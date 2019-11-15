Trade worries send stock indexes lower

VOL. 43 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 15, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street as investors worry that the U.S. and China may not reach a trade deal this year.

Technology and communications stocks helped pull the market lower Wednesday.

Analog Devices, a chipmaker, fell 2.8%. AT&T lost 2.2%.

Several retailers made big moves after reporting their latest quarterly results.

Urban Outfitters plunged 15.2% after reporting earnings that missed estimates. Target jumped 14.1% after its results beat forecasts.

Energy stocks rose as the price of crude oil jumped more than 3%. ConocoPhillips rose 3.8%.

The S&P 500 fell 11 points, or 0.4%, to 3,108.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112 points, or 0.4%, to 27,821. The Nasdaq lost 43 points, or 0.5%, to 8,526.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.73%.