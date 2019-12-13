Top Middle Tennessee residential sales for November 2019

|1418 Moran
|Franklin
|37069
|11/5
|Forever Moran Revocable Trust
|Apple Rachel Kathryn Price; Apple Richard Dean; Price Ann Hutcheson; Price Patrick Hutcheson Jones; Price Scott Todd
|$2,610,000
|50 Governors
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/21
|Rios Jose L; Rios Paula K
|Zelenak John B; Zelenak Rhondalyn Michelle
|$2,500,000
|1521 Tellcroft
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/18
|Blad Julie Hui; Blad Steven J
|Legend Homes LLC
|$2,430,576
|8150 Heirloom
|Coll Grove
|37046
|11/27
|Seery Amy; Seery Jesse
|Stonegate Homes LLC
|$2,319,680
|1044 Vaughn Crest
|Franklin
|37069
|11/19
|Correll Ellie; Correll Eloise E; Correll Terry L
|Warthen Emily T Revocable Trust; Warthen Wake L Revocable Trust
|$2,300,000
|8146 Heirloom
|Coll Grove
|37046
|11/25
|Williams Brian Austin; Williams Heather Desiree
|Legend Homes LLC
|$2,293,400
|459 Wild Elm
|Franklin
|37064
|11/1
|Thompson Alan Blake; Thompson Tanya
|Warrington Family Revocable Living Trust
|$1,850,000
|3 Governors
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/1
|Desai Jan; Desai Panache
|Manning Brian D; Manning Kathleen C
|$1,800,000
|4901 Nuthatch
|Franklin
|37064
|11/19
|Butmankiewicz Emmanuel John; Butmankiewicz Laurel Jennine
|Partners In Building of TN LLC
|$1,752,357
|5085 Native Pony
|Coll Grove
|37046
|11/1
|Stonegate Homes LLC
|Riley Kema A
|$1,750,000
|242 Governors
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/7
|Keegan Brian; Keegan Danielle
|Rose Jodie; Rose Tommy
|$1,725,000
|14 Camel Back
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/8
|Ellis Troy A
|Richardson Jennifer A; Richardson Monte K
|$1,698,000
|1711 Forrest Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|11/4
|Jones Ben Grady; Jones Sara Goodell
|Stillwell Rebecca R Living Trust
|$1,517,000
|4020 Jessica
|Franklin
|37064
|11/26
|Kuiu Revocable Trust
|Kole Diane & Gerald Family Trust
|$1,500,000
|1609 Grassmere
|Franklin
|37064
|11/19
|Goodmanson Family Trust
|Anderson David R; Anderson Kimberly M
|$1,427,500
|1202 Scramblers Knob
|Franklin
|37069
|11/6
|Farro Jenna; Farro Joshua
|Roberts Carl; Roberts Ruthann
|$1,350,000
|6209 Tall Timbers
|Franklin
|37067
|11/22
|Ackley Family Trust
|Partners In Building of TN LLC
|$1,345,637
|7093 Lanceleaf
|Coll Grove
|37046
|11/15
|Casa M Investments LLC
|Arrington Property Holdings LLC
|$1,312,500
|5 Camel Back
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/20
|Bell Group Holdings LLC
|Smardak Kathy M; Smardak Michael C
|$1,300,000
|1514 Kimberleigh
|Franklin
|37069
|11/27
|Sheats Jamaal Bowles; Sheats Marcya Carter
|Carter Michael; Carter Pamela
|$1,300,000
|1624 Eliot
|Franklin
|37064
|11/21
|Brown Douglas S; Brown Rebecca Z
|Stonegate Homes LLC
|$1,293,915
|1535 Fleetwood
|Franklin
|37064
|11/15
|Fishbone Abigail; Fishbone Andrew S
|Zurich Homes Group LLC
|$1,286,178
|2797 Buckner
|Thomp St
|37179
|11/18
|Ward Janet F; Ward Walter D
|Conner Brenda K Revocable Trust
|$1,260,000
|5 Carmel
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/19
|Bell Group Holdings LLC
|Reynolds Jill Crosthwait; Reynolds Laura Jill
|$1,250,000
|5559 Parker Branch
|Franklin
|37064
|11/8
|Schumacher Allison; Schumacher Clay
|Holley Dennis; Holley Lori
|$1,230,000
|9459 Appleton
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/14
|James Gregory; James Lisa
|Jolly Angela D; Jolly John H Jr
|$1,215,900
|1435 Westhaven
|Franklin
|37064
|11/25
|Borra Steve J Jr
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$1,199,900
|531 Bonaire
|Franklin
|37064
|11/25
|Lynn Ashley; Lynn Christopher L
|Couch Brittney Nicole; Couch Sean W
|$1,190,000
|9200 Bradbury
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/18
|Rood Mark; Rood Melissa
|Kovach Natlaie
|$1,175,000
|3308 Southall
|Franklin
|37064
|11/8
|Custer Bryce; Custer Elizabeth Gayle Richardson
|Jones Ben; Jones Sara
|$1,165,000
|671 Jasper
|Franklin
|37064
|11/8
|Tillman Charles M; Tillman Genine N
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$1,164,550
|1857 Pageantry
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/19
|Hunter Erin E; Hunter Stephen B
|Aspen Const LLC
|$1,159,200
|120 Lewisburg
|Franklin
|37064
|11/8
|Tant Emily Dunham; Tant Michael Edward Jr
|Anderson Cameron; Anderson William Reid
|$1,150,000
|1104 Lusitano
|Nolensville
|37135
|11/22
|Campbell Andrea; Campbell Haven D
|GP Luxury LLC
|$1,119,200
|541 Grand Oaks
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/7
|Melton Dirk
|Sanning Christopher; Sanning Jen
|$1,100,000
|4869 Bethesda
|Thomp St
|37179
|11/15
|Szoch Daniel; Szoch Jane
|Blount Dan; Blount Sharon M
|$1,096,500
|8911 Calendula
|Coll Grove
|37046
|11/15
|Burns Timothy Living Trust
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$1,087,468
|2008 Loomis
|Franklin
|37069
|11/25
|Olin James; Olin June
|Martin Amy Georgianna; Martin Spencer Cory
|$1,081,000
|1847 Barnstaple
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/7
|Barker Brenda F; Barker Kenneth P
|Steele Deanna; Steele William
|$1,075,000
|2675 Sanford
|Nolensville
|37135
|11/6
|Valukas Shawn; Valukas Shawn Y
|Maciuk James; Maciuk Stacy L; Maciuk Stacy Lana
|$1,075,000
|1738 Eliot
|Franklin
|37064
|11/18
|Baker Jonathan; Leck Lana
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$1,043,209
|2127 Southern Preserve
|Franklin
|37064
|11/18
|Rodriguez Ruben; Rodriguez Sarah
|Carbine & Associates LLC
|$1,000,957
|1581 Championship
|Franklin
|37064
|11/18
|Beasley George M Jr; Shap Carol
|Zipperian Barbara J; Zipperian Ken J
|$993,000
|1023 Wynfield Village
|Franklin
|37064
|11/7
|Yoder David; Yoder Lesley
|Barlow Builders LLC
|$974,900
|258 Belgian
|Nolensville
|37135
|11/18
|Flint Brian; Flint Nicole
|Gp Luxury LLC
|$968,891
|3298 Carl
|Franklin
|37064
|11/26
|Corcoran Craig M Stapleton; Stapleton Corcoran Craig M
|Carlisle Gordon L; Carlisle Margaret Jeannette
|$964,500
|2000 Loomis
|Franklin
|37069
|11/25
|Martin Amy Georgianna; Martin Spencer Cory
|Trace Const Inc
|$950,000
|606 Rieves
|Franklin
|37064
|11/25
|Miller Katherine J; Miller Paul B
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$936,485
|9201 Hunterboro
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/8
|Humphrey Deena Jo; Humphrey Shawn Michael
|Ashby Hughes Brenda; Hughes Alexander K; Hughes Brenda Ashby
|$935,000
|1638 Championship
|Franklin
|37064
|11/12
|Cowden Cameron T; Cowden Megan
|1638cjr2011 Trust
|$911,250
|6637 Flushing
|Coll Grove
|37046
|11/12
|Weir Declan Noel; Weir Jean Marie
|McDaniel Farms Partners LLC
|$906,000
|1741 Fontanella
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/26
|Longest Kathryn A; Longest Stacey E
|Shamoun Dany K; Shamoun Virginia B
|$905,000
|1827 Barnstaple
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/4
|Wozniak Aaron; Wozniak Margaret
|Marrero Diana Rey; Marrero Jose; Rey Marrero Diana
|$900,000
|1843 Sonoma
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/12
|American Int Relocation Solutions LLC
|Grafton Lisa A; Grafton Robert D
|$885,000
|1843 Sonoma
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/12
|King Holly; King Samuel D
|American Int Relocation Solutions LLC
|$885,000
|2236 Osburn
|Arrington
|37014
|11/27
|George Christopher B; George Melinda L
|Sornat Kristyn J; Sornat Michael Z
|$875,000
|102 Brooksbank
|Nolensville
|37135
|11/12
|Bevans Douglas W; Bevans Marilee
|Jones Company of TN LLC
|$874,110
|4589 Majestic Meadows
|Arrington
|37014
|11/21
|Cure James Michael; Cure Thuy
|Legacy Homes of Tn LLC
|$854,900
|1015 Jones
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/15
|Cabell Erin C; Cabell Thomas H Jr
|Gray James J; Gray Phyllis L
|$850,000
|1129 Haverhill
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/1
|Sinclair Bobby W; Sinclair Debbie L
|Rutan Cynthia L; Rutan Floyd K
|$850,000
|18 Missionary
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/25
|Rhea Eddye
|Polywka Keira L; Polywka Stefan
|$847,500
|6023 Lookaway
|Franklin
|37067
|11/21
|Boehm Ashley M; Boehm Evan T
|Ackley Family Trust
|$835,000
|9165 Holstein
|Nolensville
|37135
|11/12
|Whitt Jennifer K; Whitt Larry R
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$833,873
|908 Gold Hill
|Franklin
|37069
|11/20
|Gifford Christine Brinkley; Gifford William Lance
|Wolf Bradley B; Wolf Denise M
|$833,000
|6584 Windmill
|Coll Grove
|37046
|11/14
|Jacques Hannah G; Jacques John M; Jacques John M Jr; Phillips Casey D; Phillips Debra T; Phillips Sandra J
|McDaniel Farms Partners LLC
|$826,471
|3825 Pulpmill
|Thomp St
|37179
|11/26
|Taylor Jeffrey Todd; Taylor Karen Elaine
|Old South Const LLC
|$820,000
|3652 Ronstadt
|Thomp St
|37179
|11/26
|Taylor Chelsea E; Taylor Robert W
|Old South Const LLC
|$818,651
|4601 Majestic Meadows
|Arrington
|37014
|11/4
|Vaughn Felicia Williams; Vaughn Joseph Kevin
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$816,456
|727 Delamotte
|Nolensville
|37135
|11/27
|Jackson Joshua Shawn; Jackson Katherine M
|Defatta Custom Homes LLC
|$810,988
|656 Aylesford
|Franklin
|37069
|11/8
|Boyer Emily M; Boyer Ryan P
|Hendricks Dana S; Hendricks Hal D
|$810,000
|260 Temple Crest
|Franklin
|37069
|11/21
|Poe Charlotte A
|Harbin Bethany L; Harbin Tracey B
|$800,000
|9212 Sydney
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/27
|Kavanagh Brian
|Sachan Beth W; Sachan Ravi C
|$800,000
|1859 Trebor
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/4
|Levalle Reginald; Scott Dawn Y
|Douglas Christy P; Douglas Samuel B; Douglas Samuel Brian
|$795,000
|
|Franklin
|37064
|11/4
|Reed Jean S; Reed John T
|Streit Teresa A
|$792,000
|187 Azalea
|Franklin
|37064
|11/12
|West Ashley B; West Brooks T
|Richardson Michael J; Richardson Wendy A
|$789,900
|9509 Ohara
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/4
|Dunham Aubrey Lanson; Dunham Stephanie Yarbrough
|Callaway Pamela D; Callaway William H
|$788,000
|2617 Sporting Hill Bridge
|Thomp St
|37179
|11/4
|Reilley Brian; Reilley Stephanie A
|Arceneaux Donna M; Arceneaux Matt G
|$787,000
|7021 Farm Field
|Coll Grove
|37046
|11/18
|Downing Elizabeth West; Downing William Eric
|Jones Company of TN LLC
|$779,960
|1250 Championship
|Franklin
|37064
|11/25
|Maddox Lanora G; Maddox Marshall S
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$779,691
|419 Autumn Lake
|Franklin
|37067
|11/5
|Chambers Michael W; Chambers Stephanie N
|Leuty Carolyn; Leuty James
|$779,400
|6821 Chatterton
|Coll Grove
|37046
|11/27
|White Jonathan Shane; White Linda Maria Johnson
|McDaniel Farms Partners LLC
|$773,391
|308 Redding
|Nolensville
|37135
|11/25
|Bowen Megan; Bowen Reid Clarke
|Jones Company of TN LLC
|$769,705
|9111 Keats
|Franklin
|37064
|11/21
|Branson Dianne Slade; Branson William Henry III
|Root Family Revocable Trust I
|$765,000
|2145 Key
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/20
|Thomas Christopher N; Thomas Leslie A
|Poe Charlotte Adrienne
|$760,000
|220 Azalea
|Franklin
|37064
|11/14
|Collier Charles M; Collier Michelle
|McGrath Melissa
|$759,000
|2002 Championship
|Franklin
|37064
|11/7
|Lavagnino Sara Ann
|SLC Homebuilding LLC
|$758,000
|9221 Holstein
|Nolensville
|37135
|11/14
|Carpenter David H; Carpenter Teresa Nelson
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$757,994
|105 Brickston
|Franklin
|37067
|11/18
|Vogler Gray S; Vogler John W
|Holst David W; Holst Linda S
|$755,000
|502 Braylon
|Franklin
|37064
|11/27
|Anderson Cameron; Anderson Reid
|Chandler Pamela J
|$755,000
|5025 Montelena
|Franklin
|37067
|11/15
|Kasturia Abhishek; Kasturia Mukta
|Sibley Cherie Epperson; Sibley Gregory Keith
|$753,000
|1097 Beckwith
|Franklin
|37064
|11/27
|Schaffer Faith J; Schaffer Rodney E
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$747,150
|1000 Beckwith
|Franklin
|37064
|11/18
|Mitchell Lana K
|Slc Homebuilding LLC
|$744,900
|900 Fair
|Franklin
|37064
|11/25
|Scott Catherine W; Scott Stephen R
|Deal Nancy P; Palmer Dora Sheppard (Estate Of); Palmer John Ready; Palmer Robert L
|$742,500
|6602 Windmill
|Coll Grove
|37046
|11/4
|Poole Jeffrey D
|McDaniel Farms Partners LLC
|$741,271
|412 Lena
|Franklin
|37067
|11/13
|Fowler Carol M; Fowler Lee G
|Burke Colleen R
|$740,000
|204 Halberton
|Franklin
|37069
|11/5
|Noto Jennifer McMillian; Smart Clinton Michael
|Moran Laura Paluch; Moran Thomas P
|$740,000
|4167 Old Light
|Arrington
|37014
|11/27
|Madeline Jennifer A; Madeline Thomas J Jr
|Robinson Allison Suzette; Robinson James
|$735,000
|2195 Ella
|Brentwood
|37027
|11/27
|Birdsall Shauna M; Birdsall Timothy C
|Longest Kathryn A; Longest Stacey E
|$729,900
|6616 Flushing
|Coll Grove
|37046
|11/26
|King Andrew; Taylor Kellie
|Frudakis J H Trust
|$725,000
|4766 Murfreesboro
|Arrington
|37014
|11/5
|Hirschy Jeannette E; Montooth Joseph D
|Stark David R; Stark Louise A
|$725,000
|270 Rock Cress
|Nolensville
|37135
|11/25
|Bush Jeffry Alan; Merritt Kyle Lee
|Turnberry Homes LLC
|$722,803
|6833 Chatterton
|Coll Grove
|37046
|11/14
|Sheriff Glenn; Warner Jennifer
|McDaniel Farms Partners LLC
|$719,247
|6813 Chatterton
|Coll Grove
|37046
|11/27
|Leeth Kenneth; Leeth Valerie
|McDaniel Farms Partners LLC
|$717,921
|4083 Old Light
|Arrington
|37014
|11/5
|Fein Bruce I; Poppelaars Linda S
|Lanni Francis Joseph; Lanni Nancy Anne
|$717,500
|1103 Beckwith
|Franklin
|37064
|11/4
|Lewis Mitzi; Lewis Steven W
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$714,785
|1570 Westhaven
|Franklin
|37064
|11/13
|Sisler Danielle Rose; Sisler Douglas Charles
|Wyatt Damian; Wyatt Rebecca Lynn
|$713,000
|1720 Eliot
|Franklin
|37064
|11/27
|Martin Michael T; Martin Pamela H
|SLC Homebuilding LLC
|$712,558
|1036 Cumberland Valley
|Franklin
|37064
|11/27
|Alonso Kevin L; Alonso Meredith J
|Jones Company of TN LLC
|$711,260
|326 Hughes
|Franklin
|37064
|11/8
|Johnson Andrew L; Johnson Vicki E
|Celebration Homes LLC
|$704,000
|2213 Steel
|Nolensville
|37135
|11/21
|Cantu Catherine; Jackson John A
|Keegan Brian L; Keegan Danielle L
|$700,000