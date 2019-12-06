Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 6, 2019

Hiring gains send stock indexes higher

Updated 3:17PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Major stock indexes are ending a choppy week with solid gains after the government reported that hiring in the U.S. jumped last month to the highest level since January.

Companies that stand to benefit the most from a growing economy rose the most Friday.

Technology and industrial companies climbed, as did banks. Micron Technology rose 2.8%, 3M added 4.3% and JPMorgan Chase rose 1.5%.

The S&P 500 rose 28 points, or 0.9% to 3,145, erasing its losses for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337 points, or 1.2%, to 28,015. The Nasdaq rose 85 points, or 1%, to 8,656.

Bond prices fell as investors moved money out of safe-haven assets and became more bullish on the economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.84%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0