Modest gains leave stocks at record highs

VOL. 43 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 22, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies and retailers led stocks modestly higher on Wall Street, adding to the market's solid start to the week.

The latest gains were enough to leave major indexes at record highs Tuesday for the second day in a row.

Investors were encouraged by more signs that the U.S. and China are making progress toward ending their costly trade war.

Dick's Sporting Goods jumped 18.6% after releasing earnings that soared past analysts' forecasts. Best Buy climbed 9.9% after releasing strong results of its own.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 3,140.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 55 points, or 0.2%, to 28,121. The Nasdaq rose 15 points, or 0.2%, to 8,647.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.73%.