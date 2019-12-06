Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 6, 2019

Official: China hopes for US trade pact as tariff hike nears

Updated 7:23AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official says Beijing wants a prompt settlement of its trade war with Washington.

A deputy commerce minister said Monday that Beijing wants "satisfactory results as soon as possible." The official gave no details of talks on a "Phase 1" deal announced by President Donald Trump in October.

Another U.S. tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese imports is due to take effect Sunday. China announced Friday it was carrying out a promise to waive punitive tariffs on American soybeans and pork.

Trump alarmed global financial markets last week when he said he might be willing to wait until after next year's presidential election to reach a settlement.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0