Bordeaux history quick facts

• Archeological evidence indicates that people were living in the Bordeaux area thousands of years ago.

• Fort Nashborough in downtown Nashville was built in 1779. Another fort was built the following year in what is now Lock One Park near Baptist World Center Drive.

• By the 1800s, farms were being established north of the Cumberland.

• The Bordeaux area was first settled in the early 1800s by Scots-Irish, German, and Italian families who were later joined by freed African Americans.

• Around that time, a man named Thomas Talbot supplied his riverfront tavern using a gristmill distillery and 1,000 apple trees in Bordeaux. The area along Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike is now known as Historic Talbot’s Corner.

• In 1838, native Americans walked along the old Whites Creek Road toward Joelton as part of the Trail of Tears forced migration.

• Bordeaux was given its name in 1849 by a local doctor when the community applied for a post office.

• Cleeces Ferry began operation in the 1880s, linking Bells Bend west of Bordeaux with Cockrill Bend and West Nashville. The ferry operated until 1990 and the Briley Parkway bridge now connects the two areas.

• Much of the Haynes Trinity area in the southeastern part of Greater Bordeaux reflects the influence of the Rev. William Haynes, 1850-1933, the son of a plantation owner and enslaved mother. Haynes became an educator, minister and real estate developer. He was instrumental in locating the American Baptist College to the area and donated land for the Haynes School, which opened in 1931 for African American children.

• In the 1950s, the Haynes Heights community was created to appeal to African American college professors, lawyers, doctors and architects. The neighborhood consists of midcentury modern brick houses on large lots situated on curvilinear streets, as are many similar subdivisions in Nashville from that era.

