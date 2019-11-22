Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 22, 2019

Russia probe figure to run for Democrat Katie Hill's seat

Updated 7:29AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign aide and key figure in the FBI's Russia probe, says he's running for the California Congressional District seat vacated by Democrat Katie Hill.

Papadopoulos made the announcement Monday on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends." He filed paperwork last month after Hill announced her resignation amid an ethics probe into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in 2017 as part of the special counsel's investigation into Russia election interference. He admitted lying to the FBI and was sentenced to 14 days in prison.

The 25th Congressional District covers part of Los Angeles County and had been held by Republicans until Hill's 2018 victory.

Papadopoulos says he's running on a pro-Trump agenda.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0