Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for October 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 22, 2019

Top commercial real estate sales, October 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 535, 545 Marriott Nashville 37214 10/11 AGL Highland Ridge Owner LLC Gaedeke Holdings Ltd $85,500,000 9 City Nashville 37209 10/2 Shay/LB-WC-BP LLC; Shay/LB-AH-BWT LLC Nashcam Living I LP $80,592,000 120 5th Nashville 37206 10/30 Steadfast Eastside LGA LLC; Steadfast Eastside LTA LLC; Steadfast Eastside CPA LLC EH Property LLC $64,200,000 5820 River Nashville 37209 10/8 CF Rivertop Multifamily DST Rivertop Residences LLC $57,120,000 2200 State Nashville 37203 10/18 Spyglass Nashville Edge FSUB LLC; Spyglass Nashville Edge MSUB LLC I&G 2200 State Inc $33,650,000 513, 521, 527 8th, 1 Cannery, 805, 807, 811 Palmer Nashville 37203 10/21 Cannery Owner LLC Warner Partners LP $32,000,000 201 21st Nashville 37203 10/22 Spyglass Nashville Edge FSUB LLC; Spyglass Nashville Edge MSUB LLC I&G Elliston Inc $25,711,500 3040 Sidco Nashville 37204 10/16 3040 Sidco Drive LP McAlister Prop $12,000,000 3778 Central Hermitage 37076 10/4 Hermitage Senior Housing Propco LLC Star Group of Hermitage LLC $9,668,000 130 12th Nashville 37203 10/2 1117 Church Street Property Owner LLC MTP-130 Twelfth Avenue North LLC $6,937,442 201 Woodland Nashville 37213 10/11 Dayal Raman G Woodland Partners LP $6,640,500 1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 10/3 1101 Grundy Prop Owner LLC 1212 Broadway Partners $6,300,000 3802 Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/3 Hochen Prop LLC Shams Prop LLC $5,300,000 130 12th Nashville 37203 10/2 MTP-130 Twelfth Ave N LLC MMP Gulch Holdings LLC $5,183,269 1320 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 10/7 Vertical Prop LLC Midwest Transp Resources Inc $4,800,000 1716 Greenwood Nashville 37206 10/14 Eastwood Village TN LLC Eastwood Village LLC $4,750,000 401 Windsor Green Goodlttsvlle 37072 10/17 Chayton Enterprises Inc Gville GP $4,575,000 400 Tulip Grove Hermitage 37076 10/30 6LA Partners LLC Norton Hermitage LLC $4,325,000 7532 Hickory Hills Whites Cr 37189 10/3 Warehouse Ventures GP Cheryl Hutchinson Trust; Hutchinson Jerry G $4,000,000 945 Douglas Nashville 37204 10/31 945 South Douglas LLC Tabernacle of Glory Church $3,600,000 1306, 1308, 1310 Charlotte Nashville 37203 10/24 705 4th Ave S Holding Co LLC; Rajs LLC Rak Prop Family LLC $3,400,000 600 Main Nashville 37206 10/23 Solley Family Part II Ltd Dawson Carter M; Dawson Christopher C; Ottinger Talbott P $3,150,000 0 Old Hickory Nashville 37221 10/1 Rrpv Bellevue Nashville LP Nashville Highlands LLC; Reserve Service Association Inc $3,100,000 1326 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 10/7 Meadows Mark Steven Meadows Comm Prop Trust $3,100,000 1227, 1228 4th Nashville 37208 10/1 Monroe Crossing LLC Morrow Herbert L $3,000,000 616, 618, 620, 622 41st Nashville 37209 10/7 41St Avenue Partners LLC DY Prop II LLC $2,850,000 204 23rd Nashville 37203 10/3 Hca Health Services of TN Inc 23Rd Avenue Inv.s LLC $2,825,000 4 Berrien Nashville 37210 10/21 Muse Nashville LLC Fuel Tank LLC $2,150,000 43 Trimble Nashville 37210 10/10 Dnr Prop LLC KBB Part $1,950,000 0 Centennial Nashville 37209 10/4 Natures Best Organics of TN LLC Centennial Blvd Assoc $1,856,000 904 Buchanan Nashville 37208 10/29 Bna Buchanan Investors LLC TN New Dev 3 LLC $1,837,866 1100 Porter Nashville 37203 10/3 1101 Grundy Property Owner LLC Highwoods Realty LP $1,700,000 Harding Nashville 37211 10/29 Nkb LLC SSI Nolensville LLC $1,500,000 1024 17th Nashville 37212 10/9 Royer Prop LLC Chapman William; Howland Maryanne $1,325,000 9055 Old Harding Franklin 37064 10/25 Dickerson Glyna; Dickerson William G Billingsley Janice Susan $1,300,000 1929 21st Nashville 37212 10/2 Get Me Too LLC Crawford James Allen III; Crawford Nancy King $1,300,000 106, 108, 110 Myatt Madison 37115 10/10 Andalusia Prop Inc Johnson Francine Nadine; Johnson Larry Kenneth $1,225,000 587, 593 Greens, 3331, 3335, 3341 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 10/30 Tri Star Energy LLC Kimbro Brothers Equities $1,200,000 829 Dickerson Nashville 37207 10/4 829-D LLC Dickerson Road Investor LLC $1,125,000 4011 Indiana Nashville 37209 10/22 41St Avenue Partners LLC Lindahl Alice $1,100,000 3551 Dickerson Nashville 37207 10/21 Woodbine Community Organization Inc Nashville Christian Adv Acad Inc $1,050,000 2423 Buena Vista Nashville 37218 10/24 Urbangate Development Group LLC Forsythe Judith; Forsythe Salem $1,035,000 1124, 1128 Myatt Madison 37115 10/4 Bluebonnet Prop LLC Cvc Realty LLC $1,025,000 3221 Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/14 Evergreen Inv. Group LLC Redeemed Christian Church of God $950,000 4704, 4706 Gallatin Nashville 37216 10/9 Core Holdings LLC Fvag LLC; Paragon Group LLC $863,550 2030 25th Nashville 37208 10/11 2030 25Th Partners LLC Cheadle John R Jr; Nashville Realty Holdings LLC $850,000 521 Fesslers Nashville 37210 10/7 P & M Inv. Co LLC BF Nashville Inc $800,000 0 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 10/8 Latitude Inv.s LLC Old Hickory Credit Union $800,000 4704, 4706 Gallatin Nashville 37216 10/8 Fvag LLC; Paragon Group LLC Fifth Third Bank $795,000 4305 Dakota Nashville 37209 10/29 Winegrad Jared; Winegrad Julia G Lemons Christopher J; Meier Aaron $782,000 454 Elysian Fields Nashville 37211 10/16 Woodbine Community Organization Wco Inc JMM LLC $750,000 900 Harpeth Valley Nashville 37221 10/11 900 Harpeth Valley LLC C&O Prop $700,000 5301 Pennsylvania Nashville 37209 10/7 Winkelman Dennis S; Winkelman Jill A Catignani Sarah Ashley; Catignani Stephen Ryne $650,000 2709 Greystone Nashville 37204 10/11 Midtown Realty LLC 2709 Greystone LLC $625,000 2237 Blair Nashville 37212 10/7 Bryan Richard F McGugin Anne A; McGugin George B $600,000 7500 Buffalo Nashville 37221 10/22 Judd David; Judd Neva Garland Cynthia Smith; Garland George Michael $600,000 905 14th Nashville 37206 10/30 Walter David A; Walter Andrea S Teesdale Prop LLC $570,000 211 Main Goodlttsvlle 37072 10/1 Wooden James L Hampton John W Jr; Kolodziejski Joseph A; Van Slyke Harry Dennis $550,000 2312 Brick Church Nashville 37207 10/30 Tri Star Energy LLC Petro Express Prop LLC $550,000 5714 Edmondson Nashville 37211 10/21 Lau Holdings LLC 5714 Edmondson Inv LLC $549,700 612 41st Nashville 37209 10/2 Wong Brian 612 North LLC $510,000 1529 4th Nashville 37210 10/21 Clem Prop LLC Cash Bonnie L $500,000 3306 Charlotte Nashville 37209 10/24 Stein James Albert Jr Abbott Harrell L; Abbott John R $490,000 2901 Dobbs Nashville 37211 10/24 Dobbs Avenue Part Loxen Prop LLC $415,000 107 New Brick Church Goodlttsvlle 37072 10/23 Foley Jean Burke; Foley Thomas F X Rust James U IV; Scott James Dale $400,000 600 12th Nashville 37203 10/18 Mehta Apurva; Mehta Shilpa Harris Lara; Harris Matthew R $390,000 3269 Trails End Nashville 37214 10/24 Gorman Taylor Hebert Leah Helen; Hebert Melvin R J $355,000 1401 Central Hermitage 37076 10/11 1415 Central Court LLC SMI Prop LLC $347,680 0 Kingston Nashville 37207 10/11 Nashville Film Inst LLC Courter Martin A $336,600 1217 Riverbirch Hermitage 37076 10/24 Totten Adrian; Totten Charles Fayette Tina L $313,900 1540 12th Nashville 37208 10/29 Tudor Katherine Elizabeth Affordable Housing Resources Inc $300,000 2135 Acklen Nashville 37212 10/15 Chaliff Ryan; Halpern Erica Herb Realty LLC $290,000 107 Center Old Hickory 37138 10/10 Gjxmi Group LLC St John Chrysostom Romanian Orthodox Church $283,000 1301 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 10/8 Butterfield Martha; Haley Randall Edward Coleman Missy; Coleman Leonora $255,000 5045 Rawlings Joelton 37080 10/25 Shirey James Robert; Shirey Susan W Gbbb GP $240,000 1919 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 10/17 Nwozo Cordelia Meneses Santiago $230,000 1818 Dr Db Todd Jr Nashville 37208 10/14 DB Todd Part LLC Dimuzio David $215,000 923 42nd Nashville 37209 10/11 Mason Billy J Woodbine Community Org Inc $197,000 4303 Gallatin Nashville 37216 10/1 Hill Sharon Gallatin Pike Partners IV LLC $195,000 763 Fox Ridge Brentwood 37027 10/31 Gabhart Kevin; Gabhart Lisa Kennon Alice B; Kennon James Edward Sr $194,000 1128 Apple Valley Madison 37115 10/31 Allen Debra Lynn Discover TN Realty LLC $179,900 400 Edenwold Madison 37115 10/11 Nouri Alireza Coble G William; Frensley Robert O Estate; McDonald Mark $160,000 1010 Rachels Square Hermitage 37076 10/22 Dunklau Henry James IV Amos James W; Amos Rolanda $151,000 1301 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 10/14 Nelson Kimberlee Ann Try Prop $134,900 4634 Woodview Old Hickory 37138 10/24 Ballard Brian J Fortier Georgianna; Fortier Lee T $125,000 4904 Charlotte Nashville 37209 10/15 Cohen Deborah J; Cohen Lee A Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas J; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Barish David Estate; Cohen David S Guardian; Simmons Constance Lapidus $108,750 1301 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 10/22 Lex & Co LLC Try Prop $100,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 1350 King Franklin 37064 10/17 Iron Triangle Farm LLC Baker Gary T; Baker Portia L $26,650,000 103 Arcaro Brentwood 37027 10/2 Prime Care One LLC HCP PC1 Brentwood TN LLC $15,956,397 Kidman Spring Hill 37174 10/18 Maher John Builders Inc Breland Homes LLC $11,115,000 122 Market Exchange Franklin 37067 10/7 300 Shingle Way Property LLC Prairie Life Fitness LLC $9,400,000 0 Mallory Brentwood 37027 10/18 Force Gary Tennsco LLC $4,250,000 4810 Scenic Hills Oaks Thomp St 37179 10/15 Helmle Rachel And Wade Trust; Helmle Wade And Rachel Trust Choate Donna L; Choate Kenneth II Jr $2,650,000 219 Franklin Brentwood 37027 10/28 HC Brentwood Hotel Part LLC HC Brentwood Land LLC $2,460,000 232 Public Franklin 37064 10/17 Franklin Fire Hall LLC Zongor Amy; Zongor Kenneth $2,300,000 Pratt Franklin 37064 10/14 Madco LLC MDW LLC $1,490,000 1661 Mallory Brentwood 37027 10/3 FM Inv LLC Sympson Gordon H Jr $1,450,000 5015 Harpeth Brentwood 37027 10/29 Taku LLC Sullivan Family Trust $1,335,000 0 Mile End Franklin 37064 10/7 Across 2 Creeks LLC Lawrence Felix R $950,000 321 Billingsly Franklin 37067 10/21 Kennisis Group LLC Liberty Street Parnters LLC $843,000 7833 Barnhill Primm Spr 38476 10/21 Dunbar Andrea; Dunbar Billy Snyder Shannon B Family Trust $840,000 Green Chapel Franklin 37064 10/25 Hirsch Matthew Giannetti Living Trust $788,000 0 Bethesda Thompsons Station 37179 10/1 Lankford Jack L Revocable Trust Holt Raymond Eugene; Holt Ruth Elaine $525,000 Pinewood Primm Spr 38476 10/24 Penza Teresa L Living Trust Jenkins Caroline Ira $515,000 0 Bethesda Thompsons Station 37179 10/1 Hays David M; Hays Tara N Holt Raymond Eugene; Holt Ruth Elaine $476,595 Green Chapel Franklin 37064 10/29 Coldwater Prop LLC Hirsch Matthew $399,000 0 Bethesda Thomp St 37179 10/1 Bailey Laura D; Bailey Robyn R Holt Raymond Eugene; Holt Ruth Elaine $349,060 126 Fowlkes Franklin 37064 10/4 Community Housing Part of Williamson Co. Sandford Family Trust $300,000 6814 Bethesda Arno Thomp St 37179 10/9 Wilson Gayla Graham Bond Daniel S; Bond Phyllis G $269,000 0 3rd Franklin 37064 10/3 Sullivan Candace; Sullivan J Lawrence Moore Robert N Jr (Estate of); Morris Sondra F $260,000 0 Bethesda Thomp St 37179 10/1 Rummage J M; Rummage Linda S Holt Raymond Eugene; Holt Ruth Elaine $255,040 0 I-65 Brentwood 37027 10/28 I 65 4 8 Acre LLC Ball Helen Howell Palmer; Chase Harry Gray; Chase Patricia; Howell Charles Andrew III Family Trust; Howell Lauranne Laise; Howell Melissa McKinney; Howell S Oden Jr; Howell Thomas B; Palmer Ball Helen Howell $225,000 0 Old Franklin 37064 10/8 Houle Frank S Jr Locke Jeffrey D; Locke Jennifer T $143,900 2380 Fairview Fairview 37062 10/31 Thompson Deborah W Revocable Living Trust; Thompson Gary S Prince Patricia $131,000 Waller Nolensville 37027 10/16 Miller Amanda; Miller Jerrad Crespo TN Inv. Services Trust $110,000 Green Chapel Franklin 37064 10/29 Coldwater Prop LLC Hirsch Matthew $100,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 2315 Joe B Jackson M'boro 37127 10/15 Hollingshead Michael Patel Ashok; Sankalp 7 Partners $2,704,000 201 Gils Smyrna 37167 10/30 Heisman Chucky Prop LLC SSI Gils Street LLC $2,100,000 1950 Broad M'boro 37129 10/23 Southern Cornerstone Inc TN Land Inv. Group LLC $1,850,000 8916 Rocky Fork Almaville Smyrna 37167 10/3 Scollins2 Prop LLC Parker Allen T; Parker Jean A $1,500,000 Memorial M'boro 10/16 D3 Memorial II LLC Haynes James B Family Real Estate Part; Haynes James Brevard Jr; Haynes Sam Miller $1,484,525 151 Rucker M'boro 37128 10/30 Tire World of Murfreesboro Inc Togrye Anthony $1,451,964 Rock Springs Christiana 37037 10/25 George Howard III; George Sheri L Gordon Catherine H Estate $1,150,000 1320 Broad M'boro 37129 10/4 Koenig William Lewis Donna J; Lewis Gerald D $850,000 693 President Smyrna 371670000 10/1 NFA Lebanon LLC Beatty Prop LLC $575,000 River Rock M'boro 37128 10/1 Murfreesboro Inv. Co. LLC Nova Management Inc $575,000 Allisona Eagleville 37060 10/25 Fly Brad; Fly Rebecca Ash Kay Jarrell $562,432 2382 Allisona Eagleville 37060 10/22 Welsh Jesse C; Welsh Marissa A Mayes Kathy; McMahon Dorothy W Estate; McMahon Kathy; McMahon Wallace R III; McMahon Wallace R Jr Estate; McMahon Wallace Robert Jr Estate $480,000 152 Lowry Smyrna 37167 10/7 Yahya Faris Jenkins Joseph Dewayne $450,000 6707 Williams Christiana 37037 10/3 Snaith Jonelle A; Snaith William E Trotter Kyle; Trotter Samantha $438,000 1443 Memorial M'boro 37129 10/1 Sharber Gwendolyn T; Sharber Mark R Waldron Gregory E; Waldron Tammie J $395,000 0 Walnut Grove Christiana 37037 10/25 George Howard III Afrakhteh Ardavan $364,100 Luke M'boro 37128 10/9 Hii Ming Kiong Harvey Daffey G; Harvey James S $330,000 Old Nashville M'boro 37129 10/8 West William Devin; West William Hunter Byrd Dana E; Patton Janice F $326,700 5662 Wayside Christiana 37037 10/3 Nicholson Russell E Bellamy Tina Marie; Garrison Lance; Garrison Tina M $280,000 10538 Valley View Lascassas 37085 10/29 Byrn Kellye J Wilson Brittany; Wilson Kelly $255,000 Sanford La Vergne 37086 10/29 Dong Chao Wen Bone Stefanie Van Winkle; Van Winkle Jeremy; Van Winkle Terry Jr $250,000 Trimble Milton 37118 10/30 Bruce Donald L Living Trust Etc; Bruce Donald L Tr Campbell James Winford; Campbell Jesse Ray; Campbell Jody; Campbell Marion; Trail Bertha Sue Campbell $242,725 2030 Church M'boro 37130 10/3 Bryant Frank I&L Inv LLC $240,000 Trimble Milton 37118 10/25 West William Hunter Campbell James Winford; Campbell Jesse Ray; Campbell Jody; Campbell Marion; Trail Bertha Sue Campbell $217,600 181 Blair La Vergne 37086 10/2 Holmes By Design LLC Whitworth Sandra T; Whitworth Thurman H $165,000 1610 Pearcy La Vergne 37086 10/23 Carrera Hector E Gonzalez Masiongale Velma Estate $165,000 7 Greenwood Acres Eagleville 37060 10/25 Guzbaddo Patrick; Guzbaddo Rochelle; Guzbaddo William Huey Rob; Jent Jason; Moore Jeff $159,000 8 Greenwood Acres Eagleville 37060 10/29 Lomeli Gabino Jr; Lomeli Kathleen A Huey Rob; Jent Jason; Moore Jeff $155,250 8700, 8704 Gum M'boro 37127 10/8 Yates Russell D Yates George David $130,000 195 Hollandale La Vergne 37086 10/8 Morgado Javier Quinones Daria $121,000 320 Old Nashville La Vergne 37086 10/4 Lentz Jennie R; Lentz Presley C 320 Old Nashville Hwy Trust The $120,000 Swamp Eagleville 37060 10/23 Ganues Kyle Austin; Ganues Randall Cagle Jr Ganues Branda Joyce Nall; Ganues Randall Cagle Sr $119,014 Cedar Grove M'boro 37130 10/28 Sweeney Chad E; Sweeney Tonya M Ogles Bonnie L; Ogles Thomas W $108,000 Wayside Christiana 37037 10/15 Lee Arch Jr; Lee Crystal West William Hunter $107,500 5569 Hickory Grove M'boro 37129 10/29 Hollingshead Land LLC CN Acquisitions Trust 2012 The $106,441

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 101 Stratford, 1300 Nashville Gallatin 37066 10/25 1300 Nashville LLC American Heritage Apts Inc $6,025,000 1259 Water Gallatin 37066 10/21 SS Realty LP College Street Equip LLC $3,804,000 905 Broadway Portland 37148 10/28 MG Fuel LLC KB Fuels Inc $3,800,000 434, 438, 451, 454, 464 Bryce Canyon, 134, 136, 138, 140 Cages, 104 Devonshire, 569 Smoky Mountains Gallatin 37066 10/7 SRMZ 4 Asset Co. 1 LLC MUPR 3 Assets LLC $3,258,184 225 Main Gallatin 37066 10/16 First Baptist Church of Gallatin Sumner Co. TN $2,000,000 1724 Nashville Gallatin 37066 10/1 Hendersonville Hospital Corp Kennesaw Farms Inv. Partners $1,854,272 1109 Nashville Gallatin 37066 10/2 C K David LLC Dc Gallatin G LLC $1,630,000 420 Main Gallatin 37066 10/28 R2G2 Holdings TN LLC Freds Stores of TN Inc $1,150,000 248 Sanders Ferry Hendrsnvlle 37075 10/9 248 Sanders Ferry LLC Michael D & Charlene Gfrancisco Trust 2016 $1,000,000 447 Ben Albert Cottontown 37048 10/3 Richardson Deborah; Richardson Michael L Blaylock James O; Isenberg Olivia $725,000 130 Volunteer Hendrsnvlle 37075 10/21 Pinaire Roofing LLC Berry John W Jr; Berry Nannie Louise $700,000 225, 229 Martin Chapel Portland 37148 10/22 Freeman Beulah J; Freeman Stephen D; Freeman Willie Joe Alford Gena; Alford Larry $625,000 2968 Highway 25 Cottontown 37048 10/28 Conger Jesse; Conger Richard Jr Triplet Mark $468,000 168 Water Gallatin 37066 10/3 Ray Steve K Wc Prop $407,500 1388 Madison Creek Goodlttsvlle 37072 10/24 Davis Christopher K; Davis Kerri A Isley Michael Ray; Isley Patrick $385,000 280, 444 Wolf Hill Bethpage 37022 10/10 Bray Ben; Bray George; Bray Peggy; Bray Trena; Roberson Mary Porter Becky Lane; Porter Tommy Houston; Porter Tommy Huston $335,000 Douglas Bend Gallatin 37066 10/25 McElhaney Larry R II; McElhaney Penny L Bruno-Tanner Danielle Theresa; Tanner Kyle $300,000 901 Payne Portland 37148 10/18 Stovall Robert P Dosara 3 LLC $275,000 Pee Dee Branch Cottontown 37048 10/30 Schmidle Bridgette; Schmidle Robert M Spurlock Naoma Williams $255,000 Haze Hyde Hollow Bethpage 37022 10/7 Davis John Timothy; Davis Mary Wheeley Merl A; Wheeley Wanda Sue $250,000 460 Clark Hollow Westmrlnd 37186 10/1 Emmer Patricia R Bristol Marilyn P; Bristol Robert L $250,000 3828 Highway 52 Bethpage 37022 10/24 Hoster Kelly A Troutt Brandon; Troutt Tiffany $225,000 241 Eastland Gallatin 37066 10/24 Petrin Matthew; Thompson Edward; Thompson Suzane Y Gallatin CARES Inc $200,000 655 Chipman Bethpage 37022 10/7 Carpenter Cameron Storm Swan James Edgar; Swan Kayla $177,500 1206 Smith Thompson Bethpage 37022 10/7 Pedigo Chloe; Pedigo Jared Stewart Beverly Ann $160,000 Pee Dee Branch Cottontown 37048 10/24 Ensley Erin; Ensley Jacob Spurlock Naoma W $155,000 1005 Jimmy Suttle Bethpage 37022 10/2 J&J Real Estate LLC Hunter Britt $150,000 201 Russell Portland 37148 10/22 Collins Charles R; Hancock Jonathon Zeller Benjamin Nash $135,000 Highway 76 Cottontown 37048 10/8 Andrews Glen; Witherington Terry Suiter Missy L; Suiter Richard L $124,900 Pee Dee Branch Cottontown 37048 10/4 Duncan Keith Spurlock Naoma Williams $119,000 1004, 1012, 1018, 1026B Pleasant Grove Westmrlnd 37186 10/30 Kendall Christopher Lee Kendall Anita $105,000 2024 Shell Hendrsnvlle 37075 10/1 Ingram Robert Christopher Garrett Helen $100,000

