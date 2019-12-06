Kottkamp joins Waller’s health care department

VOL. 43 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 6, 2019

Nathan Kottkamp has joined Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP in the firm’s health care department.

With nearly two decades of health law experience, Kottkamp assists health care providers with federal and state compliance and day-to-day operational issues.

Kottkamp has earned the CIPP/US designation as a Certified Information Privacy Professional from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

He has been recognized as a “Leading Lawyer” for Cyber Law in Virginia by Legal 500 U.S.

Kottkamp is the founder and chair of National Healthcare Decisions Day, which educates and empowers both the public and health care providers about the importance of advance care planning.

He also is a member of the Advance Directives Task Force Committee of the Supreme Court of Virginia Commission on Mental Health Law Reform.

Kottkamp earned his juris doctor from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where he graduated Order of the Coif and received a Certificate of Advanced Study in Health Law.

He simultaneously earned an M.A. in bioethics from the University of Pittsburgh. He earned an A.B. from the College of William and Mary.

Patterson shareholder listed as Rule 31 Mediator

Ed Lanquist, shareholder at Patterson Intellectual Property Law, has been approved as a Rule 31 Listed Mediator. Mediators must achieve specific educational and training requirements to be listed and approved by the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Commission.

Lanquist has been recognized as Band 1 in intellectual property by Chambers, listed in Best Lawyers® and Mid-South Super Lawyers, and is a Preeminent AV rated lawyer who focuses his practice on patent and trademark litigation, intellectual property counseling and trademark prosecution. He has litigated and performed appellate work in cases involving patent infringement, trademark infringement, trade dress infringement, right of publicity, copyright infringement, design patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation cases.

He is general counsel for the Tennessee Bar Association and serves on the executive committee of the Intellectual Property Committee. He is a former chairman of the American Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division, Patent, Copyright and Trademark Committee. He is a past president of the Tennessee Intellectual Property Law Association, past president of the Nashville Bar Association, past treasurer, Nashville Bar Association, past chair, Nashville Bar Intellectual Property Committee, past chair, Nashville Bar Association Continuing Legal Education Committee, and past chair, Nashville Bar Association ad hoc committee for online continuing legal education.

Lanquist earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee and a degree in civil engineering, also from UT.

Baldini elected president of state auction group

Patti Baldini of Hendersonville has been elected president of the Tennessee Auctioneers Association.

Baldini will lead an eight-member board, which has been serving auctioneers, auction assistants and their staffs in and around Tennessee for more than 50 years.

Officers for the coming years are Jay White of Lebanon, vice president, and James Gary of Spring Hill, treasurer.

Directors for 2020 are: Phillip Traylor of Clarksville, Ritchie Broyles of Morristown, Eddie Ables of Columbia, Jay Cash of Murfreesboro and Shane McCarrell of Adams. Bobby Colson of Nashville is the immediate past president.

TN Health licensure selects asst. commissioner

Brent Culberson has been appointed assistant commissioner of Health Licensure and Regulation for the Tennessee Department of Health.

As assistant commissioner for Health Licensure and Regulation, Culberson leads the division responsible for licensing and certifying health care professionals in Tennessee.

This division investigates complaints against health care professionals and works closely with the TDH Office of General Counsel to present cases before the various boards.

Before joining the Department of Health, Culberson served as director of the Office of Neighborhood, Community and Government Relations in the Office of Advancement at Lipscomb University.

In this role, he developed and managed a strategic plan to build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders of Lipscomb in the community, business community and throughout government.

Culberson has prior state government service, having served as a member of the secretary of state’s senior management team as director of the Division of Charitable Solicitations, Fantasy Sports and Gaming.

Culberson also serves as an adjunct faculty member and instructor at Lipscomb University for courses on topics including international and public policy conflict management and American law.

Culberson holds a master’s degree in conflict management and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Lipscomb University.