VOL. 43 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 29, 2019

Franktown Festival of Lights. Enjoy Williamson County’s only drive-thru light spectacular this holiday season. Attendees can enjoy the light displays from the comfort of their own car. Visit Santa’s Village, petting zoo, camel rides and more. Tickets $25 per car. Discount for Veterans, Active Duty Military and First Responders. Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. Open nightly 6-10 p.m through Dec. 28. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

The Perfect Little Holiday Market

More than 30 vendors, food trucks, DIY stations, hot cocoa and S’mores with fire pits, Photos with Santa, photo booths, beer, cider and more. Flats at Taylor Place, 1515 Fifth Ave. N. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, DEC. 3

Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

To honor local small businesses, the Hendersonville Chamber is hosting a holiday pop-up shop before and after the luncheon. Shopping will be in the Glass Room, 10:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Luncheon attendees will have the opportunity to finish up their Christmas shopping while supporting small business. Live entertainment 11 a.m.-noon, a Christmas program that includes Actor’s Point Theatre Company “A Christmas Carol,” Cedarstone School of Music PLATINUM Acapella Group, and “Shark Tank” winner Maddox Prichard, speaking about his experience of being on the show and business. Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club. Information: 615-824-2818

Women in Business Holiday Mixer

BMW of Nashville, 1568 Mallory Lane, Brentwood. Fee: Members -$30, non-members $50. 4-6 p.m. Information

Chancellor’s Lecture Series

“2020 and Beyond: Tackling Global Issues in the Decades to Come” with author John Meacham moderating a panel that includes cognitive psychologist Steven Pinker, the Johnstone Family Professor of Psychology at Harvard University, award-winning science journalist and New York Times columnist Carl Zimmer and Vanderbilt writer-in-residence Amanda Little, who recently published The Fate of Food: What We’ll Eat in a Bigger, Hotter, Smarter World. Langford Auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Free. Information

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. Toro Title, 933 East Trinity Lane. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 ZIP codes, including MetroCenter, Jefferson Street/Germantown, Trinity Lane, Dickerson Road, Whites Creek, Briley Parkway and Bordeaux. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. Germantown Café, 1200 Fifth Avenue N. 8-9 a.m. Fee: free to Chamber Members. Information

Members Connect - Leads Exchange

Members Connect is a facilitated, causal networking opportunity to develop and further member relationships. Attendees can connect with members, gain exposure and share their story. Option one: Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 150. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Option two: Hilton Franklin Cool Springs, 601 Corporate Centre Drive, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

Nashville CARES Breakfast: Ending the HIV Epidemic

An event to raise awareness and provide a time of reflection on World AIDS Day. Dr. James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College, will convene a panel of business, faith and government leaders to discuss Nashville’s Ending the HIV Epidemic plan. Del Ray Zimmerman, Vanderbilt’s director of diversity affairs and LGBTQ health, also will speak. Cal Turner Family Center for Student Education at Meharry Medical College, 1011 21st Ave. N. 7:30 a.m. Information

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn how businesses play a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. 211 Commerce Street. Breakfast will be provided. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: Free to Chamber members. Information

Downtown Presbyterian’s 95th Waffle Shop

A Nashville holiday tradition since 1925 features food, fun and entertainment. Waffle lunch with choice of hot chicken or egg and sausage casserole. Holiday shop and bake sale, plus silent auction items. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $10. Downtown Presbyterian Church, 154 Fifth Ave. N. Information

Business Studio: Nashpreneurs Happy Hour

Business Studio gathers Nashville’s small business community, entrepreneurs and creators for monthly events centered on growth and scaling, strategic marketing and networking. Networking happy hour at Walden Bar, 2909B Gallatin Pike. 4:30-6 p.m. Festive attire is encouraged. Free to Chamber members. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 6

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge of best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. Guest Speaker: Jessica Stollings, will discuss Generations in the Workplace. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

TEDxNashville Women

TEDxNashvilleWomen 2019 Bold + Brilliant conference is a four-hour presentation focusing on groundbreaking ideas from some of the world’s most extraordinary risk-takers and innovators. The TEDxNashvilleWomen annual conference is known for celebrating pioneers making power moves, brilliant people who are just getting started and those who tirelessly show up as allies and advocates. War Memorial Auditorium, 301 Sixth Avenue North. 1-5 p.m. Fee: $45. Information

Salon@615

Tomi Adeyemi will discuss her new book “Children of Virtue and Vengeance,” the sequel to “Children of Blood and Bone.” Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

DEC. 6-8

Vintage Market Days of Nashville

120 vendors from 20 states showcase their vintage and antique finds, crafted handmade goods, latest fashion trends and food trucks in 65,000 square feet of indoor shopping. Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave. Fee: Early buying-Friday $15 with free reentry Dec. 7-8. Saturday $12, Sunday $5. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 7

2019 Nashville Christmas Parade

Enjoy this favorite annual holiday event, benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. The parade begins at Nissan Stadium and makes its way down First Avenue to Broadway ending at Eighth Avenue. 8:30 a.m. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Chamber Midtown is one of six of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s area advisory councils, formed to champion business prosperity in one of Nashville’s most thriving business districts. W.O Smith Music School, 1125 Eighth Ave. S. 8-9:30. A light breakfast will be served. Free for Chamber members. Information

Les Dames Nashville and chef Margot McCormack to host Nathalie Dupree

Luncheon at Margot Cafe features a three-course meal inspired by “Nathalie Dupree’s Favorite Stories & Recipes.” Proceeds from the event will allow Les Dames Nashville to further its mission of providing scholarship and mentorship to women in the food, farming, beverage and hospitality industries through its career advancements grants. Margot Café, 1017 Woodland St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fee: $102.30 includes lunch, wine pairings and a signed copy of Nathalie Dupree’s Favorite Stores & Recipes. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

Porter Flea Holiday 2019

Featuring curated modern handmade goods from regional designers. Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Ave. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: $25. Information