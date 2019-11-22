Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for October 2019

|535, 545 Marriott
|Nashville
|37214
|10/11
|AGL Highland Ridge Owner LLC
|Gaedeke Holdings Ltd
|$85,500,000
|9 City
|Nashville
|37209
|10/2
|Shay/LB-WC-BP LLC; Shay/LB-AH-BWT LLC
|Nashcam Living I LP
|$80,592,000
|120 5th
|Nashville
|37206
|10/30
|Steadfast Eastside LGA LLC; Steadfast Eastside LTA LLC; Steadfast Eastside CPA LLC
|EH Property LLC
|$64,200,000
|5820 River
|Nashville
|37209
|10/8
|CF Rivertop Multifamily DST
|Rivertop Residences LLC
|$57,120,000
|2200 State
|Nashville
|37203
|10/18
|Spyglass Nashville Edge FSUB LLC; Spyglass Nashville Edge MSUB LLC
|I&G 2200 State Inc
|$33,650,000
|513, 521, 527 8th, 1 Cannery, 805, 807, 811 Palmer
|Nashville
|37203
|10/21
|Cannery Owner LLC
|Warner Partners LP
|$32,000,000
|201 21st
|Nashville
|37203
|10/22
|Spyglass Nashville Edge FSUB LLC; Spyglass Nashville Edge MSUB LLC
|I&G Elliston Inc
|$25,711,500
|3040 Sidco
|Nashville
|37204
|10/16
|3040 Sidco Drive LP
|McAlister Prop
|$12,000,000
|3778 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|10/4
|Hermitage Senior Housing Propco LLC
|Star Group of Hermitage LLC
|$9,668,000
|130 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/2
|1117 Church Street Property Owner LLC
|MTP-130 Twelfth Avenue North LLC
|$6,937,442
|201 Woodland
|Nashville
|37213
|10/11
|Dayal Raman G
|Woodland Partners LP
|$6,640,500
|1510 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|10/3
|1101 Grundy Prop Owner LLC
|1212 Broadway Partners
|$6,300,000
|3802 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|10/3
|Hochen Prop LLC
|Shams Prop LLC
|$5,300,000
|130 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/2
|MTP-130 Twelfth Ave N LLC
|MMP Gulch Holdings LLC
|$5,183,269
|1320 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|10/7
|Vertical Prop LLC
|Midwest Transp Resources Inc
|$4,800,000
|1716 Greenwood
|Nashville
|37206
|10/14
|Eastwood Village TN LLC
|Eastwood Village LLC
|$4,750,000
|401 Windsor Green
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|10/17
|Chayton Enterprises Inc
|Gville GP
|$4,575,000
|400 Tulip Grove
|Hermitage
|37076
|10/30
|6LA Partners LLC
|Norton Hermitage LLC
|$4,325,000
|7532 Hickory Hills
|Whites Cr
|37189
|10/3
|Warehouse Ventures GP
|Cheryl Hutchinson Trust; Hutchinson Jerry G
|$4,000,000
|945 Douglas
|Nashville
|37204
|10/31
|945 South Douglas LLC
|Tabernacle of Glory Church
|$3,600,000
|1306, 1308, 1310 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|10/24
|705 4th Ave S Holding Co LLC; Rajs LLC
|Rak Prop Family LLC
|$3,400,000
|600 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|10/23
|Solley Family Part II Ltd
|Dawson Carter M; Dawson Christopher C; Ottinger Talbott P
|$3,150,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37221
|10/1
|Rrpv Bellevue Nashville LP
|Nashville Highlands LLC; Reserve Service Association Inc
|$3,100,000
|1326 Baptist World Center
|Nashville
|37207
|10/7
|Meadows Mark Steven
|Meadows Comm Prop Trust
|$3,100,000
|1227, 1228 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|10/1
|Monroe Crossing LLC
|Morrow Herbert L
|$3,000,000
|616, 618, 620, 622 41st
|Nashville
|37209
|10/7
|41St Avenue Partners LLC
|DY Prop II LLC
|$2,850,000
|204 23rd
|Nashville
|37203
|10/3
|Hca Health Services of TN Inc
|23Rd Avenue Inv.s LLC
|$2,825,000
|4 Berrien
|Nashville
|37210
|10/21
|Muse Nashville LLC
|Fuel Tank LLC
|$2,150,000
|43 Trimble
|Nashville
|37210
|10/10
|Dnr Prop LLC
|KBB Part
|$1,950,000
|0 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|10/4
|Natures Best Organics of TN LLC
|Centennial Blvd Assoc
|$1,856,000
|904 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|10/29
|Bna Buchanan Investors LLC
|TN New Dev 3 LLC
|$1,837,866
|1100 Porter
|Nashville
|37203
|10/3
|1101 Grundy Property Owner LLC
|Highwoods Realty LP
|$1,700,000
|Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|10/29
|Nkb LLC
|SSI Nolensville LLC
|$1,500,000
|1024 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|10/9
|Royer Prop LLC
|Chapman William; Howland Maryanne
|$1,325,000
|9055 Old Harding
|Franklin
|37064
|10/25
|Dickerson Glyna; Dickerson William G
|Billingsley Janice Susan
|$1,300,000
|1929 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|10/2
|Get Me Too LLC
|Crawford James Allen III; Crawford Nancy King
|$1,300,000
|106, 108, 110 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|10/10
|Andalusia Prop Inc
|Johnson Francine Nadine; Johnson Larry Kenneth
|$1,225,000
|587, 593 Greens, 3331, 3335, 3341 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|10/30
|Tri Star Energy LLC
|Kimbro Brothers Equities
|$1,200,000
|829 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|10/4
|829-D LLC
|Dickerson Road Investor LLC
|$1,125,000
|4011 Indiana
|Nashville
|37209
|10/22
|41St Avenue Partners LLC
|Lindahl Alice
|$1,100,000
|3551 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|10/21
|Woodbine Community Organization Inc
|Nashville Christian Adv Acad Inc
|$1,050,000
|2423 Buena Vista
|Nashville
|37218
|10/24
|Urbangate Development Group LLC
|Forsythe Judith; Forsythe Salem
|$1,035,000
|1124, 1128 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|10/4
|Bluebonnet Prop LLC
|Cvc Realty LLC
|$1,025,000
|3221 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|10/14
|Evergreen Inv. Group LLC
|Redeemed Christian Church of God
|$950,000
|4704, 4706 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|10/9
|Core Holdings LLC
|Fvag LLC; Paragon Group LLC
|$863,550
|2030 25th
|Nashville
|37208
|10/11
|2030 25Th Partners LLC
|Cheadle John R Jr; Nashville Realty Holdings LLC
|$850,000
|521 Fesslers
|Nashville
|37210
|10/7
|P & M Inv. Co LLC
|BF Nashville Inc
|$800,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|10/8
|Latitude Inv.s LLC
|Old Hickory Credit Union
|$800,000
|4704, 4706 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|10/8
|Fvag LLC; Paragon Group LLC
|Fifth Third Bank
|$795,000
|4305 Dakota
|Nashville
|37209
|10/29
|Winegrad Jared; Winegrad Julia G
|Lemons Christopher J; Meier Aaron
|$782,000
|454 Elysian Fields
|Nashville
|37211
|10/16
|Woodbine Community Organization Wco Inc
|JMM LLC
|$750,000
|900 Harpeth Valley
|Nashville
|37221
|10/11
|900 Harpeth Valley LLC
|C&O Prop
|$700,000
|5301 Pennsylvania
|Nashville
|37209
|10/7
|Winkelman Dennis S; Winkelman Jill A
|Catignani Sarah Ashley; Catignani Stephen Ryne
|$650,000
|2709 Greystone
|Nashville
|37204
|10/11
|Midtown Realty LLC
|2709 Greystone LLC
|$625,000
|2237 Blair
|Nashville
|37212
|10/7
|Bryan Richard F
|McGugin Anne A; McGugin George B
|$600,000
|7500 Buffalo
|Nashville
|37221
|10/22
|Judd David; Judd Neva
|Garland Cynthia Smith; Garland George Michael
|$600,000
|905 14th
|Nashville
|37206
|10/30
|Walter David A; Walter Andrea S
|Teesdale Prop LLC
|$570,000
|211 Main
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|10/1
|Wooden James L
|Hampton John W Jr; Kolodziejski Joseph A; Van Slyke Harry Dennis
|$550,000
|2312 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|10/30
|Tri Star Energy LLC
|Petro Express Prop LLC
|$550,000
|5714 Edmondson
|Nashville
|37211
|10/21
|Lau Holdings LLC
|5714 Edmondson Inv LLC
|$549,700
|612 41st
|Nashville
|37209
|10/2
|Wong Brian
|612 North LLC
|$510,000
|1529 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|10/21
|Clem Prop LLC
|Cash Bonnie L
|$500,000
|3306 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|10/24
|Stein James Albert Jr
|Abbott Harrell L; Abbott John R
|$490,000
|2901 Dobbs
|Nashville
|37211
|10/24
|Dobbs Avenue Part
|Loxen Prop LLC
|$415,000
|107 New Brick Church
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|10/23
|Foley Jean Burke; Foley Thomas F X
|Rust James U IV; Scott James Dale
|$400,000
|600 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/18
|Mehta Apurva; Mehta Shilpa
|Harris Lara; Harris Matthew R
|$390,000
|3269 Trails End
|Nashville
|37214
|10/24
|Gorman Taylor
|Hebert Leah Helen; Hebert Melvin R J
|$355,000
|1401 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|10/11
|1415 Central Court LLC
|SMI Prop LLC
|$347,680
|0 Kingston
|Nashville
|37207
|10/11
|Nashville Film Inst LLC
|Courter Martin A
|$336,600
|1217 Riverbirch
|Hermitage
|37076
|10/24
|Totten Adrian; Totten Charles
|Fayette Tina L
|$313,900
|1540 12th
|Nashville
|37208
|10/29
|Tudor Katherine Elizabeth
|Affordable Housing Resources Inc
|$300,000
|2135 Acklen
|Nashville
|37212
|10/15
|Chaliff Ryan; Halpern Erica
|Herb Realty LLC
|$290,000
|107 Center
|Old Hickory
|37138
|10/10
|Gjxmi Group LLC
|St John Chrysostom Romanian Orthodox Church
|$283,000
|1301 Baptist World Center
|Nashville
|37207
|10/8
|Butterfield Martha; Haley Randall Edward
|Coleman Missy; Coleman Leonora
|$255,000
|5045 Rawlings
|Joelton
|37080
|10/25
|Shirey James Robert; Shirey Susan W
|Gbbb GP
|$240,000
|1919 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|10/17
|Nwozo Cordelia
|Meneses Santiago
|$230,000
|1818 Dr Db Todd Jr
|Nashville
|37208
|10/14
|DB Todd Part LLC
|Dimuzio David
|$215,000
|923 42nd
|Nashville
|37209
|10/11
|Mason Billy J
|Woodbine Community Org Inc
|$197,000
|4303 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|10/1
|Hill Sharon
|Gallatin Pike Partners IV LLC
|$195,000
|763 Fox Ridge
|Brentwood
|37027
|10/31
|Gabhart Kevin; Gabhart Lisa
|Kennon Alice B; Kennon James Edward Sr
|$194,000
|1128 Apple Valley
|Madison
|37115
|10/31
|Allen Debra Lynn
|Discover TN Realty LLC
|$179,900
|400 Edenwold
|Madison
|37115
|10/11
|Nouri Alireza
|Coble G William; Frensley Robert O Estate; McDonald Mark
|$160,000
|1010 Rachels Square
|Hermitage
|37076
|10/22
|Dunklau Henry James IV
|Amos James W; Amos Rolanda
|$151,000
|1301 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|10/14
|Nelson Kimberlee Ann
|Try Prop
|$134,900
|4634 Woodview
|Old Hickory
|37138
|10/24
|Ballard Brian J
|Fortier Georgianna; Fortier Lee T
|$125,000
|4904 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|10/15
|Cohen Deborah J; Cohen Lee A
|Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas J; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Barish David Estate; Cohen David S Guardian; Simmons Constance Lapidus
|$108,750
|1301 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|10/22
|Lex & Co LLC
|Try Prop
|$100,000