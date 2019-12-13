Downtown library is a jewel more should enjoy

VOL. 43 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 13, 2019

Of all there is to be proud of about Nashville – and the list is not short – the downtown public library may be the most notable.

It is a jewel. And, as Shawn Bakker said there the other day, “Books are half the story.”

Bakker is president of the Nashville Public Library Foundation, which helps raise and provide money for library programs. The occasion was a tour, which the foundation offers monthly as an introduction to the facility and the services offered by it and the system’s 20 other branches.

The building itself is a marvel, a $50 million-plus, 300,000-square-foot edifice with striking bronze front doors by the Nashville artist Alan LeQuire, a soaring entry lobby, sweeping marble stairways and an inviting courtyard that all attest to the importance city leaders attached to the project.

The Grand Reading Room alone would put most other libraries to shame.

“They built it to look like it’s been here forever,” Bakker said of the library, when in fact it opened only in 2001. It was part of a $115 million program that included five new libraries and three renovations, initially proposed by Mayor Phil Bredesen and passed by the Metro Council.

We should still be thanking those people. They done good.

My own library associations stretch back six decades. The branch of the two-county system in my hometown was situated in an old fire station and was generally staffed by a lone woman of small stature and slow movement whose maximum voice volume seemed set on 3 of a 10-point scale.

It smelled of well-worn pages and was searchable only by card index. In terms of technology, anyone familiar with Alexander Graham Bell would probably have felt at home inside.

I checked out books, read them and took them back to get more. It was a fine system, for its day, but pales compared with what the Nashville Public Library offers.

Our tour, which had four participants other than me, progressed first to the Civil Rights Room, dedicated to the not-inconsiderable role Nashville played in the movement for equal treatment, including integration of the public schools and the sit-ins at various businesses downtown.

A similar space adjacent to that room is being prepared for next year’s 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Tennessee cast the deciding vote for ratification, with negotiations for that taking place in the Hermitage Hotel.

From history to the present, we visited the large children’s area, which includes space for play (“to get the wiggles out,” as Bakker put it), story times and puppet performances.

Older students, 12-18, have their own room where they can work on projects involving music production, electronics, robotics and more.

Grownups can learn computer skills and receive guidance for job-hunting or assistance connecting with various social services offered by the city.

Only twice did anyone mention that Nashville won a national award as Library of the Year, which I thought showed considerable restraint.

The award was conferred by the Library Journal, a trade publication founded in 1876 by Melvil Dewey. (He also invented a system for cataloging books that you may have heard of.)

“In the scope of its programs, services and collections,” an article on the journal’s website says, “the incredible reach of its efforts in cooperation with other public agencies, departments and local businesses; and its work to identify and fulfill needs of both the mainstream and marginalized people of Nashville and Davidson County, the Nashville Public Library … is a model for the nation and the world.”

I’m barely touching on that scope in this piece. I haven’t even mentioned that the library also hosts much of the programming for the Southern Festival of Books, another item high on the list of things Nashville has to be proud of.

Nor have I mentioned the Metro Archives, the Nashville Banner Room or the annual Nashville Public Library Literary Award, which celebrates the importance of literacy and honors writers and public figures of note like John Updike, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham.

At the start of the tour, Bakker mentioned that part of the goal was “to give you a reason to come back.”

That’s my goal too, if you’ve been to the library before. If not, go for a first time.

Joe Rogers is a former writer for The Tennessean and editor for The New York Times. He is retired and living in Nashville. He can be reached at jrogink@gmail.com