VOL. 43 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 29, 2019

Tennessee's parks offer free, post-Thanksgiving hikes

Updated 9:29AM
Front Page

NASHVILLE (AP) — Ever want to tell a relative who is visiting during Thanksgiving to take a hike?

You're in luck. Tennessee's state parks are offering free hikes on Friday, the day after the food-filled holiday.

Officials say all 56 state parks will offer a variety of hikes, in easy terrain or more rugged areas. Some are led by a guide.

The after-Thanksgiving hikes are part of a series of free hikes offered by the state's parks.

Parks officials say more than 6,500 people have taken a free hike this year in Tennessee. That's about double the number of participants from all of 2018.

For more information, visit the Tennessee state parks' website at tnstateparks.com.

