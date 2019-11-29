History against Titans vs. Colts, especially in Lucas Oil Stadium

VOL. 43 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 29, 2019

Colts 24, Titans 20: It’s tempting to predict the Titans will pull the upset in Indianapolis and thrust themselves into the AFC South title chase. History, however, tells us the Colts have a three-game win streak against the Titans and have won 19 of the last 22 games in the series. The Titans have one win at Indianapolis since 2008. Until that changes, it’s tough to pick a Titans win.

Bears 17, Lions 13: A Thanksgiving turkey in Detroit. The Lions would probably win if Matthew Stafford were playing. There aren’t many quarterbacks about whom you’d say, “I’d rather have Mitch Trubisky.” Jeff Driskel is one.

Cowboys 23, Bills 21: The Bills have been surprisingly good, using a stout defense, the running of Frank Gore and just enough plays from Josh Allen to go 8-3 and knock on the door of the playoffs. Dallas clings to a lead in the terrible NFC East, and surely will hold serve at home on Thanksgiving.

Saints 34, Falcons 20: The Falcons stunned the Saints with an inexplicable win a couple of weeks ago in the Superdome. Revenge – like leftover turkey sandwiches – is a dish best served cold.

Ravens 24, 49ers 23: This might just be a Super Bowl preview the way these two surprise teams are playing right now. It will be fun to see the 49ers standout defense try to contain Lamar Jackson. Also fun to watch will be the matchup of the Niners offense and the Ravens defense. We’ll go with Baltimore because it’s a home game and they don’t have to travel across the country.

Jets 28, Bengals 17: One of the “who cares” games that crop up on the schedule when two teams have long been out of the chase. The Jets have been playing better of late, but they could just as easily give Cincy its first win.

Bucs 30, Jaguars 23: Another game to file in the “who cares” folder, the Bucs probably win this one unless Jameis Winston throws to the guys in the teal jerseys one time too often.

Steelers 16, Browns 13: There might be some bad blood in this one, considering the Myles Garrett incident less than two weeks ago. Mason Rudolph was benched against the Bengals, and who knows if he will get the start in the revenge match against Cleveland.

Packers 24, Giants 18: The Packers find a nice soft landing after getting it handed to them on the road by the 49ers. But playing like they did in San Fran won’t beat many teams, not even the lowly Giants. However, Aaron Rodgers & Co. will probably bounce back against the G-Men.

Eagles 21, Dolphins 13: The Eagles, after falling below .500 last week, get a nice cushy bounce-back game against the Dolphins that should allow them to figure some things out and stay in the NFC (L)east race.

Chargers 27, Broncos 17: The Broncos have been offensively challenged for much of the season, while the Chargers have simply found ways to lose close games. This one might not be pretty at times, but the Chargers should prevail.

Chiefs 35, Raiders 24: Did the Raiders get caught looking past the Jets in getting thrashed on the road? Maybe, but it probably won’t matter against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Rams 23, Cardinals 20: The Rams have been underachievers this year after reaching the Super Bowl a year ago. The Cardinals were the worst team in the NFL a year ago, but with Kyler Murray, they are competitive, and an upset would not be shocking.

Patriots 34, Texans 27: Tom Brady versus Deshaun Watson should be interesting, but the real story is the Patriot defense and how it will try to shut down Watson and the Texan offense. If they can do what Baltimore did a couple of weeks ago, this one might not be close.

Seahawks 23, Vikings 21: Another big test for Kirk Cousins to see if the Vikings are really an elite team in the NFC. The Seahawks will be tough to handle Monday night at home, and Russell Wilson’s knack for big plays might be the difference.

­— Terry McCormick