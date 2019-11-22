Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 22, 2019

US mortgage rates fell this week, boosting housing market

Updated 3:23PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. mortgage rates turned down this week, lowering the cost of purchasing a home and supporting the housing market.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 3.66% this week from 3.75% last week. The average 15-year rate declined to 3.15% from 3.2%.

Rates have fallen sharply in the past year. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that home sales in October rose 4.6% from a year ago. The construction of new homes and apartments jumped nearly 4% in October.

The 30-year rate has dropped from 3.81% last year, while the 15-year rate was nearly 4.25% a year ago.

Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week to compile its mortgage rate figures.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0