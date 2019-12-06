Key for Titans at Oakland: More of same

VOL. 43 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 6, 2019

The Tennessee Titans find themselves in the midst of the AFC playoff chase with four games remaining, and they must take advantage of opportunities when games are played against other teams in the chase.

Those head-to-head matchups will determine tiebreaker scenarios, and the Titans have a great opportunity to put the Oakland Raiders in the rearview mirror if they can win on the West Coast this week.

Here are their four keys to victory in Oakland.

First down

Don’t be intimidated by the Black Hole. Oakland can be a tough place to play for any visiting team, and the Titans may have to weather an early storm against the Raiders in order to stay in this one.

Second down

Keeping on trucking. Derrick Henry and the running game has been the key when the Titans have had success this season, and there is no reason to change that formula during the season’s stretch run. Tennessee needs to make sure that Henry touches the ball about 20 times Sunday to get him and the offense going.

Third down

Ride the Tannehill train. Ryan Tannehill has been a savior for the Titans offense as suddenly the passing game is clicking, and young receivers like A.J. Brown are making some plays down the field to help open up the offense. If the running game is working, the play-action and vertical passing game should be open.

Fourth down

Make a big play on defense or special teams. One of the best ways to pull off a road win is to get a turnover on defense or a big play on special teams. The Titans field goal block unit has been stellar of late. Might they pull off another big play to swing the game?