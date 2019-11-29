Titans place linebacker Cameron Wake on injured reserve

VOL. 43 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 29, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed five-time Pro Bowl linebacker Cameron Wake on injured reserve after the 37-year-old veteran was hurt late in their win over the Jaguars.

The Titans announced a handful of moves Tuesday.

Wake signed a three-year contract in March. He had 2 ½ sacks in the opening win over Cleveland, giving him 100 ½ for his career. Wake played in nine games this season.

The Titans also placed defensive back Chris Milton on injured reserve. They filled the spots by promoting a pair of undrafted rookies in outside linebacker Derick Roberson and cornerback Kareem Orr from the practice squad. They also added defensive lineman Joey Ivie and defensive back Kenneth Durden to the practice squad.

Roberson had 23 sacks in 32 games at Sam Houston State, and Orr had five interceptions in 20 games played at Chattanooga.