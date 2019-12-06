VOL. 43 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 6, 2019

TEDxNashville Women. TEDxNashvilleWomen 2019 Bold + Brilliant conference is a four-hour presentation focusing on groundbreaking ideas from some of the world’s most extraordinary risk-takers and innovators. The TEDxNashvilleWomen annual conference is known for celebrating pioneers making power moves, brilliant people who are just getting started and those who tirelessly show up as allies and advocates. War Memorial Auditorium, 301 Sixth Avenue North. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Fee: $45. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 6

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge of best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. Guest Speaker: Jessica Stollings, will discuss Generations in the Workplace. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

Salon@615

Tomi Adeyemi will discuss her new book “Children of Virtue and Vengeance,” the sequel to “Children of Blood and Bone.” Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

THROUGH DEC. 28

Franktown Festival of Lights

Williamson County’s only drive-thru light spectacular. Visit Santa’s Village, petting zoo, camel rides and more. Tickets $25 per car. Discount for Veterans, Active Duty Military and First Responders. Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. Open nightly from 6-10 p.m. Information

THROUGH DEC. 31

GLOW Nashville

Located at First Tennessee Park, GLOW Nashville features one of the country’s tallest Christmas trees, millions of lights adorning larger-than-life sculptures, ice skating and tubing experiences, a Santa’s workshop and more activities for all ages. 5-10 p.m. Fee: $19.99 and up. Ice skating rentals $10. Information

THROUGH JAN. 5

Holiday Lights at Cheekwood

This annual holiday attraction featuring a one-mile-long path and over a million twinkling lights. Open seven nights a week except Christmas Day. 5-10 p.m. Fee: $9-27 depending on membership status, time and date. Information

DEC. 6-8

Vintage Market Days of Nashville

120 vendors from 20 states showcase their vintage and antique finds, crafted handmade goods, latest fashion trends and food trucks in 65,000 square feet of indoor shopping. Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave. Fee: Early buying-Friday $15 with free reentry Dec. 7-8. Saturday $12, Sunday $5. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 7

2019 Nashville Christmas Parade

Enjoy this favorite annual holiday event, benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. The parade begins at Nissan Stadium and makes its way down First Avenue to Broadway ending at Eighth Avenue. 8:30 a.m. Information

Christmas Home Tour of Sumner County

Tour begins at Sumner Tourism Center and will go to different homes in the area. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: $12.50 per person. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity, Grace Place and Women’s Council of Realtors Sumner County. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Chamber Midtown is one of six of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s area advisory councils, formed to champion business prosperity in one of Nashville’s most thriving business districts. W.O Smith Music School, 1125 Eighth Ave. S. 8-9:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be served. Free for Chamber members. Information

Les Dames Nashville and chef Margot McCormack to host Nathalie Dupree

Luncheon at Margot Cafe features a three-course meal inspired by “Nathalie Dupree’s Favorite Stories & Recipes.” Proceeds from the event will allow Les Dames Nashville to further its mission of providing scholarship and mentorship to women in the food, farming, beverage and hospitality industries through its career advancements grants. Margot Café, 1017 Woodland St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fee: $102.30 includes lunch, wine pairings and a signed copy of Nathalie Dupree’s Favorite Stores & Recipes. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 12

Downtown Connect Quarterly Networking Coffee

A special presentation on near-term transportation solutions. Speakers: Mark Cleveland, co-founder and chairman, Hytch Rewards; Kacy Stern, special projects manager, Nashville Downtown Partnership. Nashville Symphony Schermerhorn Center, One Symphony Place. 8-9:30 a.m. Free, but advanced registration is required. Information

2019 Nashville Reconnect Ambassador Training

An Ambassador opens the door to a conversation that someone has wanted to have, but didn’t know how to start, or who to talk to. An Ambassador supports Reconnectors with encouragement and provides just enough information so they can take their next step on their path to college. You know people in your community, at your job and at your church who want to return to school but are not sure what steps to take to achieve their dream. Becoming a Reconnect Ambassador will give you the tools to connect your friends and family to the free services to help them get there. Edgehill United Methodist Church, 1414 Edgehill Ave. 10 a.m.-noon. For registration and information

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

Porter Flea Holiday 2019

Featuring curated modern handmade goods from regional designers. Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Ave. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: $25. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit event held each year with a goal to place a live wreath on the grave of every American veteran who died serving our country. A local remembrance ceremony will take place at Gallatin City Cemetery. 10-11 a.m. Open to the public. City is now accepting donations and greatly appreciated. Information: 615 451-5961.

Christmas at the Movies

Share this great tradition with your family. Parade route Steam Plant Road to Hartsville Pike, down Main Street, down Broadway and ends at Gallatin High School. Noon. Rain or Shine. Information

TUESDAY, DEC. 17

2019 Education report Card for Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

For 28 years, the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce has convened a diverse committee of business and community volunteers to dig into the challenges, successes, and opportunities in Metro Nashville Public Schools. Each year, they offer recommendations informed by school visits, interviews with key stakeholders, and district and state data. The special topic for the 2019 Education Report Card is Whole City. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. 10-11:30 a.m. Fee: Complimentary, but registration is required. Information