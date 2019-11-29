Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 29, 2019

Gov. Lee says prayers for state will be answered

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says if residents pray to God to favor the state, God will answer those prayers.

Speaking to religious leaders on Tuesday, Lee said he declared a statewide day of prayer and fasting in October because he knows for sure that God answers prayers.

Lee said he prays that Tennessee does not experience a school shooting, that the state's opioid epidemic will diminish and that Tennessee's educational outcomes improve. If thousands of people offer similar prayers, he believes God will impart his favor on Tennessee.

The governor's remarks came during a luncheon at the Southern Baptist Convention's Nashville headquarters.

Lee touted his Christian faith when he ran for governor and continues to speak of it often.

