Community Foundation announces grant recipients

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced $2,397,870 in grants to be awarded to 365 local nonprofit organizations as part of the 2019 annual grant-making process.

CFMT is a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee counties and beyond.

The grants will benefit nonprofits in 28 area counties: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Franklin, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.

“The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and through other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have the impact we do without the many nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors,” says Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

“Thanks to the generous support of our donors, and the work of dedicated and talented nonprofits, we are able to fund solutions which address Middle Tennessee’s emerging needs and opportunities.”

For a complete list of 2019 grant recipients, go to www.CFMT.org.

Grant recipients in Davidson County are:

• A Step Ahead Foundation of Middle Tennessee Inc.: To provide free long-acting reversible contraception to 120 mothers age 28 and younger by partnering with local health clinics.

• abrasiveMedia, Inc.: A touring theatrical production that helps students prevent bullying, violence, and sexual assault in Middle Tennessee high schools.

• Actors Bridge Ensemble Theater of Nashville Inc.: To create a professional training program for emerging theater directors of color to be employed by all local theater companies.

• Adventure Science Center Nashville: Support Adventure Science Center’s Science in Motion outreach programming, reaching more than 12,000 people in Middle Tennessee.

• Advocates for Women’s and Kids’ Equality (AWAKE) Inc.: To teach 500 women and children to be self-advocates so they advocate for change in their communities.

• Agape Animal Rescue: To provide spay or neuter surgeries to 100 abandoned dogs to prepare them for permanent adoption.

• AGAPE/Association for Guidance Aid Placement & Empathy: To provide emergency funds for domestic violence victims who need gas cards, bus passes, prescription drugs, dental work, eyeglasses, etc.

• ALIAS Chamber Ensemble: To fund the ALIAS in the Community program, which brings classical music and educational programming into schools/community organizations.

• ALS Association-Tennessee Chapter: Equipment and communication devices loaned to clients in need due to impaired/absent mobility or ability to speak.

• Amputee Blade Runners: To provide free sports prosthetics and support services to 11 lower-limb amputee children seeking to engage in an active lifestyle.

• Andrew Jackson Foundation: Masonry repairs at Tulip Grove Mansion, a historically significant home owned by the Andrew Jackson Foundation.

• Aphesis House, Inc.: Emergency support for 22 ex-offenders returning to the community and assist them on their crime-free path to self-sufficiency.

• Arc of Davidson County & Greater Nashville: Promote, protect and advocate for the right of people with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities to live self-determined, meaningful lives in inclusive communities.

• Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville: To enhance education offerings which provide artists and creative organizations with critical entrepreneurial skills needed to build thriving, sustainable businesses.

• ASMT, Inc. (Autism Tennessee): To provide Middle Tennessee agencies and parent groups with the latest in autism-specific, evidence-based consulting/training services delivered by licensed/qualified professionals.

• Assistance League of Nashville: To purchase long-sleeve T-shirts for 2,000 economically disadvantaged elementary students attending Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS).

• Backfield in Motion: Providing literacy, tutoring and remedial programs for 200 male elementary, middle and high school students after school, focusing on Bellshire Elementary.

• Begin Anew of Middle Tennessee: Expand programming offering ESL classes for Madison site and implement organizationwide volunteer forum providing feedback, training and best-practice sharing.

• BELL Garden Bellevue Middle School Edible Learning Lab: New irrigation system to conserve water and resources, cut labor costs, improve garden output and enhance existing programs.

• Bethlehem Centers of Nashville: To provide produce monthly to 39 Seniors participating in the Active Seniors Club, as well as meals at session activities.

• Better Decisions: To provide decision-making training and mentoring to 30-50 adult females incarcerated in Nashville, soon to be released or paroled.

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee: To provide one-to-one mentoring relationships to 300 or more children of prisoners through the Amachi program.

• Book’em: This proposal will allow economically disadvantaged youth to engage with local children’s book writers and illustrators and own their books.

• Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee: Boys & Girls Clubs’ SMART Girls program allows adolescent girls to build healthy attitudes and skills for adulthood.

• Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing: Encourage ASL and English language acquisition for at least 17 Deaf or hearing-impaired students through language-focused after-school program.

• Building Lives Foundation: To provide housing and rehabilitation to 17 veterans suffering from or at-risk of homelessness due to addiction or mental illness.

• Catholic Charities of Tennessee: The Living at Home program for low income Nashville seniors innovatively addresses client aging-in-place needs, including prescription co-pays and transportation.

• Centennial Park Conservancy: To support free 2020 artist performances at Musicians Corner’s family-friendly concert series in Centennial Park.

• Centerstone Foundation, Inc.: Continuing a therapeutic support group focused on suicide prevention with the goal of helping 32 to 40 individuals this year.

• chatterbird: To fund outreach events and one free community performance by chatterbird.

• Cheekwood: Destination Cheekwood provides enriching, multigenerational outing with all expenses covered for low-income Tennessee students and their family members.

• Childcare Tennessee: To support Childcare Tennessee programs.

• Christian Cooperative Ministry: Provide healthy food, water and hygiene products to an average of 350 homeless people monthly.

• Communities in Schools of Tennessee: To support at-risk MNPS students in poverty, providing effective case management to help them stay in school and graduate on time.

• Community Care Fellowship: To provide affordable, high-quality full-time pre-K care to low-­income families in the James Cayce Homes and surrounding neighborhood.

• Conexion Americas: To provide microentreneurship training to 220 Latino immigrant adults.

• Council on Aging of Greater Nashville: To launch an intergenerational, home-sharing program for 20 older adults and graduate students as an affordable housing solution.

• Country Music Foundation: Words & Music is a curriculum-based, lyric-writing program that creates opportunities for teachers and students to collaborate with Nashville songwriters.

• CreatiVets: To prevent suicide, CreatiVets offers combat veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress and other injuries access to art and music programs.

• Crossroads Campus: To increase the employability of the young people in its workforce development program by providing additional training opportunities.

• Cumberland River Compact: To provide 15 Antioch Middle School teachers with training and educational resources to supplement their environmental sciences and engineering curriculum.

• Dancing Through the Curriculum: To provide character development and dance class sessions to 90 minority girls residing in low income communities in Southeast Nashville.

• Disability Rights Tennessee: To remove language barriers for Davidson County’s Spanish speaking students with disabilities by translating access materials and advocacy services.

• Dismas, Inc.: To provide high-quality, comprehensive dental care to 50 men who have been formerly incarcerated.

• East Nashville Hope Exchange, Inc.: To provide literacy programming to students grades K-4 and their families, thereby reducing the literacy gap in East Nashville.

• Edgehill Neighborhood Partnership: To meet immediate needs and provide a meal for those who aren’t able to access goods through government assistance programs.

• Empower Tennessee: To provide life skills training to at least 100 youth with disabilities in preparation for life after high school.

• End Slavery Tennessee: To provide intensive and full-spectrum aftercare services for 96 human trafficking survivors who live in our safe house.

• EPIC Girl Inc.: To use screening and case management to recruit, retain and link 200 girls in detention to EPIC Girl’s programs.

• F.I.N.D. Design: To provide services for 75 at-risk girls that use participatory theater to reduce violence and risky behaviors while building resilience.

• Faith Family Medical Center: To provide 80 comprehensive, quality, primary health care visits to women in Davidson County who are uninsured or underinsured.

• Family and Children’s Service: The Relative Caregiver Program provides support to relatives caring for children of parents unable or unwilling to care for them.

• Family Foundation Fund: To support the long-term success of underserved youth through educational opportunities, mentorship, agricultural training, health/nutrition, volunteerism and meaningful internships.

• First Steps, Inc.: To provide nursing expertise to support services to children with special health needs in our child development center.

• Free for Life International: To equip community members in Middle Tennessee with knowledge about how to identify potential human trafficking situations and respond appropriately.

• Friends Life: Advocacy Through the Arts: an arts education program for adults with special needs.

• Friendship House: To provide support, counsel, and recovery for alcoholic and drug addicted women, to help them and their children.

• Frist Art Museum: To provide opportunities for Middle Tennessee youth to engage in community, learn leadership skills, and develop creativity through teen programs.

• Galaxy Star Drug Awareness/Nashville Peacemakers: Certified swim instructor will provide 12 weeks of intermediate-level lessons to 10 girls, ages 11-15, who have completed a beginner.

• Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee: To provide health support and build community among those impacted by cancer in Middle Tennessee.

• Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, Inc.: To provide an authentic and comprehensive Girl Scout experience for homeless girls and girls in unstable housing in Davidson County.

• Girls on the Run of Middle Tennessee: To provide 113 girls from low income families the opportunity to participate in a life-changing, research-based character development program.

• Global Education Center: To provide family arts experiences for families of youth involved in the juvenile court system to keep them connected.

• Goodwill Industries of Middle TN, Inc.: To provide tools and boots for 50 construction graduates who have completed construction training and certification and are entering employment.

• Harvest Hands CDC: To expand STEM education in after school programming to bridge the STEM gap among minority students and increase employment skills.

• Homework Hotline: Provide 2,500 free, one-on-one tutoring sessions to 925 students or parents/guardians from the 40 counties that Community Foundation supports.

• Hope Clinic for Women: Provide 100 homeless women with health education, pregnancy testing, medical exams, STD screening and free medications.

• Humanities Tennessee: To provide Middle Tennessee public school students with a program that encourages and supports reading and literacy.

• Interfaith Dental Clinic: Delivering Healthy Smiles provides oral health care treatment for low income pregnant mothers and their babies through year one.

• Intersection: A project featuring works by Florence Price and Nkeiru Okoye to promote diversity and engagement through contemporary classical music.

• Jewish Family Service of Nashville and Middle TN, Inc.: Operating support for conducting adoption home studies, assisting with child placement and conducting post-placement supervision visits for the GLBTQ community.

• Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee: To prepare and inspire Metro Schools elementary students with skills to lead healthy financial lives.

• Justice Industries: To promote and train quality staff to higher management and customer service roles within our Just.Glass initiative.

• King’s Daughters Day Home: To cultivate developmentally appropriate skills within 85 children (ages 2 months to 5 years) of diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

• Legacy Mission Village: To provide partial funding for our Journey After School Program for newly arrived refugee high school students.

• Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands: To provide educational information to organizations on free legal services for older adults.

• LETS Play: Language Education Through Sports Play builds language skills and confidence for students through sports while establishing lasting partnerships with schools.

• Lutheran Services in Tennessee, Inc./Inspiritus: To provide community art-based workshops for 150 youth living in at-risk communities during school breaks and after school.

• Matthew Walker Health Center, Inc: MWCHC provides medical, dental, behavioral health and other clinical services to the uninsured of Davidson, Montgomery and Rutherford counties.

• McNeilly Center for Children: To provide enrichment activities and in-house field trips for the 250 low-income children served at McNeilly Centers.

• MDHA Housing Trust Corporation: To train 20 low-level maintenance workers through a customized six-month program to empower them with new skills for advancement.

• Meharry Medical College: To provide free, high-quality health care to the underserved of Nashville and train the next generation of health care providers.

• Mending Hearts, Inc.: Provide individual/group therapy and skill building for 96 indigent women in recovery in the Intensive Outpatient Program.

• Mental Health Association of Middle Tennessee: To provide Emotional Backpacks containing ESL books and basic school supplies for Spanish-speaking unaccompanied refugee minors resettled in Middle Tennessee.

• Metro Nashville Chorus / Sweet Adelines International: Share the joy of 4-part a cappella harmony in the barbershop style with young women in Middle Tennessee.

• Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency: Provide 2,578 meals to senior citizens who have suffered neglect or self-neglect in Dickson and Cheatham counties.

• Monroe Harding Inc.: Providing evidence-based workforce development programming for 50 “Opportunity Youth,” ages 16-26, to gain employment that pays a living wage.

• Mother to Mother, Inc.: To provide essential health and safety items for low-income children and infants living in rural areas of Middle Tennessee.

• Music for Seniors: To facilitate 250 live music Outreach programs with underresourced seniors, including enhanced â€œMusic Making Outreach Sessions€ to increase/deepen participant engagement.

• Musicians on Call: To deliver live bedside music performances to 1,700 Veterans receiving treatment at two Veterans Affairs hospitals in Nashville and Murfreesboro.

• My Father’s War: Through performances/workshops: help veterans heal from PTSD and moral injuries and inspire others’ understanding of war’s individual and cultural consequences.

• NAMI Tennessee: Provide 50 Ending the Silence Peer taught mental health /suicide prevention presentations to 1,000 students.

• Nashville Adult Literacy Council, Inc.: To teach reading, writing and English-speaking skills to adults in Nashville.

• Nashville Ballet: To provide arts education and learning experiences for 20,000 children and adults in diverse communities across Middle Tennessee.

• Nashville CARES: To purchase 500 HIV testing kits to 500 non-gay women, men and youth.

• Nashville Cat Rescue: To spay or neuter 900 cats so that they may be offered for adoption and placed in permanent homes.

• Nashville Children’s Alliance: For training, client assistance, and program supplies for our services to reduce the trauma of child abuse victims and families.

• Nashville Civic Design Center: NCDC’s Reclaiming Public Space initiative works to enhance public spaces, and facilitate public participation toward creating a vibrant and livable Nashville.

• Nashville Coaching Coalition: The Coaches’ Leadership Academy prepares coaches to be purposeful mentors/leaders; request is to provide licensed therapists as faculty within program.

• Nashville Conflict Resolution Center: To prevent eviction and homelessness for public housing residents of Metro Nashville by providing free mediation services on-site.

• Nashville Diaper Connection: The “No Child Wet Behind” program provides baby diapers to moms who otherwise might not have them.

• Nashville Dolphins (Dolphin Aquatics): To provide Free learn to swim classes and water safety to children and adults with special needs.

• Nashville Education Community and Arts Television Corporation: To continue training and mentoring teenagers in camps and programs during/after school hours, instilling confidence and teamwork through TV production.

• Nashville Film Festival: To engage 15 at-risk teens from Youth Villages in professional-level songwriting, recording, music video production and festival showcase.

• Nashville in Harmony: To provide LGBTQ+ youth from across Middle Tennessee opportunities to discover their voice, build community and self-advocate through musical performance.

• Nashville Jazz Workshop: Support for expansion of the acclaimed Jazz on the Move performance/education series to seven performances in three new venues.

• Nashville Launch Pad, Inc.: We provide street-free sleep in the winter months for young adults, 18-24 in an LGBTQ-affirming atmosphere.

• Nashville Opera Association: To improve access for differentiated learners, expand toolkit use, and identify new partners for All-Access Opera Education.

• Nashville Public Radio: Support local musicians and arts organizations through 91Classical’s broadcasts of “Live in Studio C,” Nashville Symphony and Nashville Opera.

• Nashville Public Television Council Inc.: To fund production expenses related to “NPT Reports: Aging Matters,” focusing on issues affecting seniors and our community.

• Nashville Repertory Theatre: To offer professional theater arts education and mentorship for area youth ages 7-23 via the new Nashville Rep Youth Conservatory.

• Nashville Shakespeare Festival: Provide affordable or free public and school performances of “Macbeth,” with preparatory in-school student workshops and free online guidebook.

• Nashville Steam Preservation Society: Create education materials and schedule educational programs and events with a specific focus on at-risk and inner-city youth.

• Nashville Symphony Association: To provide free, high-quality instrument instruction and music education experiences to 9,265 students in Nashville.

• Nashville Tree Foundation: To execute a comprehensive education/replanting response to Emerald Ash Borer, which is predicted to kill 10% of Nashville’s trees by 2026.

• National Museum of African American Music: To connect up to 1,000 Nashville youth and about 350 seniors with professional musician teaching artists to learn, perform and engage.

• Nations Ministry Center: To provide citizenship support services to 150 immigrants and refugees who are preparing to becoming US citizens.

• NeedLink Nashville: To help 60 low-income women who are pregnant or have newborn babies younger than 6 months avoid homelessness and/or utility disconnection.

• Neighborhood Health: To increase access to retinal eye screening for 200 patients with diabetes.

• New Horizons Corporation: Enabling technology for 14 persons with disabilities in residential homes (eight) and day programs (six) for living and employment solutions.

• New Level Community Development Corporation: To provide housing counseling to more than 200 families seeking to own a home in Nashville.

• Notes for Notes, Inc.: To provide music and social emotional education to youth so music may become a profoundly positive influence in their lives.

• Nurses for Newborns of Tennessee: To prevent infant mortality, child abuse and neglect through home visitation by registered nurses.

• Open Table of Nashville, Inc.: Housing for vulnerable neighbors who are unhoused and generally do not reach out for services.

• Operation Stand Down Tennessee: Career services and transition assistance to veterans, empowering and equipping them to gain and sustain purposeful employment.

• OZ Arts Nashville: To provide artistic community engagement programming for diverse underserved participants to explore individual and collective burdens and to foster empathy.

• Park Center: To provide art therapy for 30 adults with chronic mental illness, homelessness and addiction on a weekly basis.

• Parks at Kimbro Station, Inc.: To provide access to green space with outdoor recreation, education and cultural enrichment to the community in Southeast Davidson County.

• Pastoral Counseling Centers of Tennessee, Inc.: To meet the growing need of Tusculum Elementary, providing support/healing for up to 60 refugee children through therapeutic groups.

• Pathway Lending (Southeast Community Capital Corporation): Provide small business skills through classes, counseling and mentorships that builds financial empowerment for 250+ disadvantaged women and their families.

• Pet Community Center: To trap-neuter-return 208 unowned, free-roaming and feral cats through the Community Cat Program.

• Play Like a Girl!: To provide access to STEM education in a sports context for 150 middle school girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

• Poverty and the Arts: Provide creative resources, training and a marketplace so individuals impacted by homelessness can overcome barriers to employment with creative talent.

• Preserve Lindsley Avenue Now Inc.: Continue the church building’s interior renovation begun with last year’s grant. Install new high-quality laminate flooring and cabinets near auditorium.

• Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee: To provide voluntary, evidence-based home visiting for 250 vulnerable families in Davidson County as a way of preventing childhood adversity.

• Progress, Inc.: To provide training to 31 people who support people with intellectual disabilities and seniors.

• Project for Neighborhood Aftercare: Provide equitable access to technology to 50 low-income children – kindergarten-fourth grade – at high risk for academic deficiencies in an after-school program.

• Project Return, Inc.: To provide reentry services and wraparound support to people returning to the community after incarceration through the Job Readiness program.

• Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue: To provide medication and vaccines for rescued dogs and cats in preparation for adoption.

• Rebuilding Together Nashville: To preserve affordable housing for 34 low-income homeowners in the Northwest Nashville communities through repairing and renovating their homes.

• Rejoice Ministries: Rejoice Ballet mentors dancers from all socioeconomic and racial backgrounds through classical ballet instruction and positive youth development programs.

• Renewal House, Inc.: To provide trauma-informed, gender-specific intensive outpatient addiction treatment for 75 low-income women, including specialized programming for pregnant and postpartum mothers.

• Rescue 1 Global: To counter human trafficking by providing basic necessities, academics, life-skills and therapeutic environments to survivors for healthy and sustainable healing.

• Rooftop Foundation: To provide rent or mortgage assistance for those facing a short-term medical crisis.

• Safe Haven Family Shelter: To provide academic, social-emotional, and behavioral supports to children experiencing homelessness to lessen the negative impact of housing instability.

• Saint Thomas Health Foundation: To bring life-saving screening mammography to 90 uninsured/underserved women in Bedford, Coffee, and Warren counties through a mobile mammography outreach.

• Senior Ride Nashville: To provide 2,211 backup driver trips, ensuring seniors have transportation to connect and access essential services regardless of volunteer availability.

• Sexual Assault Center: To provide specialized therapy, advocacy and support to 30 low-income girls and women who have been sexually assaulted.

• Shower The People: To provide 500 mobile showers and hygiene supplies to individuals experiencing homelessness in Nashville.

• Siloam Health: To provide 750 high-quality, affordable, culturally sensitive medical visits to uninsured, low-income refugees in Middle Tennessee.

• Small World Yoga: Weekly yoga and meditation services for 125 clients, men and women, who are incarcerated.

• Southern Alliance for People and Animal Welfare: To continue our weekly spay/neuter transport for pet owners who are homeless or who live below the poverty level.

• Southern Word: Southern Word develops powerful communicators, thinkers and leaders through the vehicles of spoken word, creative writing and music production.

• Special Olympics Tennessee: To create 10 Unified Champion Schools in Middle Tennessee by creating inclusive sports and leadership opportunities for youth.

• St. Luke’s Community House: To provide emotional, social and nutritional support to 120 aging adults in Nashville.

• Starlings Nashville: To fund a volleyball program that will encourage leadership skills for underserved girls, ages 5 to 18.

• STARS Nashville: To provide 2,400 middle and high school students struggling to overcome social and emotional barriers individual and group counseling sessions.

• Stronger Than My Father, Inc.: To positively change the cycle of poverty through educational achievement and self-esteem in the lives of young urban children.

• Survivor Fitness Foundation: Provide rehabilitation services for cancer survivors through one-on-one training with an exercise specialist, addressing side effects of diagnosis and treatments.

• Tennessee Association for Children’s Early Education: To offer 8 “Pop Up” training events for child care providers in rural or underserved regions/areas of the state.

• Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition: To provide financial assistance to breast cancer patients in the state of Tennessee.

• Tennessee Craft: To provide arts & crafts activities for Tennessee Craft’s Kids Tent at our spring and Fall Fair, serving 4,590 children.

• Tennessee Environmental Council: To engage over 20,000 volunteers in planting 100,000 native tree seedlings across Tennessee, half of these in Middle Tennessee.

• Tennessee Higher Education Initiative, Inc.: To fund tuition and supplies for the inaugural cohort of the first bachelor’s program in a men’s prison in Tennessee.

• Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition: To ensure that Middle Tennessee’s immigrant and refugee residents are accurately counted in the 2020 census.

• Tennessee Justice Center: Create resources and work with partners to help thousands of pregnant women and children connect with health and food benefits.

• Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors: To provide humanitarian immigration legal services to low-income immigrants and refugees affected by violence and terror.

• Tennessee Lions Charities Inc.: To provide free vision screenings and follow-up to children (12-72 months) in the Middle Tennessee area.

• Tennessee Performing Arts Center: To bring professional artist residencies to pre-K classrooms: 30-minute sessions offered two times a week for six to seven weeks during the spring semester.

• Tennessee Poison Center: Educate residents on the toxic effects of electronic cigarettes and liquid nicotine and how to respond in a poison emergency.

• Tennessee Respite Coalition: To give 10 family caregivers in Dickson County respite time and educate 20 caregivers and community members about respite.

• Tennessee State University Research, Economic and Community Development Foundation: To provide technology training for 90 seniors in order that they might access/utilize online information and services and connect socially.

• Tennessee Voices for Victims: To distribute 100 DVD documentaries to public and private Middle Tennessee middle and high schools.

• Tennessee Women’s Theater Project: Support for free after-school classes in storycraft and theater, for children in grades 3-5 at Looby Community Center.

• Tennessee Youth Symphony: To provide sectional musical training to our approximately 135 students based on their specific instruments and/or part in musical selection.

• The Bridge Ministry, Inc.: The Bridge to Kids program will provide weekend meals for approximately 3300 food insecure children this 2019/20 school year.

• The Contributor Inc.: To hire a full-time Outreach Worker through ARCH/Americorps to support Contributor vendors in their transition from homelessness into housing.

• The Healing Arts Project Inc.: Healing Arts Project, Inc. (HAPI) will provide artist opportunities to person diagnosed with a mental health and/ or addiction disorders.

• The Heimerdinger Foundation: To provide a first-time quarterly series of seminars for cancer patients/other stakeholders to learn about whole foods nutrition and meal preparation.

• The Hope Station, Inc.: To provide rental and utility assistance to single working mothers with minor children in Davidson and Rutherford counties.

• The IBMA Foundation, Inc.: To host a Utilizing American Roots Music/ Bluegrass in the Classroom workshop for teachers in Davidson, Bedford and Coffee counties

• The Little Pantry That Could: To provide fresh produce, meat, shelf-stable food items and basic toiletries to around 200 families on a weekly basis.

• The Mary Parrish Center: To provide emergency financial assistance to survivors of interpersonal violence and their children.

• The Nashville Food Project, Inc.: To cook and share 325,000-plus nutritious meals with people facing barriers to food access through partnerships with local nonprofits.

• The New Beginnings Center: To provide 162 low-income women with 11,700 hours of wellness coaching that improves physical fitness, health and quality of life.

• The New Life Center: Training Camp for Dads is a child birth education workshop where new and expecting fathers can learn more about fatherhood.

• The Next Door: The Recovery Care Clinic provides medically-assisted treatment (MAT) as an outpatient treatment option for women suffering from opioid abuse disorder.

• The Society of St. Andrew: To expand the collection and donation of excess food in Middle Tennessee farmers’ markets.

• Thistle Farms, Inc.: To provide housing, health care, and job training to women survivors of trafficking, prostitution and addiction.

• Time to Rise Inc.: To provide at risk youth grades 4-6 with academic instruction and cultural enrichment during summer program.

• Turnip Green Creative Reuse: To divert materials from the landfill through art-based reduce, reuse, recycle education programs to underinvested communities.

• Vox Grata, Inc.: To perform two newly composed choral works commissioned for the centennial of women’s suffrage, thereby facilitating public dialogue.

• W.O. Smith Community Music School: To provide an affordable, high-quality summer camp program for low-income youth.

• Walden’s Puddle: To provide care/treatment to wildlife in need, with the goal of returning the rehabilitated animals to the wild.

• Walk/Bike Nashville: Safe Routes to Schools provides road safety education and encouragement to increase the number of students walking/biking to school.

• Water Walkers: To provide employment for six at risk youth, ages 15-18, who live in the Edgehill Homes.

• Wayne Reed Christian Childcare Center: To install a new rubberized playground surface.

• Welcome Home Ministries: To provide supported employment services for 90 clients seeking recovery through the Recovery Support Employment Program at Welcome Home Ministries.

• Westminster Home Connection: To build volunteer support for aging-in-place in Davidson and Cheatham counties.

• Wings of Courage: To provide emergency financial assistance and items for escape for all victims of domestic violence through flight bag program.

• You Have the Power...Know How to Use It, Inc.: To support existing prevention programs by translating and printing our Crime Survivor’s Guide (Spanish) and Our Children (Arabic) resource guides.

• Youth Empowerment through Arts and Humanities: To provide music education and community-building programs for diverse groups of participants, primarily young women, in Middle Tennessee.

• Youth Villages: To provide critical needs and services for 20-25 youth aging out of foster care participating in Youth Villages’ YVLifeSet program.

• YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee: Provide safe shelter and comprehensive support to over 500 victims of domestic violence at the Weaver Domestic Violence Center.