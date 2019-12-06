Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 6, 2019

Amazon blaming Trump over Pentagon contract loss, judge says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon is arguing in a court case that President Donald Trump's bias against the company harmed its chances at winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract.

Amazon's legal complaint against the Pentagon is sealed but a federal judge summarized its arguments in comments released Thursday.

The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing contract to Microsoft in October. Federal Claims Court Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith said at a hearing that Amazon is arguing that the procurement process was compromised and negatively affected by Trump's publicly expressed bias.

Trump has frequently criticized Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos. The Pentagon has defended its handling of the bidding process, saying it wasn't affected by outside influence.

