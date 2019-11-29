Bass, Berry & Sims adds 11 Associates in Nashville

VOL. 43 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 29, 2019

Bass, Berry & Sims has hired 11 associates for its Nashville office. They are:

Corporate and securities group:

• John R. Adgent, who earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Tennessee.

• Sarah E. Guthrie, who earned a law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law (2019), as well as master of accountancy and a degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee.

• Mary Lindsey Hannahan, who earned a law degree from the University of Alabama and a B.S. from the University of Alabama Honors College.

• Grant Hauss, who earned a law degree and undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky.

Complex litigation group:

• Garrah Carter-Mason, who earned undergraduate and law degrees from Vanderbilt University.

• Wesley S. Love, who earned a law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law and a B.A. from Maryville College. He previously served as a law clerk for the Hon. J. Daniel Breen of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.

• Caroline Stephens, who earned a law degree from the University of Alabama and B.A. degrees from Auburn University. She previously served as a law clerk for the Hon. William Pryor of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

• Michael C. Tackeff, who earned his law degree from Vanderbilt University a B.A. and an M.A. from Brown University. He previously served as a law clerk to the Hon. Gilbert S. Merritt of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Health care regulatory group:

• Tabitha L. Green, who earned a law degree from Georgetown University and a B.A. from Roanoke College.

Two additional associates joining the firm are:

• Austin C. Brown, who assists clients with commercial finance, public finance and real estate transactions. He earned a law degree and an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University (2015).

• Caitlin Wilkinson, who represents clients on intellectual property transaction matters, including mergers and acquisitions, licensing and service agreements, and strategic relationships. She also advises clients related to the procurement and enforcement of IP rights, including patent, trademark and copyright disputes. She earned a law degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law and a B.S. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Ferdowsi joins Neal & Harwell

Hilary Haven Ferdowsi has joined Neal & Harwell PLC as an associate in the firm’s litigation group.

Ferdowsi earned her J.D. from New York Law School in May. She was a recipient of the merit-based Business Leaders Scholarship and was a member of Phi Alpha Delta, Tilden Chapter. She is a member of the New York State Bar Association, American Bar Association and the Tennessee Bar Association.

Ferdowsi gained experience as a summer associate at Neal & Harwell, assisting with matters in General Sessions Court of Metropolitan Nashville & Davidson County and the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. Ferdowsi also clerked for Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP in New York City.

She earned a degree in business administration at High Point University in North Carolina.

Patterson Intellectual Property adds associate

Dominic A. Rota has joined Patterson Intellectual Property Law as an associate. Rota, a registered patent attorney, will practice in the areas of patent prosecution and litigation.

Rota is a graduate of Belmont University College of Law, where he was the executive development & technology editor of the Belmont Law Review. He was involved with the Health Law Transactional Moot Court, the Belmont College of Law American Inn of Court and the Federalist Society. He is a 2015 cum laude graduate of Belmont University with a B.S. in physics.

Union Station names sales, marketing director

Union Station Hotel Nashville, managed by Sage Hospitality, has promoted Trevor Bondarchuk to director of sales & marketing.

Bondarchuk moved to Nashville to join the Union Station Hotel team as director of sales in May 2019 after more than a decade of experience in the industry. In his new role, Bondarchuk is responsible for the daily sales efforts, development of customer experiences and brand communication for the hotel.

Before Union Station Hotel, Bondarchuk spent two years as the director of group sales and events for Sage Hospitality in the Pacific Northwest, as well as two years as the director of sales and events for Viejas Casino & Resort in San Diego and seven years as Hyatt Hotels & Resorts’ senior sales manager in California and Hawaii.

Originally from Canada, he studied at the University of Manitoba and The Ministry of Advanced Education in Vancouver.

Tennessee Bank & Trust hires industry veterans

Tennessee Bank & Trust has added Chet Alexander as chief credit officer and Sandi Lanier as executive vice president, operations and compliance. In these roles, Alexander and Lanier will oversee all credit and lending restructuring and the strategic operations and lending compliance for the bank, respectively.

Alexander has more than 25 years of proven credit experience, focusing on commercial and agricultural lending and loan operations. He previously held several senior level positions at Simmons Bank and served as chief credit officer for First State Bank, where he spent 16 years.

Lanier brings more than four decades of financial services expertise, including an extensive background managing various loan operational areas. Most recently, Lanier served as executive vice president of operations & compliance for CapStar Bank in Nashville.

FirstBank expands private banking team

FirstBank is expanding its private banking division with the addition of a new market leader and a relationship manager.

Maxwell Fuller will succeed Steve Jaynes as market leader for the private banking group after Jaynes retires in early 2020. Veteran wealth manager Kelly Hayes will join the FirstBank team as a private banking relationship manager.

Fuller graduated from Sewanee: The University of the South and continued his education with courses at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Hayes comes from a wealth management and private banking background and has been working in the industry for more than 15 years. Before joining FirstBank, she was a wealth adviser for a large regional bank serving the greater Nashville area.

Hayes graduated from Purdue University with a degree in public communications.

Hall Strategies adds account coordinator

Hall Strategies, a Nashville-based public relations firm, has hired Jillian Metzger as account coordinator. Metzger joins Hall Strategies from the Nashville office of The Bulleit Group, a tech-focused public relations firm where she was an account coordinator.

While at Bulleit, Metzger specialized in developing public relations strategies in the competitive tech sector. At Hall Strategies, she will continue down that path, supporting programmatic public relations work.

Metzger is a 2018 graduate of the University of Florida, where she earned a degree in public relations.

Four Seasons hires sales lead for downtown units

Marie-Laure Frère has been appointed director of sales for Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville, tasked with leading the sales of 143 individual homes within the project.

Frère has overseen sales of branded and resort-style residences across the U.S. and internationally, including The Resort at Squaw Creek and Destination Hotels & Resorts’ Terranea Resort in California. Other sales roles have included Tucker’s Point, a master-planned destination resort community in Bermuda, and Tamarack Resort in Idaho. She has facilitated more than $3 billion in project sales during her 15-year real estate-focused career.

The sales gallery will open to prospective Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville buyers and brokers by private appointment only in January 2020, with sales to begin shortly thereafter.

Construction of the Four Seasons Private Hotel and Residences Nashville is being led by AECOM Hunt and began in June.