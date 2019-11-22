Lee announces rural broadband expansion in West Tennessee

VOL. 43 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 22, 2019

MEMPHIS (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee and Comcast say a $2.4 million fiber network expansion will bring high-speed broadband internet to a rural West Tennessee county.

Lee visited Tipton County on Monday to announce that about 2,200 homes and businesses in the area will now have access to broadband services.

Customers will have access to high-speed internet services and Comcast wi-fi hot spot locations.

Located north of Memphis, Tipton County is one of many rural areas in Tennessee and around the country that have been clamoring for more high-speed internet access for use in schools, libraries, homes and businesses.

Nearly 3 million students around the country who face struggles keeping up with their studies because they must make do without home internet.

Lee said every person in Tennessee "needs access to reliable broadband."