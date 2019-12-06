Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 6, 2019

Tennessee Board of Regents to discuss budgets, new programs

NASHVILLE (AP) — Budget revisions and new student training programs are on the agenda for the next Tennessee Board of Regents meeting.

The board that governs Tennessee's 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology is scheduled to have its next quarterly meeting Thursday at its Nashville office, a news release said.

Board members are planning to discuss revisions to 2019-2020 budgets submitted by colleges in May. Revisions recognize fall semester student enrollment and other recent information, the board said.

The board says it also plans to address student training programs proposed by Colleges of Applied Technology in Covington, Crosville, Crump, Dickson, Elizabethton, Jacksboro, Knoxville, Livingston and Newbern.

Programs would teach agronomy, building construction, masonry, computer information, nursing and other topics.

The meeting is open to the public. The agenda can be found on the board's website.

