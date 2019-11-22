Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 22, 2019

Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for October 2019

Updated 10:50AM
Top commercial real estate sales, October 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
535, 545 Marriott Nashville 37214 10/11 AGL Highland Ridge Owner LLC Gaedeke Holdings Ltd $85,500,000
9 City Nashville 37209 10/2 Shay/LB-WC-BP LLC; Shay/LB-AH-BWT LLC Nashcam Living I LP $80,592,000
120 5th Nashville 37206 10/30 Steadfast Eastside LGA LLC; Steadfast Eastside LTA LLC; Steadfast Eastside CPA LLC EH Property LLC $64,200,000
5820 River Nashville 37209 10/8 CF Rivertop Multifamily DST Rivertop Residences LLC $57,120,000
2200 State Nashville 37203 10/18 Spyglass Nashville Edge FSUB LLC; Spyglass Nashville Edge MSUB LLC I&G 2200 State Inc $33,650,000
513, 521, 527 8th, 1 Cannery, 805, 807, 811 Palmer Nashville 37203 10/21 Cannery Owner LLC Warner Partners LP $32,000,000
201 21st Nashville 37203 10/22 Spyglass Nashville Edge FSUB LLC; Spyglass Nashville Edge MSUB LLC I&G Elliston Inc $25,711,500
3040 Sidco Nashville 37204 10/16 3040 Sidco Drive LP McAlister Prop $12,000,000
3778 Central Hermitage 37076 10/4 Hermitage Senior Housing Propco LLC Star Group of Hermitage LLC $9,668,000
130 12th Nashville 37203 10/2 1117 Church Street Property Owner LLC MTP-130 Twelfth Avenue North LLC $6,937,442
201 Woodland Nashville 37213 10/11 Dayal Raman G Woodland Partners LP $6,640,500
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 10/3 1101 Grundy Prop Owner LLC 1212 Broadway Partners $6,300,000
3802 Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/3 Hochen Prop LLC Shams Prop LLC $5,300,000
130 12th Nashville 37203 10/2 MTP-130 Twelfth Ave N LLC MMP Gulch Holdings LLC $5,183,269
1320 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 10/7 Vertical Prop LLC Midwest Transp Resources Inc $4,800,000
1716 Greenwood Nashville 37206 10/14 Eastwood Village TN LLC Eastwood Village LLC $4,750,000
401 Windsor Green Goodlttsvlle 37072 10/17 Chayton Enterprises Inc Gville GP $4,575,000
400 Tulip Grove Hermitage 37076 10/30 6LA Partners LLC Norton Hermitage LLC $4,325,000
7532 Hickory Hills Whites Cr 37189 10/3 Warehouse Ventures GP Cheryl Hutchinson Trust; Hutchinson Jerry G $4,000,000
945 Douglas Nashville 37204 10/31 945 South Douglas LLC Tabernacle of Glory Church $3,600,000
1306, 1308, 1310 Charlotte Nashville 37203 10/24 705 4th Ave S Holding Co LLC; Rajs LLC Rak Prop Family LLC $3,400,000
600 Main Nashville 37206 10/23 Solley Family Part II Ltd Dawson Carter M; Dawson Christopher C; Ottinger Talbott P $3,150,000
0 Old Hickory Nashville 37221 10/1 Rrpv Bellevue Nashville LP Nashville Highlands LLC; Reserve Service Association Inc $3,100,000
1326 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 10/7 Meadows Mark Steven Meadows Comm Prop Trust $3,100,000
1227, 1228 4th Nashville 37208 10/1 Monroe Crossing LLC Morrow Herbert L $3,000,000
616, 618, 620, 622 41st Nashville 37209 10/7 41St Avenue Partners LLC DY Prop II LLC $2,850,000
204 23rd Nashville 37203 10/3 Hca Health Services of TN Inc 23Rd Avenue Inv.s LLC $2,825,000
4 Berrien Nashville 37210 10/21 Muse Nashville LLC Fuel Tank LLC $2,150,000
43 Trimble Nashville 37210 10/10 Dnr Prop LLC KBB Part $1,950,000
0 Centennial Nashville 37209 10/4 Natures Best Organics of TN LLC Centennial Blvd Assoc $1,856,000
904 Buchanan Nashville 37208 10/29 Bna Buchanan Investors LLC TN New Dev 3 LLC $1,837,866
1100 Porter Nashville 37203 10/3 1101 Grundy Property Owner LLC Highwoods Realty LP $1,700,000
Harding Nashville 37211 10/29 Nkb LLC SSI Nolensville LLC $1,500,000
1024 17th Nashville 37212 10/9 Royer Prop LLC Chapman William; Howland Maryanne $1,325,000
9055 Old Harding Franklin 37064 10/25 Dickerson Glyna; Dickerson William G Billingsley Janice Susan $1,300,000
1929 21st Nashville 37212 10/2 Get Me Too LLC Crawford James Allen III; Crawford Nancy King $1,300,000
106, 108, 110 Myatt Madison 37115 10/10 Andalusia Prop Inc Johnson Francine Nadine; Johnson Larry Kenneth $1,225,000
587, 593 Greens, 3331, 3335, 3341 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 10/30 Tri Star Energy LLC Kimbro Brothers Equities $1,200,000
829 Dickerson Nashville 37207 10/4 829-D LLC Dickerson Road Investor LLC $1,125,000
4011 Indiana Nashville 37209 10/22 41St Avenue Partners LLC Lindahl Alice $1,100,000
3551 Dickerson Nashville 37207 10/21 Woodbine Community Organization Inc Nashville Christian Adv Acad Inc $1,050,000
2423 Buena Vista Nashville 37218 10/24 Urbangate Development Group LLC Forsythe Judith; Forsythe Salem $1,035,000
1124, 1128 Myatt Madison 37115 10/4 Bluebonnet Prop LLC Cvc Realty LLC $1,025,000
3221 Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/14 Evergreen Inv. Group LLC Redeemed Christian Church of God $950,000
4704, 4706 Gallatin Nashville 37216 10/9 Core Holdings LLC Fvag LLC; Paragon Group LLC $863,550
2030 25th Nashville 37208 10/11 2030 25Th Partners LLC Cheadle John R Jr; Nashville Realty Holdings LLC $850,000
521 Fesslers Nashville 37210 10/7 P & M Inv. Co LLC BF Nashville Inc $800,000
0 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 10/8 Latitude Inv.s LLC Old Hickory Credit Union $800,000
4704, 4706 Gallatin Nashville 37216 10/8 Fvag LLC; Paragon Group LLC Fifth Third Bank $795,000
4305 Dakota Nashville 37209 10/29 Winegrad Jared; Winegrad Julia G Lemons Christopher J; Meier Aaron $782,000
454 Elysian Fields Nashville 37211 10/16 Woodbine Community Organization Wco Inc JMM LLC $750,000
900 Harpeth Valley Nashville 37221 10/11 900 Harpeth Valley LLC C&O Prop $700,000
5301 Pennsylvania Nashville 37209 10/7 Winkelman Dennis S; Winkelman Jill A Catignani Sarah Ashley; Catignani Stephen Ryne $650,000
2709 Greystone Nashville 37204 10/11 Midtown Realty LLC 2709 Greystone LLC $625,000
2237 Blair Nashville 37212 10/7 Bryan Richard F McGugin Anne A; McGugin George B $600,000
7500 Buffalo Nashville 37221 10/22 Judd David; Judd Neva Garland Cynthia Smith; Garland George Michael $600,000
905 14th Nashville 37206 10/30 Walter David A; Walter Andrea S Teesdale Prop LLC $570,000
211 Main Goodlttsvlle 37072 10/1 Wooden James L Hampton John W Jr; Kolodziejski Joseph A; Van Slyke Harry Dennis $550,000
2312 Brick Church Nashville 37207 10/30 Tri Star Energy LLC Petro Express Prop LLC $550,000
5714 Edmondson Nashville 37211 10/21 Lau Holdings LLC 5714 Edmondson Inv LLC $549,700
612 41st Nashville 37209 10/2 Wong Brian 612 North LLC $510,000
1529 4th Nashville 37210 10/21 Clem Prop LLC Cash Bonnie L $500,000
3306 Charlotte Nashville 37209 10/24 Stein James Albert Jr Abbott Harrell L; Abbott John R $490,000
2901 Dobbs Nashville 37211 10/24 Dobbs Avenue Part Loxen Prop LLC $415,000
107 New Brick Church Goodlttsvlle 37072 10/23 Foley Jean Burke; Foley Thomas F X Rust James U IV; Scott James Dale $400,000
600 12th Nashville 37203 10/18 Mehta Apurva; Mehta Shilpa Harris Lara; Harris Matthew R $390,000
3269 Trails End Nashville 37214 10/24 Gorman Taylor Hebert Leah Helen; Hebert Melvin R J $355,000
1401 Central Hermitage 37076 10/11 1415 Central Court LLC SMI Prop LLC $347,680
0 Kingston Nashville 37207 10/11 Nashville Film Inst LLC Courter Martin A $336,600
1217 Riverbirch Hermitage 37076 10/24 Totten Adrian; Totten Charles Fayette Tina L $313,900
1540 12th Nashville 37208 10/29 Tudor Katherine Elizabeth Affordable Housing Resources Inc $300,000
2135 Acklen Nashville 37212 10/15 Chaliff Ryan; Halpern Erica Herb Realty LLC $290,000
107 Center Old Hickory 37138 10/10 Gjxmi Group LLC St John Chrysostom Romanian Orthodox Church $283,000
1301 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 10/8 Butterfield Martha; Haley Randall Edward Coleman Missy; Coleman Leonora $255,000
5045 Rawlings Joelton 37080 10/25 Shirey James Robert; Shirey Susan W Gbbb GP $240,000
1919 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 10/17 Nwozo Cordelia Meneses Santiago $230,000
1818 Dr Db Todd Jr Nashville 37208 10/14 DB Todd Part LLC Dimuzio David $215,000
923 42nd Nashville 37209 10/11 Mason Billy J Woodbine Community Org Inc $197,000
4303 Gallatin Nashville 37216 10/1 Hill Sharon Gallatin Pike Partners IV LLC $195,000
763 Fox Ridge Brentwood 37027 10/31 Gabhart Kevin; Gabhart Lisa Kennon Alice B; Kennon James Edward Sr $194,000
1128 Apple Valley Madison 37115 10/31 Allen Debra Lynn Discover TN Realty LLC $179,900
400 Edenwold Madison 37115 10/11 Nouri Alireza Coble G William; Frensley Robert O Estate; McDonald Mark $160,000
1010 Rachels Square Hermitage 37076 10/22 Dunklau Henry James IV Amos James W; Amos Rolanda $151,000
1301 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 10/14 Nelson Kimberlee Ann Try Prop $134,900
4634 Woodview Old Hickory 37138 10/24 Ballard Brian J Fortier Georgianna; Fortier Lee T $125,000
4904 Charlotte Nashville 37209 10/15 Cohen Deborah J; Cohen Lee A Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas J; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Barish David Estate; Cohen David S Guardian; Simmons Constance Lapidus $108,750
1301 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 10/22 Lex & Co LLC Try Prop $100,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
1350 King Franklin 37064 10/17 Iron Triangle Farm LLC Baker Gary T; Baker Portia L $26,650,000
103 Arcaro Brentwood 37027 10/2 Prime Care One LLC HCP PC1 Brentwood TN LLC $15,956,397
Kidman Spring Hill 37174 10/18 Maher John Builders Inc Breland Homes LLC $11,115,000
122 Market Exchange Franklin 37067 10/7 300 Shingle Way Property LLC Prairie Life Fitness LLC $9,400,000
0 Mallory Brentwood 37027 10/18 Force Gary Tennsco LLC $4,250,000
4810 Scenic Hills Oaks Thomp St 37179 10/15 Helmle Rachel And Wade Trust; Helmle Wade And Rachel Trust Choate Donna L; Choate Kenneth II Jr $2,650,000
219 Franklin Brentwood 37027 10/28 HC Brentwood Hotel Part LLC HC Brentwood Land LLC $2,460,000
232 Public Franklin 37064 10/17 Franklin Fire Hall LLC Zongor Amy; Zongor Kenneth $2,300,000
Pratt Franklin 37064 10/14 Madco LLC MDW LLC $1,490,000
1661 Mallory Brentwood 37027 10/3 FM Inv LLC Sympson Gordon H Jr $1,450,000
5015 Harpeth Brentwood 37027 10/29 Taku LLC Sullivan Family Trust $1,335,000
0 Mile End Franklin 37064 10/7 Across 2 Creeks LLC Lawrence Felix R $950,000
321 Billingsly Franklin 37067 10/21 Kennisis Group LLC Liberty Street Parnters LLC $843,000
7833 Barnhill Primm Spr 38476 10/21 Dunbar Andrea; Dunbar Billy Snyder Shannon B Family Trust $840,000
Green Chapel Franklin 37064 10/25 Hirsch Matthew Giannetti Living Trust $788,000
0 Bethesda Thompsons Station 37179 10/1 Lankford Jack L Revocable Trust Holt Raymond Eugene; Holt Ruth Elaine $525,000
Pinewood Primm Spr 38476 10/24 Penza Teresa L Living Trust Jenkins Caroline Ira $515,000
0 Bethesda Thompsons Station 37179 10/1 Hays David M; Hays Tara N Holt Raymond Eugene; Holt Ruth Elaine $476,595
Green Chapel Franklin 37064 10/29 Coldwater Prop LLC Hirsch Matthew $399,000
0 Bethesda Thomp St 37179 10/1 Bailey Laura D; Bailey Robyn R Holt Raymond Eugene; Holt Ruth Elaine $349,060
126 Fowlkes Franklin 37064 10/4 Community Housing Part of Williamson Co. Sandford Family Trust $300,000
6814 Bethesda Arno Thomp St 37179 10/9 Wilson Gayla Graham Bond Daniel S; Bond Phyllis G $269,000
0 3rd Franklin 37064 10/3 Sullivan Candace; Sullivan J Lawrence Moore Robert N Jr (Estate of); Morris Sondra F $260,000
0 Bethesda Thomp St 37179 10/1 Rummage J M; Rummage Linda S Holt Raymond Eugene; Holt Ruth Elaine $255,040
0 I-65 Brentwood 37027 10/28 I 65 4 8 Acre LLC Ball Helen Howell Palmer; Chase Harry Gray; Chase Patricia; Howell Charles Andrew III Family Trust; Howell Lauranne Laise; Howell Melissa McKinney; Howell S Oden Jr; Howell Thomas B; Palmer Ball Helen Howell $225,000
0 Old Franklin 37064 10/8 Houle Frank S Jr Locke Jeffrey D; Locke Jennifer T $143,900
2380 Fairview Fairview 37062 10/31 Thompson Deborah W Revocable Living Trust; Thompson Gary S Prince Patricia $131,000
Waller Nolensville 37027 10/16 Miller Amanda; Miller Jerrad Crespo TN Inv. Services Trust $110,000
Green Chapel Franklin 37064 10/29 Coldwater Prop LLC Hirsch Matthew $100,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
2315 Joe B Jackson M'boro 37127 10/15 Hollingshead Michael Patel Ashok; Sankalp 7 Partners $2,704,000
201 Gils Smyrna 37167 10/30 Heisman Chucky Prop LLC SSI Gils Street LLC $2,100,000
1950 Broad M'boro 37129 10/23 Southern Cornerstone Inc TN Land Inv. Group LLC $1,850,000
8916 Rocky Fork Almaville Smyrna 37167 10/3 Scollins2 Prop LLC Parker Allen T; Parker Jean A $1,500,000
Memorial M'boro   10/16 D3 Memorial II LLC Haynes James B Family Real Estate Part; Haynes James Brevard Jr; Haynes Sam Miller $1,484,525
151 Rucker M'boro 37128 10/30 Tire World of Murfreesboro Inc Togrye Anthony $1,451,964
Rock Springs Christiana 37037 10/25 George Howard III; George Sheri L Gordon Catherine H Estate $1,150,000
1320 Broad M'boro 37129 10/4 Koenig William Lewis Donna J; Lewis Gerald D $850,000
693 President Smyrna 371670000 10/1 NFA Lebanon LLC Beatty Prop LLC $575,000
River Rock M'boro 37128 10/1 Murfreesboro Inv. Co. LLC Nova Management Inc $575,000
Allisona Eagleville 37060 10/25 Fly Brad; Fly Rebecca Ash Kay Jarrell $562,432
2382 Allisona Eagleville 37060 10/22 Welsh Jesse C; Welsh Marissa A Mayes Kathy; McMahon Dorothy W Estate; McMahon Kathy; McMahon Wallace R III; McMahon Wallace R Jr Estate; McMahon Wallace Robert Jr Estate $480,000
152 Lowry Smyrna 37167 10/7 Yahya Faris Jenkins Joseph Dewayne $450,000
6707 Williams Christiana 37037 10/3 Snaith Jonelle A; Snaith William E Trotter Kyle; Trotter Samantha $438,000
1443 Memorial M'boro 37129 10/1 Sharber Gwendolyn T; Sharber Mark R Waldron Gregory E; Waldron Tammie J $395,000
0 Walnut Grove Christiana 37037 10/25 George Howard III Afrakhteh Ardavan $364,100
Luke M'boro 37128 10/9 Hii Ming Kiong Harvey Daffey G; Harvey James S $330,000
Old Nashville M'boro 37129 10/8 West William Devin; West William Hunter Byrd Dana E; Patton Janice F $326,700
5662 Wayside Christiana 37037 10/3 Nicholson Russell E Bellamy Tina Marie; Garrison Lance; Garrison Tina M $280,000
10538 Valley View Lascassas 37085 10/29 Byrn Kellye J Wilson Brittany; Wilson Kelly $255,000
Sanford La Vergne 37086 10/29 Dong Chao Wen Bone Stefanie Van Winkle; Van Winkle Jeremy; Van Winkle Terry Jr $250,000
Trimble Milton 37118 10/30 Bruce Donald L Living Trust Etc; Bruce Donald L Tr Campbell James Winford; Campbell Jesse Ray; Campbell Jody; Campbell Marion; Trail Bertha Sue Campbell $242,725
2030 Church M'boro 37130 10/3 Bryant Frank I&L Inv LLC $240,000
Trimble Milton 37118 10/25 West William Hunter Campbell James Winford; Campbell Jesse Ray; Campbell Jody; Campbell Marion; Trail Bertha Sue Campbell $217,600
181 Blair La Vergne 37086 10/2 Holmes By Design LLC Whitworth Sandra T; Whitworth Thurman H $165,000
1610 Pearcy La Vergne 37086 10/23 Carrera Hector E Gonzalez Masiongale Velma Estate $165,000
7 Greenwood Acres Eagleville 37060 10/25 Guzbaddo Patrick; Guzbaddo Rochelle; Guzbaddo William Huey Rob; Jent Jason; Moore Jeff $159,000
8 Greenwood Acres Eagleville 37060 10/29 Lomeli Gabino Jr; Lomeli Kathleen A Huey Rob; Jent Jason; Moore Jeff $155,250
8700, 8704 Gum M'boro 37127 10/8 Yates Russell D Yates George David $130,000
195 Hollandale La Vergne 37086 10/8 Morgado Javier Quinones Daria $121,000
320 Old Nashville La Vergne 37086 10/4 Lentz Jennie R; Lentz Presley C 320 Old Nashville Hwy Trust The $120,000
Swamp Eagleville 37060 10/23 Ganues Kyle Austin; Ganues Randall Cagle Jr Ganues Branda Joyce Nall; Ganues Randall Cagle Sr $119,014
Cedar Grove M'boro 37130 10/28 Sweeney Chad E; Sweeney Tonya M Ogles Bonnie L; Ogles Thomas W $108,000
Wayside Christiana 37037 10/15 Lee Arch Jr; Lee Crystal West William Hunter $107,500
5569 Hickory Grove M'boro 37129 10/29 Hollingshead Land LLC CN Acquisitions Trust 2012 The $106,441

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
101 Stratford, 1300 Nashville Gallatin 37066 10/25 1300 Nashville LLC American Heritage Apts Inc $6,025,000
1259 Water Gallatin 37066 10/21 SS Realty LP College Street Equip LLC $3,804,000
905 Broadway Portland 37148 10/28 MG Fuel LLC KB Fuels Inc $3,800,000
434, 438, 451, 454, 464 Bryce Canyon, 134, 136, 138, 140 Cages, 104 Devonshire, 569 Smoky Mountains Gallatin 37066 10/7 SRMZ 4 Asset Co. 1 LLC MUPR 3 Assets LLC $3,258,184
225 Main Gallatin 37066 10/16 First Baptist Church of Gallatin Sumner Co. TN $2,000,000
1724 Nashville Gallatin 37066 10/1 Hendersonville Hospital Corp Kennesaw Farms Inv. Partners $1,854,272
1109 Nashville Gallatin 37066 10/2 C K David LLC Dc Gallatin G LLC $1,630,000
420 Main Gallatin 37066 10/28 R2G2 Holdings TN LLC Freds Stores of TN Inc $1,150,000
248 Sanders Ferry Hendrsnvlle 37075 10/9 248 Sanders Ferry LLC Michael D & Charlene Gfrancisco Trust 2016 $1,000,000
447 Ben Albert Cottontown 37048 10/3 Richardson Deborah; Richardson Michael L Blaylock James O; Isenberg Olivia $725,000
130 Volunteer Hendrsnvlle 37075 10/21 Pinaire Roofing LLC Berry John W Jr; Berry Nannie Louise $700,000
225, 229 Martin Chapel Portland 37148 10/22 Freeman Beulah J; Freeman Stephen D; Freeman Willie Joe Alford Gena; Alford Larry $625,000
2968 Highway 25 Cottontown 37048 10/28 Conger Jesse; Conger Richard Jr Triplet Mark $468,000
168 Water Gallatin 37066 10/3 Ray Steve K Wc Prop $407,500
1388 Madison Creek Goodlttsvlle 37072 10/24 Davis Christopher K; Davis Kerri A Isley Michael Ray; Isley Patrick $385,000
280, 444 Wolf Hill Bethpage 37022 10/10 Bray Ben; Bray George; Bray Peggy; Bray Trena; Roberson Mary Porter Becky Lane; Porter Tommy Houston; Porter Tommy Huston $335,000
Douglas Bend Gallatin 37066 10/25 McElhaney Larry R II; McElhaney Penny L Bruno-Tanner Danielle Theresa; Tanner Kyle $300,000
901 Payne Portland 37148 10/18 Stovall Robert P Dosara 3 LLC $275,000
Pee Dee Branch Cottontown 37048 10/30 Schmidle Bridgette; Schmidle Robert M Spurlock Naoma Williams $255,000
Haze Hyde Hollow Bethpage 37022 10/7 Davis John Timothy; Davis Mary Wheeley Merl A; Wheeley Wanda Sue $250,000
460 Clark Hollow Westmrlnd 37186 10/1 Emmer Patricia R Bristol Marilyn P; Bristol Robert L $250,000
3828 Highway 52 Bethpage 37022 10/24 Hoster Kelly A Troutt Brandon; Troutt Tiffany $225,000
241 Eastland Gallatin 37066 10/24 Petrin Matthew; Thompson Edward; Thompson Suzane Y Gallatin CARES Inc $200,000
655 Chipman Bethpage 37022 10/7 Carpenter Cameron Storm Swan James Edgar; Swan Kayla $177,500
1206 Smith Thompson Bethpage 37022 10/7 Pedigo Chloe; Pedigo Jared Stewart Beverly Ann $160,000
Pee Dee Branch Cottontown 37048 10/24 Ensley Erin; Ensley Jacob Spurlock Naoma W $155,000
1005 Jimmy Suttle Bethpage 37022 10/2 J&J Real Estate LLC Hunter Britt $150,000
201 Russell Portland 37148 10/22 Collins Charles R; Hancock Jonathon Zeller Benjamin Nash $135,000
Highway 76 Cottontown 37048 10/8 Andrews Glen; Witherington Terry Suiter Missy L; Suiter Richard L $124,900
Pee Dee Branch Cottontown 37048 10/4 Duncan Keith Spurlock Naoma Williams $119,000
1004, 1012, 1018, 1026B Pleasant Grove Westmrlnd 37186 10/30 Kendall Christopher Lee Kendall Anita $105,000
2024 Shell Hendrsnvlle 37075 10/1 Ingram Robert Christopher Garrett Helen $100,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
488 Bridgestone Lebanon 37090 10/10 SIF Commerce Farms LLC Teachers Insurance & Annuity Assoc of America Member; Western A Midwest Jr Mezz LLC Member; Western A Midwest Mezz LLC Member; Western A Midwest TN LLC $30,764,000
I-840 Lebanon 37090 10/3 Cobro Central LLC Duke Business Centers Corporation Gen Partner; Duke Const Limited Part $4,078,000
Sunset Mt Juliet 37122 10/7 Beazer Homes LLC Lh Nichols Vale LLC $2,614,829
101 Drummers, 1041 Rutland Mt Juliet 37122 10/10 Jones Co. of TN LLC Simms Myra Baird Irrevocable Trust; Smartt Austelle Baird Irrevocable Trust $2,068,699
2791 Mt Juliet Mt Juliet 37122 10/7 Cassa 2791 LLC Delacey Evelyn Y Estate $2,000,000
Beech Log Watertown 37184 10/4 Deming Elizabeth B; Deming Michael R Vantrease Charles Brad; Vantrease Jessica $1,100,000
0 Berea Church Lebanon 37087 10/3 Payne C Roy III Lannom Christie Jones; Lannom John Rusty $875,000
4411 Franklin Lebanon 37090 10/24 New Christine; New Kevin Hughes Christopher G; Hughes Elisabeth $740,000
5424 Manners Lebanon 37087 10/7 Lannom Christie J; Lannom John R Tatum A Sue; Tatum Gary W; Tatum Gary Wayne $725,000
809 Cumberland Lebanon 37087 10/30 Leon Raul Onate Jr; Onate Alma Rosa; Onate Raul Jr Volunteer South Inc $700,000
5290 Hickory Ridge Lebanon 37087 10/2 Duncan Jamie; Malone Aaron Smith Nowell D; Smith Vicky P $585,000
3747 Cedar Forest Lebanon 37090 10/28 Bradshaw Everette L III; Bradshaw Flora Danner Jason B; Danner Sun Sil Y $520,000
6655 Trousdale Ferry Lebanon 37090 10/18 Bailey Brandon P; Bailey Tammy C Cherry; Cherry Tammy C Partyka Alexander J; Partyka Susan M $475,000
3180 Tater Peeler Lebanon 37090 10/17 Allison David M; Allison Kim H Divney Larry $415,000
Lebanon Mt Juliet 37122 10/17 Turner Montgomery G Sr Goddard Preston W $400,000
1280 Grant Watertown 37184 10/15 New Gary S; New Jennifer J G Team; Gaines Kevin Partner; Gaither Jackie Partner; Tim Tomlinson Homes Inc $369,900
1334 Sparta Lebanon 37090 10/25 Ghobrial Atef; Mousa Adel; Mousa Nermeen; Shekri Nahed Mitchell Rodger Prop LLC $325,000
9941 Sparta Watertown 37184 10/15 Keller Joshua T; Keller Kimberly D West Bradley; West Suzanne $300,000
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 10/24 Gleason Vickie E Shields John P; Shields Vida G $254,900
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 10/15 Lowe Richard McClung Mack H Member; Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $252,900
0 Cairo     10/9 Derryberry Joseph A; Derryberry Kathy A Cunningham Emily B; Cunningham Lisa Ann; Elm Tree Partners LLC; Haynes Michelle Member $250,000
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 10/29 Carter Austin Moorehead Vicki C $243,000
122 Castlewood Lebanon 37087 10/9 Bates Lorri Barrett Oakley Geraldine P $225,000
0 Armsrong Lebanon   10/18 Maynard Harold D; Maynard Joyce B Beseda Carol Estate; Hillard Erica Exec $225,000
110 High Lebanon 37087 10/14 Noble Darryl D; Noble Lisa M Potts Robert G $215,000
3580 Mt Juliet     10/11 Animo Organics LLC Benner Jason R $185,000
512 Maple Lebanon 37087 10/10 Blas Jeimy; Luna Edwin Alfredo Stein Bradley Gideon $178,000
1006 Stonebrook Lebanon 37087 10/30 Byrd Andrew; Byrd Jessica L Atwood & Corbitt Developing; Atwood George L Partner $175,000
0 Comer Lebanon   10/18 Newsad Robert Alsup Jerry E $162,000
3890 Big Springs Lebanon 37090 10/8 Ferrell Larry Fuller Randall $145,000
215 Main Lebanon 37087 10/8 Goode John M; Goode Tina M Barkmeyer Mildred; Wallace Lew O $117,234
2446 Lone Oak Mt Juliet 37122 10/23 McKinney Crystal Fleming Homes LLC; Fleming Jordan R Member $117,000
507 Carver Lebanon 37087 10/22 Knowles Stewart Const Inc Farmington Woods LLC $115,000
300 High Lebanon 37087 10/25 Robertson Freddie Denny Betty F $100,000

