirloom Coll Grove 37046 11/27 Seery Amy; Seery Jesse Stonegate Homes LLC $2,319,680 1044 Vaughn Crest Franklin 37069 11/19 Correll Ellie; Correll Eloise E; Correll Terry L Warthen Emily T Revocable Trust; Warthen Wake L Revocable Trust $2,300,000 8146 Heirloom Coll Grove 37046 11/25 Williams Brian Austin; Williams Heather Desiree Legend Homes LLC $2,293,400 459 Wild Elm Franklin 37064 11/1 Thompson Alan Blake; Thompson Tanya Warrington Family Revocable Living Trust $1,850,000 3 Governors Brentwood 37027 11/1 Desai Jan; Desai Panache Manning Brian D; Manning Kathleen C $1,800,000 4901 Nuthatch Franklin 37064 11/19 Butmankiewicz Emmanuel John; Butmankiewicz Laurel Jennine Partners In Building of TN LLC $1,752,357 5085 Native Pony Coll Grove 37046 11/1 Stonegate Homes LLC Riley Kema A $1,750,000 242 Governors Brentwood 37027 11/7 Keegan Brian; Keegan Danielle Rose Jodie; Rose Tommy $1,725,000 14 Camel Back Brentwood 37027 11/8 Ellis Troy A Richardson Jennifer A; Richardson Monte K $1,698,000 1711 Forrest Crossing Franklin 37064 11/4 Jones Ben Grady; Jones Sara Goodell Stillwell Rebecca R Living Trust $1,517,000 4020 Jessica Franklin 37064 11/26 Kuiu Revocable Trust Kole Diane & Gerald Family Trust $1,500,000 1609 Grassmere Franklin 37064 11/19 Goodmanson Family Trust Anderson David R; Anderson Kimberly M $1,427,500 1202 Scramblers Knob Franklin 37069 11/6 Farro Jenna; Farro Joshua Roberts Carl; Roberts Ruthann $1,350,000 6209 Tall Timbers Franklin 37067 11/22 Ackley Family Trust Partners In Building of TN LLC $1,345,637 7093 Lanceleaf Coll Grove 37046 11/15 Casa M Investments LLC Arrington Property Holdings LLC $1,312,500 5 Camel Back Brentwood 37027 11/20 Bell Group Holdings LLC Smardak Kathy M; Smardak Michael C $1,300,000 1514 Kimberleigh Franklin 37069 11/27 Sheats Jamaal Bowles; Sheats Marcya Carter Carter Michael; Carter Pamela $1,300,000 1624 Eliot Franklin 37064 11/21 Brown Douglas S; Brown Rebecca Z Stonegate Homes LLC $1,293,915 1535 Fleetwood Franklin 37064 11/15 Fishbone Abigail; Fishbone Andrew S Zurich Homes Group LLC $1,286,178 2797 Buckner Thomp St 37179 11/18 Ward Janet F; Ward Walter D Conner Brenda K Revocable Trust $1,260,000 5 Carmel Brentwood 37027 11/19 Bell Group Holdings LLC Reynolds Jill Crosthwait; Reynolds Laura Jill $1,250,000 5559 Parker Branch Franklin 37064 11/8 Schumacher Allison; Schumacher Clay Holley Dennis; Holley Lori $1,230,000 9459 Appleton Brentwood 37027 11/14 James Gregory; James Lisa Jolly Angela D; Jolly John H Jr $1,215,900 1435 Westhaven Franklin 37064 11/25 Borra Steve J Jr Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,199,900 531 Bonaire Franklin 37064 11/25 Lynn Ashley; Lynn Christopher L Couch Brittney Nicole; Couch Sean W $1,190,000 9200 Bradbury Brentwood 37027 11/18 Rood Mark; Rood Melissa Kovach Natlaie $1,175,000 3308 Southall Franklin 37064 11/8 Custer Bryce; Custer Elizabeth Gayle Richardson Jones Ben; Jones Sara $1,165,000 671 Jasper Franklin 37064 11/8 Tillman Charles M; Tillman Genine N Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,164,550 1857 Pageantry Brentwood 37027 11/19 Hunter Erin E; Hunter Stephen B Aspen Const LLC $1,159,200 120 Lewisburg Franklin 37064 11/8 Tant Emily Dunham; Tant Michael Edward Jr Anderson Cameron; Anderson William Reid $1,150,000 1104 Lusitano Nolensville 37135 11/22 Campbell Andrea; Campbell Haven D GP Luxury LLC $1,119,200 541 Grand Oaks Brentwood 37027 11/7 Melton Dirk Sanning Christopher; Sanning Jen $1,100,000 4869 Bethesda Thomp St 37179 11/15 Szoch Daniel; Szoch Jane Blount Dan; Blount Sharon M $1,096,500 8911 Calendula Coll Grove 37046 11/15 Burns Timothy Living Trust Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,087,468 2008 Loomis Franklin 37069 11/25 Olin James; Olin June Martin Amy Georgianna; Martin Spencer Cory $1,081,000 1847 Barnstaple Brentwood 37027 11/7 Barker Brenda F; Barker Kenneth P Steele Deanna; Steele William $1,075,000 2675 Sanford Nolensville 37135 11/6 Valukas Shawn; Valukas Shawn Y Maciuk James; Maciuk Stacy L; Maciuk Stacy Lana $1,075,000 1738 Eliot Franklin 37064 11/18 Baker Jonathan; Leck Lana Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,043,209 2127 Southern Preserve Franklin 37064 11/18 Rodriguez Ruben; Rodriguez Sarah Carbine & Associates LLC $1,000,957 1581 Championship Franklin 37064 11/18 Beasley George M Jr; Shap Carol Zipperian Barbara J; Zipperian Ken J $993,000 1023 Wynfield Village Franklin 37064 11/7 Yoder David; Yoder Lesley Barlow Builders LLC $974,900 258 Belgian Nolensville 37135 11/18 Flint Brian; Flint Nicole Gp Luxury LLC $968,891 3298 Carl Franklin 37064 11/26 Corcoran Craig M Stapleton; Stapleton Corcoran Craig M Carlisle Gordon L; Carlisle Margaret Jeannette $964,500 2000 Loomis Franklin 37069 11/25 Martin Amy Georgianna; Martin Spencer Cory Trace Const Inc $950,000 606 Rieves Franklin 37064 11/25 Miller Katherine J; Miller Paul B Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $936,485 9201 Hunterboro Brentwood 37027 11/8 Humphrey Deena Jo; Humphrey Shawn Michael Ashby Hughes Brenda; Hughes Alexander K; Hughes Brenda Ashby $935,000 1638 Championship Franklin 37064 11/12 Cowden Cameron T; Cowden Megan 1638cjr2011 Trust $911,250 6637 Flushing Coll Grove 37046 11/12 Weir Declan Noel; Weir Jean Marie McDaniel Farms Partners LLC $906,000 1741 Fontanella Brentwood 37027 11/26 Longest Kathryn A; Longest Stacey E Shamoun Dany K; Shamoun Virginia B $905,000 1827 Barnstaple Brentwood 37027 11/4 Wozniak Aaron; Wozniak Margaret Marrero Diana Rey; Marrero Jose; Rey Marrero Diana $900,000 1843 Sonoma Brentwood 37027 11/12 American Int Relocation Solutions LLC Grafton Lisa A; Grafton Robert D $885,000 1843 Sonoma Brentwood 37027 11/12 King Holly; King Samuel D American Int Relocation Solutions LLC $885,000 2236 Osburn Arrington 37014 11/27 George Christopher B; George Melinda L Sornat Kristyn J; Sornat Michael Z $875,000 102 Brooksbank Nolensville 37135 11/12 Bevans Douglas W; Bevans Marilee Jones Company of TN LLC $874,110 4589 Majestic Meadows Arrington 37014 11/21 Cure James Michael; Cure Thuy Legacy Homes of Tn LLC $854,900 1015 Jones Brentwood 37027 11/15 Cabell Erin C; Cabell Thomas H Jr Gray James J; Gray Phyllis L $850,000 1129 Haverhill Brentwood 37027 11/1 Sinclair Bobby W; Sinclair Debbie L Rutan Cynthia L; Rutan Floyd K $850,000 18 Missionary Brentwood 37027 11/25 Rhea Eddye Polywka Keira L; Polywka Stefan $847,500 6023 Lookaway Franklin 37067 11/21 Boehm Ashley M; Boehm Evan T Ackley Family Trust $835,000 9165 Holstein Nolensville 37135 11/12 Whitt Jennifer K; Whitt Larry R Turnberry Homes LLC $833,873 908 Gold Hill Franklin 37069 11/20 Gifford Christine Brinkley; Gifford William Lance Wolf Bradley B; Wolf Denise M $833,000 6584 Windmill Coll Grove 37046 11/14 Jacques Hannah G; Jacques John M; Jacques John M Jr; Phillips Casey D; Phillips Debra T; Phillips Sandra J McDaniel Farms Partners LLC $826,471 3825 Pulpmill Thomp St 37179 11/26 Taylor Jeffrey Todd; Taylor Karen Elaine Old South Const LLC $820,000 3652 Ronstadt Thomp St 37179 11/26 Taylor Chelsea E; Taylor Robert W Old South Const LLC $818,651 4601 Majestic Meadows Arrington 37014 11/4 Vaughn Felicia Williams; Vaughn Joseph Kevin Drees Premier Homes Inc $816,456 727 Delamotte Nolensville 37135 11/27 Jackson Joshua Shawn; Jackson Katherine M Defatta Custom Homes LLC $810,988 656 Aylesford Franklin 37069 11/8 Boyer Emily M; Boyer Ryan P Hendricks Dana S; Hendricks Hal D $810,000 260 Temple Crest Franklin 37069 11/21 Poe Charlotte A Harbin Bethany L; Harbin Tracey B $800,000 9212 Sydney Brentwood 37027 11/27 Kavanagh Brian Sachan Beth W; Sachan Ravi C $800,000 1859 Trebor Brentwood 37027 11/4 Levalle Reginald; Scott Dawn Y Douglas Christy P; Douglas Samuel B; Douglas Samuel Brian $795,000 Franklin 37064 11/4 Reed Jean S; Reed John T Streit Teresa A $792,000 187 Azalea Franklin 37064 11/12 West Ashley B; West Brooks T Richardson Michael J; Richardson Wendy A $789,900 9509 Ohara Brentwood 37027 11/4 Dunham Aubrey Lanson; Dunham Stephanie Yarbrough Callaway Pamela D; Callaway William H $788,000 2617 Sporting Hill Bridge Thomp St 37179 11/4 Reilley Brian; Reilley Stephanie A Arceneaux Donna M; Arceneaux Matt G $787,000 7021 Farm Field Coll Grove 37046 11/18 Downing Elizabeth West; Downing William Eric Jones Company of TN LLC $779,960 1250 Championship Franklin 37064 11/25 Maddox Lanora G; Maddox Marshall S Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $779,691 419 Autumn Lake Franklin 37067 11/5 Chambers Michael W; Chambers Stephanie N Leuty Carolyn; Leuty James $779,400 6821 Chatterton Coll Grove 37046 11/27 White Jonathan Shane; White Linda Maria Johnson McDaniel Farms Partners LLC $773,391 308 Redding Nolensville 37135 11/25 Bowen Megan; Bowen Reid Clarke Jones Company of TN LLC $769,705 9111 Keats Franklin 37064 11/21 Branson Dianne Slade; Branson William Henry III Root Family Revocable Trust I $765,000 2145 Key Brentwood 37027 11/20 Thomas Christopher N; Thomas Leslie A Poe Charlotte Adrienne $760,000 220 Azalea Franklin 37064 11/14 Collier Charles M; Collier Michelle McGrath Melissa $759,000 2002 Championship Franklin 37064 11/7 Lavagnino Sara Ann SLC Homebuilding LLC $758,000 9221 Holstein Nolensville 37135 11/14 Carpenter David H; Carpenter Teresa Nelson Turnberry Homes LLC $757,994 105 Brickston Franklin 37067 11/18 Vogler Gray S; Vogler John W Holst David W; Holst Linda S $755,000 502 Braylon Franklin 37064 11/27 Anderson Cameron; Anderson Reid Chandler Pamela J $755,000 5025 Montelena Franklin 37067 11/15 Kasturia Abhishek; Kasturia Mukta Sibley Cherie Epperson; Sibley Gregory Keith $753,000 1097 Beckwith Franklin 37064 11/27 Schaffer Faith J; Schaffer Rodney E Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $747,150 1000 Beckwith Franklin 37064 11/18 Mitchell Lana K Slc Homebuilding LLC $744,900 900 Fair Franklin 37064 11/25 Scott Catherine W; Scott Stephen R Deal Nancy P; Palmer Dora Sheppard (Estate Of); Palmer John Ready; Palmer Robert L $742,500 6602 Windmill Coll Grove 37046 11/4 Poole Jeffrey D McDaniel Farms Partners LLC $741,271 412 Lena Franklin 37067 11/13 Fowler Carol M; Fowler Lee G Burke Colleen R $740,000 204 Halberton Franklin 37069 11/5 Noto Jennifer McMillian; Smart Clinton Michael Moran Laura Paluch; Moran Thomas P $740,000 4167 Old Light Arrington 37014 11/27 Madeline Jennifer A; Madeline Thomas J Jr Robinson Allison Suzette; Robinson James $735,000 2195 Ella Brentwood 37027 11/27 Birdsall Shauna M; Birdsall Timothy C Longest Kathryn A; Longest Stacey E $729,900 6616 Flushing Coll Grove 37046 11/26 King Andrew; Taylor Kellie Frudakis J H Trust $725,000 4766 Murfreesboro Arrington 37014 11/5 Hirschy Jeannette E; Montooth Joseph D Stark David R; Stark Louise A $725,000 270 Rock Cress Nolensville 37135 11/25 Bush Jeffry Alan; Merritt Kyle Lee Turnberry Homes LLC $722,803 6833 Chatterton Coll Grove 37046 11/14 Sheriff Glenn; Warner Jennifer McDaniel Farms Partners LLC $719,247 6813 Chatterton Coll Grove 37046 11/27 Leeth Kenneth; Leeth Valerie McDaniel Farms Partners LLC $717,921 4083 Old Light Arrington 37014 11/5 Fein Bruce I; Poppelaars Linda S Lanni Francis Joseph; Lanni Nancy Anne $717,500 1103 Beckwith Franklin 37064 11/4 Lewis Mitzi; Lewis Steven W Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $714,785 1570 Westhaven Franklin 37064 11/13 Sisler Danielle Rose; Sisler Douglas Charles Wyatt Damian; Wyatt Rebecca Lynn $713,000 1720 Eliot Franklin 37064 11/27 Martin Michael T; Martin Pamela H SLC Homebuilding LLC $712,558 1036 Cumberland Valley Franklin 37064 11/27 Alonso Kevin L; Alonso Meredith J Jones Company of TN LLC $711,260 326 Hughes Franklin 37064 11/8 Johnson Andrew L; Johnson Vicki E Celebration Homes LLC $704,000 2213 Steel Nolensville 37135 11/21 Cantu Catherine; Jackson John A Keegan Brian L; Keegan Danielle L $700,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 2902 Princeton M'boro 37129 11/14 Wu Yun Yi Phillips Jama $650,000 3256 Sulphur Springs M'boro 37129 11/18 Alminana Daniel; Jo Seung Oh; Jo Seungoh Smith James H; Smith Lori S $600,000 4367 Shores M'boro 37128 11/4 Smith Christopher M Preston Harry B III; Preston Theresa $565,000 5636 Browns Mill Lascassas 37085 11/18 Coziah Loyd; Mason Brent; Mason Jeannie Kennedy Keith A; Kennedy Patty G $552,500 8680 Del Thomas Smyrna 37167 11/7 Ostebo Brittany L; Ostebo Daniel R Sprinkle Marion S; Sprinkle Marion Sunja; Sprinkle Marion Sunya $550,000 610 Stone Mill M'boro 37130 11/22 Cooper Debbie A Hayman Jimmy N; Hayman Joetta D $550,000 1103 Glasgow M'boro 37130 11/18 Abbott Allyson; Abbott James Hooper Robbie M; Hooper Thomas L $530,000 4215 Pretoria Run M'boro 37128 11/1 Brown Jessica; Brown Justin Rogers Dustin; Rogers Julie $520,400 152 Lakepointe La Vergne 37086 11/12 Geiger Eric; Pepper Cassidy Torasso Mary D Revocable Trust; Torasso Victor E Revocable Trust $475,000 1417 Bradberry M'boro 37130 11/4 American Int Relocation Solutions LLC Chang Hao Shan T; Chang Tara W $470,000 1417 Bradberry M'boro 37130 11/4 Hodges George T III; Hodges Hillary L American Int Relocation Solutions LLC $470,000 1055 Campground Bell Buckle 37020 11/4 Freeman-Woodlee Arisha Cole; Woodlee Adam Brent; Woodlee Arisha Cole Freeman Wyatt Latanya L $463,500 5981 Ocala M'boro 37128 11/13 Knowles Lee A; Knowles Michael P Reorig Kelly; Reorig Nicholas E; Roerig Kelly; Roerig Nicholas E $438,000 2027 Woodcliff Smyrna 37167 11/1 Allen James D; Allen Jennifer D Collins Michelle R; Collins Richard K $436,000 1107 Glasgow M'boro 37130 11/12 Parsley Grant K; Parsley Mary E Butler Craig S; Butler Lisa S $435,000 4004 Finegan Nolensville 37135 11/20 Fredriksen Bridget M; Fredriksen John C Norfolk Shaneine; Norfolk William A $423,000 1907 Splash M'boro 37130 11/13 Cruise Grover Scott; Touchstone Justin R Honeycutt Anne Marie; Ramirez Anne Marie Honeycutt; Ramirez Francis P $400,000 2924 Caraway M'boro 37130 11/7 Hees Charles Knox Christopher A; Knox Susan M $399,900 3204 Vestry M'boro 37129 11/25 Messenger Ida Irene; Pietrykowski Jan Jacob Dyer Bonita S; Dyer James H $395,000 112 Macy Christiana 37037 11/5 Wrenn Jesse; Wrenn Rachel Cravens Joshua; Cravens Samantha $380,000 1911 Creekwalk M'boro 37130 11/5 Witt Gary Frances; Witt Melody Jane Clapp Frankie; Clapp Terry $374,900 115 Lilac M'boro 37128 11/18 Whitehead James; Whitehead Kimberly Jacks Sharon M; Tumbleson R Blake $374,900 2207 Alydar M'boro 37127 11/6 Garcia Martha Alicia Gutierrez; Maldonado Oscar Isidro Lunsford Sheila D; Lunsford Vernon W Jr $366,000 8597 Franklin M'boro 37128 11/20 Kimble Dolores M; Kimble Robert Dale Bayles Leslie; Harris Charles Estate; Harris Mildred Estate; Harris Stephen; Martin Susan; Moore Pamela; Moore William C $360,000 710 Sergio M'boro 37128 11/22 Gelbank Mark Steven; Gelbank Roxane Doles John P; Doles Lori Kim $355,000 3602 Geneva M'boro 37128 11/1 Reed Joseph R; Reed Margaret McCrory Darrell G; McCrory Deborah R $354,000 418 Liberty Smyrna 37167 11/22 Fleming Eric H; Fleming Shante P Five Star Tech Group LLC $350,500 5431 Saint Ives M'boro 37128 11/21 Clark Chelsea; Tucker Joshua Valdivieso Jarod S; Valdivieso Megan J $350,000 102 Royal Glen M'boro 37128 11/7 Derby Michael; Rock Jennifer Hasty Melissa Ann $350,000 1475 Winterberry M'boro 37130 11/22 Watson Beverly C; Watson John T Jr Opendoor Property C LLC $347,000 2149 Brookwood M'boro 37129 11/15 Stolinsky Casey Leigh; Stolinsky Kevin Jay Derenski Jennifer; Games Ivan D II $341,000 407 Haynes Haven M'boro 37129 11/25 Bartilson Scot W; Bartilson Stephanie Bartilson Carol; Bartilson Randall E $336,000 372 Abbie M'boro 37128 11/6 Critchfield Alisha Deanne; Critchfield Derek Emory Honeycutt Kenneth D; Honeycutt Kimberly A $329,900 5048 Republic M'boro 37129 11/20 Randolph Christopher R; Randolph Jennifer L Beard James W; Beard Karyn S $324,900 1302 Bantry Smyrna 37167 11/4 Makhaiel Samir Gad; Makhaiel Tereza Abernathy James V; Abernathy James Vince; Abernathy Mia; Hosseini Mia $320,000 115 Home Lascassas 37085 11/25 Cole Brittany Leigh; Cole Nicholas Arthur Arrington Sherry Ann; Freeman Gary C; Freeman Sherry A $319,900 3016 Shady Glen M'boro 37128 11/4 Von Blohn Mary Virginia; Von Blohn Nicholas Wade Carden Johnnie D $318,500 1215 Highland Hills La Vergne 37086 11/12 Bumpas James Maurice Campbell Amanda; Campbell James D; Wininger Pamela Ann Living Trust $317,900 290 Kevin M'boro 37129 11/20 Groce Jesse III Thompson Wanda $315,000 3433 Genoa M'boro 37128 11/4 King Ashley; Vandagriff Debra Cox Khanthaly T $314,900 721 Indian Park M'boro 37128 11/20 Parashar Akshay; Sharma Alka Ughra Averett Wesley Michael $313,500 1328 Nicole La Vergne 37086 11/15 Lopez Yamays J; Mirabal Yarelys Valencia Anna; Valencia Oscar $312,000 313 Dunroe M'boro 37128 11/5 Horack Blake Davidson Charlie G $310,000 3507 Smiths M'boro 37129 11/22 Scott Mitchell; Wolaver Amy R Wiest Deborah; Wiest Marvin Jr $310,000 5043 MacArthur M'boro 37129 11/20 Gage James B; Gage Kayla D Clayton Alan L; Clayton Candice S $309,000 4512 Lascassas M'boro 37130 11/8 Elam Brad; Rhoton Karen Kellerman Joan M; McIntyre Bobbie B Estate; McIntyre Bobbie Benson Estate; McIntyre James Robert $307,000 1520 Barnsley M'boro 37128 11/1 Henley Daniell Lewis Kevin; Lewis Shawna $305,000 370 Allgrin M'boro 37128 11/25 Yamasa Co Ltd Cloud Diana J $305,000 1207 Marathon M'boro 37129 11/14 McCain Donald; McCain Patricia Argo Jerry Dwayne; Argo Teresa $300,000 116 Ashington M'boro 37128 11/15 Lasater Janis; Lasater Leslie Miller Wentz J $300,000 505 Mountain View Smyrna 37167 11/5 Larke George; Larke Lawanda Easterly Billy A; Easterly Linda J $300,000 2763 Presley M'boro 37128 11/7 Miller Caylor E Hall Glenda T; Hall R Glenn $300,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 212 Bluegrass Hndrsnville 37075 11/12 Campbell Charles W; Campbell Dana M Poole Shirley Williams $1,300,000 652 Northridge Gallatin 37066 11/6 Pollack Jason Michael Galutsch Michele M; Gautsch Thomas L $1,275,000 1344 Water Gallatin 37066 11/6 Dhan Laxmi Inc Hudson Donna M $1,000,000 945 Plantation Gallatin 37066 11/5 Hixon Deanna; Hixon Gene Thompson David L; Thompson Mona L $710,000 105 Sunset Island Gallatin 37066 11/8 Berryhill Georgia Gene; Berryhill Robert Earl Killian Kyle G; Killian Michelle A $695,000 1190 Chloe Gallatin 37066 11/21 Dave Parasar; Dave Priya Parasar; Agarwal Ashutosh Benjamin Clifford B; Benjamin Heather Ross $685,900 137 Riviera Hndrsnville 37075 11/1 Hick House LLC Haffkine Ronald; Haffkine Sydney $612,388 1161 Madison Creek Goodlttsville 37072 11/1 Underwood Chad; Underwood Lindsey Dyer Andrew Reed; Dyer Donna W $592,500 108 Glen Leven Hndrsnville 37075 11/6 Barr Elizabeth A; Barr Russell E Spurlock Jamie; Spurlock Rhonda C $565,000 1046 Dorset Hndrsnville 37075 11/13 Weiser Joy; Weiser Lawrence Burns Pamela A; Burns William E $560,000 103 Spring View Cottontown 37048 11/13 Mandrell Brandon L; Mandrell Megan R Zeidan Randa H $525,000 1041 Island Brook Hndrsnville 37075 11/5 Binkley Brandy W; Binkley Greg E Forbes Julie B; Forbes Scott M $520,000 190 Cherokee Hndrsnville 37075 11/1 Geeke Christina; Geekie Russell Murray Betty Boyd $490,000 121 Ridgemar Hndrsnville 37075 11/12 Betke Hannah; Lawrence Greg Cox Mark W; Cox Sherry H $490,000 1581 Oxford Gallatin 37066 11/8 Miller Laura E; Miller Martin S Fields Abigayle; Fields Paul E Jr $480,000 1114 Kennesaw Gallatin 37066 11/4 Mullins Charles; Mullins Wanda Church Nicholas M; Wheetley-Church Joylenn R $471,000 1002 Redwood Hndrsnville 37075 11/7 Gray Derek K; Gray Tabitha D Binkley Brandy; Binkley Greg $469,000 1009 Somerset Downs Hndrsnville 37075 11/6 Blanton Michael; Jeffers Brittney Ramsden James Andrew; Ramsden Jennifer Yi $435,000 201 Cheviot Hndrsnville 37075 11/18 Castro Jorge; Martinez Silvia Espejel Solid Rock Properties LLC $429,000 116 Millers Gallatin 37066 11/19 Black Helena D; Black Ronnie T Sr Hale Sandra L; Hale Timothy A $424,900 8 Wyndsor Hndrsnville 37075 11/5 Indermuehle Debbie L; Indermuehle Scott W Lassila Donna C Estate $405,000 1013 Abberley Hndrsnville 37075 11/15 Sellers Jennifer N; Sellers Matthew M McIlvaine Beth Ann; McIlvaine Preston Louis Jr $395,000 200 Crooked Creek Hndrsnville 37075 11/18 Lamb Donna; Lamb William Holt Jimmy Lee; Holt Latisha M $391,000 114 Shadowhaven Hndrsnville 37075 11/5 Doyle Nathan T; Doyle Shana R Humphreys Michael E; Humphreys Rebecca L $385,000 101 Wynlands Goodlttsville 37072 11/1 Shaer Mervette Huffine Robert G; Huffine Shannon D $373,000 1148 Kimberly Goodlttsville 37072 11/6 Hayes Christoper D; Hayes Emily W Broander Christopher $370,000 1410 Douglas Bend Gallatin 37066 11/5 Deschamp Christina; Deschamp Richard Pelletier Larissa Valerie; Pelletier Travis $369,900 143 Chesapeake Harbor Hndrsnville 37075 11/18 Lipscomb Derrick Wayne Franks Sherry L; Kelley Darin Scott; Kelley Sherry L $365,000 1016 Lake Rise Overlook Gallatin 37066 11/5 Conyer John B; Conyer Kristina Peach Michael David R; Michael Tracy N $362,000 1860 Shell Hndrsnville 37075 11/5 Gowen Michael; Gowen Shaunelle L JP Inv Group LLC $360,000 329 Chickasaw Goodlttsville 37072 11/15 Dotson Adrienne Lynn; Dotson Orlando Lee Sr Johnson Christy; Johnson Dean $359,000 136 Wynridge Goodlttsville 37072 11/12 Willis Josie Lorraine Aulani; Willis Noble Sutherland Field Melissa P; Field Steven F $357,500 111 Creekglen Hndrsnville 37075 11/18 Keith Thomas (Tr) Cowing John D; Cowing Sharon $355,000 106 Settlers Hndrsnville 37075 11/5 Bristout Carla June Indermuehle Debbie L; Indermuehle Scott W $355,000 206 Abiding Goodlttsville 37072 11/5 Montgomery Deborah C; Montgomery Mark H Raley Jeffrey L; Raley Linda M $354,900 127 Crooked Creek Hndrsnville 37075 11/12 Draper Cheryl Denise Williams Kristy A; Williams Russell C $353,000 942 Tyree Springs White House 37188 11/4 Foo Roger R; Foo Trisha C Nichols Stephen L; Nichols Susan C $350,000 131 Judson Hndrsnville 37075 11/20 White Brian C; White Hannah Leslie Duke Michael E; Duke Tammy L $349,900 1408 Shoreside Hndrsnville 37075 11/18 Givens Jason; Givens Jessica Nazeer Erin; Nazeer Samir N $349,000 123 Cabin Branch Hndrsnville 37075 11/19 Fawzy Martha; Naseef Said Stone Susan C $335,000 156 Wynbrooke Hndrsnville 37075 11/18 Cheuvront Dana M; Cheuvront Scott Dauphin Pascal $329,900 664 Fredericksburg Gallatin 37066 11/4 Bransford Ashley M; Bransford Wesley Allen Vandekamp Paul J $325,000 148 Westland Gallatin 37066 11/8 Scott Callie West Lew Anne $325,000 1205 Smiley Troutt Bethpage 37022 11/12 Hutson Christina G; Hutson Stephen E Moore Family Trust $323,000 1014 Patmore Hndrsnville 37075 11/12 Meston Alan William; Meston Heather Marie Orr Damion; Orr Natalie $319,900 113 Jennings Gallatin 37066 11/4 McMahon Phillip; Rice Teresa Hurst Ethan $317,500 777 Starpoint Gallatin 37066 11/8 Wuthrich Brittany D; Wuthrich Jonathan D Hudson Donna $317,000 143 Tara Goodlttsville 37072 11/18 Kelley Darin Scott; Kelley Sherry Lee Wherry Angela L; Wherry Randall J $315,000 113 Savo Bay Hndrsnville 37075 11/13 Cho Brian; Cho Sam Kwangmo Sircar Glenn Ashok $315,000 211 Remington Gallatin 37066 11/4 Bratz Alan; Bratz Natasha Daniel Ashleih A; Daniel Steven Corey; Godsey Ashleih A $315,000 1041 Woodmont Gallatin 37066 11/12 Hess Douglas B; Hess Merry Anne French Dennis; French Louise J; McConnell Louise J $312,500 112 Hickory Hndrsnville 37075 11/12 Henley Denise; Henley Kenneth Lindsey Jacqueline R; Lindsey Robert S $312,000 363 Raymond Hodges Cottontown 37048 11/13 Thibodeaux Burnell Smith Eddie $310,000 370 Sanders Ferry Hndrsnville 37075 11/20 Salandre Debra; Salandre Dominique Fuqua David M Sr $310,000 102 Ashland Hndrsnville 37075 11/14 Betts Gene Lowell; Betts Gene Lowell; Betts Susan Lynn Betts Gene Lowell $310,000 110 Chiroc Hndrsnville 37075 11/18 Boyt Drew; Hoang Catherine Gibson Jesse R; Gibson Samantha A $309,900 207 Vintage Hndrsnville 37075 11/1 Deal Amber C; Deal Richard B Robertson Richard N; Robertson Shandie L $309,900 152 Lake Terrace Hndrsnville 37075 11/20 Kerry Lynne Morrorw Irrevocable Trust Williams Aislinn A; Williams George R $307,700 125 La View Hndrsnville 37075 11/8 Rozell Michelle Shinton Jason; Shinton Kelly $301,000 1031 Gannett Hndrsnville 37075 11/13 Progress Nashville LLC Chaffin Roy C Jr; Chaffin Tracie L $301,000 705 Loretta Goodlttsville 37072 11/18 Anthony Nicholas; Quisenberry Amber St Vincent Rhonda G; St Vincent Richard W $300,000 124 Nathan Forest Hndrsnville 37075 11/1 Pickens Patricia E; Pickens Robert R Rucks Lee S; Rucks Matthew J $300,000

Wilson County