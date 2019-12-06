Housing ‘silver tsunami’ will see smaller impact here

VOL. 43 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 6, 2019

A newly released analysis by Zillow predicts a flood of homes will come on the market in the next 20 years as Baby Boomers age, creating a ‘silver tsunami’ of available houses.

Seniors 60 or older who will leave 920,000 owner-occupied homes between 2017 and 2027 and from 1.17 million per year 2027-2037.

About a third of America’s homes are owned by those 60 and older, and the analysis shows the impact their aging will have on the housing market.

The Nashville-Murfreesboro area ranks 50th nationally with an estimated 9.6% of homes being released to the market by seniors by 2027 and 23% by 2037.

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ranks highest at 15.2% and 33.2%.

The Knoxville-Morristown-Sevierville area ranks sixth nationally at 13.5% and 30.8%.

The Boomer generation, once 76 million strong in the U.S., dwarfed the 55 million Gen-Xers and 62 million millennials it immediately precedes.

In the decade from 2007 to 2017, roughly 730,000 U.S. homes were released into the market each year by seniors aged 60 or older.

Retirement hubs like Florida and Arizona are likely to feel the sharpest impact. If demand erodes because fewer people choose to retire there in the coming years, those areas might end up with excess housing.

Also heavily impacted will be regions like the Rust Belt, which saw younger people move away in recent decades, leaving older generations to make up a larger share of the population.

State joins HIV care campaign ‘U=U’

The Tennessee Department of Health is joining the “Undetectable Equals Untransmittable” or “U=U” campaign, a way to increase access to preventive medication and empower HIV-positive Tennesseans to seek and stay engaged in HIV care.

Approximately 18,000 people are living with HIV in the state, and 760 of them were newly diagnosed in 2018.

“While Tennessee’s rate of new HIV diagnoses is similar to the national rate, some areas of our state still see rates far beyond the national average,” says Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, M.D. “We continue to employ new tools and proven strategies to address this health challenge, and with focused efforts and commitment from Tennesseans, we can end this epidemic.”

The “Undetectable Equals Untransmittable” or “U=U” campaign promotes the message that individuals with HIV who get medication and achieve and maintain an undetectable viral load cannot transmit the virus.

This message is vital to combating HIV-related stigma and empowering people to enter and remain engaged in HIV care. TDH is leading the way by becoming one of the first state health departments in the South to become a U=U community partner.

Learn more about U=U at www.preventionaccess.org/.

State gets $16.2M for buses, facilities

Tennessee has received a $16.2 million transit grant for buses and bus facilities.

The state’s grant was one of the top eight highest-funded awards out of 94 recipients in the U.S.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation applied for the grant with the U. S. Department of Transportation on behalf of 10 transit agencies in coordination with the Tennessee Public Transportation Association

“These transit agencies provide services in 91 of Tennessee’s 95 counties, and they play a vital role in providing transportation to jobs, schools and medical appointments,” says TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “I’m proud TDOT could partner with these entities to successfully compete for these funds.”

The grant funds will pay for 25 buses and 279 demand response vehicles. TDOT will provide 25% of the total project cost through revenues generated by the IMPROVE Act. The participating transit agencies will provide 10% of the cost, with federal dollars funding 65%.

Across all transit agencies in Tennessee, 54% of vehicles are currently past their useful life. This grant will reduce the number to 31%. Having new vehicles will allow these organizations to focus more on preventative maintenance activities rather than short term repairs on aging buses. The new vehicles will be subject to asset management plans that outline recommended maintenance and procedures for operation and inspection.

Dorm construction at TSU to begin in January

Tennessee State University will begin construction on the first new residence halls on the campus in 23 years in January.

The state recently approved the six-story, 700-bed facility estimated at $75.3 million. It will be located between Eppse Hall and the Performing Arts Center on the main campus.

The new project is part of a number of planned and ongoing constructions, including a new Health Sciences Building, that are changing the landscape at TSU.

The new residence facility will include an assortment of room types, four dining concepts, a fitness facility, indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, spa concept in some bathrooms, and laundry rooms. It will have three towers, and 4,5 and 6-story living areas. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2020.

TSU President Glenda Glover says the new residence halls and academic building will play a major role in recruitment efforts.

“The university is undergoing a renaissance of sorts; it began with our new, higher admission standards, and continues with the new construction of the residence halls and Health Sciences Building for prospective students to enjoy and reap the benefits,” Glover says.

“We are proud of our legacy and the current buildings on campus are a part of that legacy. The facilities are the first state-funded construction projects on our campus in 23 years. These are exciting times for the university and our partners.”

Dr. Curtis Johnson, chief of staff and associate vice president for administration, said construction of the residence halls will last for 18-20 months beginning in January 2020. Before that, he said the university will soon begin making modifications in parking that will include groundbreaking activity.

“The facility will require some parking shift,” Johnson says. “The intent is not to lose any parking spaces, but to just relocate those parking spaces to another lot to allow the construction area laydown for the new facility.”

The building will also have a high-tech security infrastructure that gives exclusive access to occupants, he said. Outsiders using dining facilities on the first floor will not be able to enter living areas.

“Security design in this facility will include elevator lobbies, meaning that occupants will have access through their IDs to be able to access the floor you live on. There will be cameras and monitoring equipment throughout the facility,” Johnson adds.

Drop in unemployment for 38 TN counties

In October, 38 counties experienced a reduction in unemployment, new state data show.

Rates in 24 counties remained the same and increased in 33 counties.

Williamson County’s statistic of 2.3% mirrored its previous month’s rate. Davidson and Cheatham counties also had a rate of 2.3% in October, both down by 0.1 from September’s number.

During most of October, employees at the General Motors manufacturing facility in Spring Hill, along with workers at several dozen automotive suppliers in surrounding counties, were not working.

In Maury County, unemployment more than doubled, causing the county to have the second-highest rate in the state. It spiked 3.4 percentage points, going from 2.6 in September to 6% in October.

Other counties in southern Middle Tennessee also experienced a jump in unemployment.

Perry County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in October at 8%. That represents a 4.5 percentage point increase from the prior month’s rate of 3.5%.

Decatur, Lewis and Marshall counties experienced similar spikes in unemployment during October.

Statewide, unemployment held steady in October. Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.4% matches the previous month’s rate.

HealthStream signs pact with Kettering Health

Nashville-based HealthStream has entered into a five-year agreement with Ohio-based Kettering Health Network to utilize the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program.

That program is enterprisewide, for resuscitation skills training and certification for a workforce, which will be provided through HealthStream’s workforce platform.

The Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program chosen by Kettering brings an updated, highly adaptive, competency-based solution to their health care professionals, offering a new standard of resuscitation competency. Each of the three curricula (BLS, ALS, PALS) incorporates an adaptive learning approach with pre-assessments, facilitating more impactful, personalized learning plans with targeted competency development. This approach saves time and increases learning effectiveness and student engagement.

Moreover, a series of instructive videos and simulations are incorporated in the curricula—using real-life physicians, nurses and other health care staff working in actual hospitals, adding to the realism of the learning experience.

Churchill Mortgage offers new giveaway program

Churchill Mortgage, a leader in the mortgage industry, has unveiled “All Aboard the Churchill Express Giveaway.’’

The giveaway underscores Churchill’s mission to help borrowers make smarter financial decisions that enable them to build a strong foundation on the path to financial freedom.

Registration for Churchill Mortgage’s sweepstakes is through Tuesday, Dec. 31. Three winners will each be awarded a $200 Amazon gift card. Winners of the gift cards will be announced Dec. 16, 23 and 30.

Additionally, two grand prize winners will each receive $2,020 to kick off the new year. U.S. residents 18 and older are eligible to participate in the giveaway.

Court name, scholarship to celebrate Byrd

Former Belmont University head basketball coach Rick Byrd has been honored by the university.

The basketball court at Curb Events Center is being named, ‘Rick Byrd Court,’ and an endowed scholarship has been established in his name. A formal ceremony in February is planned to celebrate the naming and the scholarship.

Belmont will be matching all gifts and pledges made, up to $1.5 million, to the Rick Byrd Scholarship Endowment through May 31, 2021.

“There are few individuals who have made a bigger impact for Belmont Athletics and Belmont University than Rick Byrd,” Belmont Director of Athletics Scott Corley says. “The naming of the court and establishing a scholarship in his name is the appropriate way to honor his legacy. It gives me great satisfaction in knowing that the Curb Event Center court will forever bear his name as a reminder of the incredible impact he has made on the Belmont community. I hope everyone will come help us celebrate coach Byrd, and this deserving honor, to cap off Homecoming Week.”

Byrd led Belmont to national prominence in both NCAA Division I and NAIA. His 805 career victories rank 12th all-time among NCAA Division I head coaches.

“I am very thankful to Belmont University for this recognition,” Byrd says. “I truly wish we could put the names of all the players – the ones who earned the wins and championships – on the court, but I gratefully accept this honor on their behalf. I cannot overstate how meaningful this is to me and my family.”