Stocks end slightly higher on Wall Street

VOL. 43 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 22, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street after three days of losses as a week of worry about trade talks between the U.S. and China winds down.

The modest gains Friday weren't enough to erase a weekly loss for the S&P 500 index, its first after six weeks of gains.

Banks and companies that rely on consumer spending were among the gainers, outweighing losses in technology and real estate.

Nordstrom surged 10.6% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the retailer said it made a bigger profit last quarter than Wall Street expected.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 3,110.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109 points, or 0.4%, to 27,875. The Nasdaq added 13 points, or 0.2%, to 8,519.