Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 22, 2019

Lee announces rural broadband expansion in West Tennessee

Updated 7:04AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee and Comcast say a $2.4 million fiber network expansion will bring high-speed broadband internet to a rural West Tennessee county.

Lee visited Tipton County on Monday to announce that about 2,200 homes and businesses in the area will now have access to broadband services.

Customers will have access to high-speed internet services and Comcast wi-fi hot spot locations.

Located north of Memphis, Tipton County is one of many rural areas in Tennessee and around the country that have been clamoring for more high-speed internet access for use in schools, libraries, homes and businesses.

Nearly 3 million students around the country who face struggles keeping up with their studies because they must make do without home internet.

Lee said every person in Tennessee "needs access to reliable broadband."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0