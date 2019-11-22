Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 22, 2019

Preds' Viktor Arvidsson out 4-6 weeks with lower-body injury

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss four to six weeks after hurting his lower body when cross-checked during the first period of Saturday night's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Bortuzzo was suspended for four games without pay on the NHL on Sunday. Considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Bortuzzo will forfeit $67,073.

Arvidsson was cross-checked at 6:08 of the first period, with the Blues defenseman given only a 2-minute penalty. The Predators forward had an assist but played only 4:15 due to the hit.

Nashville hosts St. Louis on Monday night.

