The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 29, 2019

Census Bureau: Drop in college students over past 7 years

Updated 3:15PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Census Bureau says 2.2 million fewer students were enrolled in school last year compared to seven years earlier, with the bulk of the dip coming from college enrollment.

The Census Bureau on Tuesday said the decline in college enrollment was particularly acute among those 30 or older.

College enrollment usually goes up when unemployment is high. The employment rate last year was 3.9 percent, compared to 8.9 percent in 2011.

Last year, 76.8 million people in all were enrolled in school, from kindergarten through graduate school, down from 79 million in 2011.

The Current Population Survey figures show barely over half of students were non-Hispanic whites last year. Almost a quarter of enrolled students were Hispanics, 15% were black and 6% were Asian.

