November real estate trends: $1M-plus sales jump 47% in Davidson

VOL. 43 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 6, 2019

Home sales activity was down 3% in the Nashville area and across Davidson County this November with 1,247 home sales recorded compared to 1,280 sales recorded in November of last year.

Despite the drop in sales, average home sales prices jumped 11% for the month to $380,479 compared to $341,523 in November of 2018.

The median sale price for the month increased 8% from last year to $294,900.

Home sales of more than $1 million increased 47% with 53 sales recorded compared to 36 in November 2018.

Antioch (37013) recorded the most home sales for the month with 141 averaging $227,226.

Green Hills (37215) recorded the highest average price of $860,654 on 55 sales.

33% of home sales recorded for the month were between $200,000 and $299,999.

Year-to-date the number of home sales recorded is up 6% and average home sales prices are up 6% as well from the same period of 2018.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County

Home sales in Rutherford County remained relatively steady with 646 sales recorded this November compared to 649 sales recorded last year.

Average home sales prices rose to $275,035, an increase of 6% from $259,829 last November.

The median price was $265,395, an increase of 8% from November 2018.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 181 averaging $292,964.

Lascassas (37086) recorded the highest average sales price of $358,233 across six sales.

46% of home sales for the month were between $200,000-$299,999.

Year-to-date, the number of home sales recorded is up 4%, and average prices are up 6% from the same period of 2018.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County

Home sales increased 28% in Sumner County with 442 home sales recorded for the month compared to 345 sales recorded last November.

Average home sale prices were increased 7% for the month to $301,390, which compares to $282,227 in November 2018.

The median price was $279,900, an increase of 7% from November 2018.

Hendersonville (37075) had the most home sales for the month with 172 averaging $325,499.

Goodlettsville (37072) recorded the highest average sales price of $335,722 for 34 sales.

38% of home sales in November were between 200,000-$299,999.

Year-to-date, the number of units sold has increased 7%, and average home sales prices has increased 6% from the same period of 2018.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by Zip Code

Williamson County

Home sales increased 13% in Williamson County in November with 515 home sales recorded for the month compared to 456 recorded in November 2018.

Average home sales prices rose to $576,621 for the month compared to $564,838 last November, a 2% increase.

The median sales price was $503,021, 3% more than last November.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 172 sales averaging $574,518.

Brentwood (37027) recorded the highest average sales price of $817,872 on 55 sales.

Home sales of $1 million or more remained the same at 41 compared to November 2018.

22% of home sales for the month were between $450,000-$549,999.

Year-to-date, the number of units sold is 2% more, and average prices are 5% more than the same period of 2018.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by Zip Code