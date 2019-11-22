Keys for Titans: Busy Henry, more disciplined Lewan

VOL. 43 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 22, 2019

The Titans return after a week off to once again face a must-win situation with Jacksonville coming to town. The Titans have been notorious in recent years for following a big win, like the one before the bye against Kansas City, by laying a colossal egg in their next game.

So to guard against that, here are our four suggestions for how the Titans can win this Sunday.

First down

Keep on trucking. The Titans finally made Derrick Henry the focal point of the offense against K.C., and it paid big dividends. The Jaguars, as evidenced by their early-season win against the Titans, will be tougher to run on than the Chiefs. But the Titans have to get Henry going and then use play-action off that to be effective.

Second down

Put his money where his mouth is. Taylor Lewan has said several times this season that his incessant penalties are unacceptable. Lewan has to play a better brand of football, both in run-blocking and in pass protection. The time for talk is over. Lewan simply has to play better.

Third down

Contain Leonard Fournette. The Titans have been solid on defense, for the most part, but the Jaguars can make the rest of their offense much more effective if they can get Leonard Fournette going in the run game. Slowing Fournette, like the Colts did last week, will make the Jags one-dimensional, which should be an advantage for Tennessee.

Fourth down

Hope that Succop has healed. It is obvious that Ryan Succop is not 100% after coming off injured reserve. Three missed field goals and a missed extra point attest to that, as do his lack of leg strength to get the ball into the end zone on kickoffs. Succop is a stand-up guy, and the Titans have to hope he can get it together sooner rather than later given how many close games they play.