VOL. 43 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 29, 2019

Tennesseans invited for holiday tour of governor's mansion

Updated 7:27AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennesseans are invited to visit the governor's mansion this holiday season for self-guided tours.

This year's decorations are themed "Songs of the Season," with each tree decorated to represent a different classic Christmas carol. Visitors may also bring donations to benefit several nonprofits from around the state.

"Bill and I consider it a great privilege to be celebrating our first Christmas at the Tennessee Residence," first lady Maria Lee said in a news release. "We are delighted to open the doors of Tennessee's home and share in the joys of the season with our fellow Tennesseans."

The free holiday tours begin Friday. Reservations are required.

More information about the tours and suggested donations for charity can be found online at tn.gov/residence.

