The Power of Information
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 29, 2019

16 Democrats, 3 from GOP qualify for TN presidential primary

Updated 2:20PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says three Republican and 16 Democratic candidates have been certified to appear on the state's Super Tuesday presidential primary ballot.

Hargett unveiled the list of qualified candidates on Tuesday. The Democratic candidates includes former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and California billionaire Tom Steyer also qualified.

The Republican list includes President Donald Trump, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.

Tennessee has two ways to qualify for a presidential primary ballot: Either the secretary of state deems the candidate "nationally recognized" or candidates submits 2,500 registered voter signatures.

Candidates have until Dec. 10 to withdraw from the presidential primary ballot.

