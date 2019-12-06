Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 6, 2019

Stocks close lower on Wall Street ahead of tariff deadline

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing slightly lower on Wall Street following reports that the U.S. may delay a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The tariffs are supposed to take effect Dec. 15, and they threaten to raise prices of cellphones, laptops and other popular products for U.S. shoppers.

Major indexes flipped between small gains and losses throughout the day in muted trading.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,132. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 27 points, or 0.1%, to 27,881. The Nasdaq lost 5 points, or 0.1%, to 8,616. Bond prices fell, sending yields slightly higher.

