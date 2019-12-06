Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 6, 2019

Mississippi State to play Louisville in Music City Bowl

The Associated Press

Updated 7:22AM
Mississippi State (6-6, SEC) vs. Louisville (7-5, ACC), Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Nashville

TOP PLAYERS

Mississippi State: RB Kylin Hill, 1,347 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns.

Louisville: RB Javian Hawkins, 1,420 yards rushing, eight touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs had to win three of their last four games to get bowl eligible for the 10th straight year.

Louisville: First-year coach Scott Satterfield is on a personal five-year bowl streak. His last four teams at Appalachian State went to bowls and won all of them.

LAST TIME

Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27 (Dec. 30, 2017, TaxSlayer Bowl)

BOWL HISTORY

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs' only previous appearance in the Music City Bowl was in 2011, when they beat Wake Forest 23-17. This will be their 23rd bowl.

Louisville: This will be the Cardinals' first bowl since 2017 and 23rd postseason postseason appearance overall.

