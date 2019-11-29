Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 29, 2019

US service companies saw activity slow in November

Updated 10:12AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in the U.S. service sector slowed in November with service companies complaining about higher tariffs from various trade battles and the inability to find enough qualified workers.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Wednesday that its service index slowed to a reading of 53.9% last month, down from an October level of 54.7% Any reading above 50 signals growth.

Businesses responding to the ISM survey expressed the hope that various trade wars would soon be resolved. They also said that they continued to be hampered in filing jobs by a shortage of workers, reflecting the fact that unemployment is near a half-century low.

