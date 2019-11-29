NHL fines Predators' Ryan Johansen $5,000 for elbowing

VOL. 43 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 29, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has fined Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen $5,000 for elbowing Tampa Bay forward Brayden Point during the Lightning's 3-2 overtime win.

The league's Department of Player Safety announced the fine Wednesday, which is the maximum amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Johansen elbowed Point at 9:07 of the second period of Tuesday's game. He was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct.