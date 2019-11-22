Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 22, 2019

Lawyer: McGahn ruling doesn't extend to Bolton, deputy

Updated 11:14AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Bolton's attorney is suggesting that a court order directing former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify to Congress has no bearing on whether his client and another ex-national security official will appear.

Charles Cooper issued a statement Tuesday, a day after a federal judge ruled that McGahn must comply with a subpoena related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Cooper represents Bolton, the former national security adviser, and Bolton's former deputy, Charles Kupperman.

Kupperman has sued, seeking a court order on whether he must comply with a congressional subpoena in the impeachment inquiry or White House instructions that he not appear.

Cooper said Kupperman would continue to pursue his lawsuit. His statement didn't explicitly mention Bolton, but Cooper has previously said Bolton could be added to the case.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that McGahn is former White House counsel.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0