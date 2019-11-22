Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 22, 2019

Ginsburg returns to court after hospital stay

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has returned to the court after a two-night stay in a hospital.

The court says the 86-year-old Ginsburg is attending an annual fall classical music program on Monday afternoon. Ginsburg loves the opera and classical music, and she has presided over the event for more than 10 years.

Ginsburg returned home Sunday after spending two nights at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She was treated for a possible infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.

She was taken to the hospital Friday with a fever and chills. Ginsburg has had cancer four times, including twice in the past year. She had surgery in December to remove a growth on her lung and underwent radiation treatment in August for a tumor on her pancreas.

