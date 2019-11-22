Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 22, 2019

Schiff: Impeachment report to come soon after Thanksgiving

Updated 3:25PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says his committee is preparing an impeachment report to submit to the House Judiciary Committee "soon after Congress returns from the Thanksgiving recess."

In a letter to his colleagues, Schiff is laying out evidence that his committee collected through 17 closed-door depositions and five open hearings in Democrats' investigation of President Donald Trump's dealings in Ukraine.

Schiff says the evidence "conclusively shows" that Trump conditioned a White House meeting and U.S. military aid on "Ukraine announcing sham, politically-motivated investigations that would help President Trump's 2020 reelection campaign."

Schiff says the probe will soon move to the House Judiciary Committee, where lawmakers will decide whether to write articles of impeachment.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0