Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 15, 2019

Tennessee governor's communications director to leave post

Updated 8:25AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's top communications official will be leaving his post at the end of the year.

According to The Tennessean, Lee communications director Chris Walker will step down Dec. 31 to return to the private sector.

Walker joined the administration after working on Lee's 2018 Republican campaign that landed him in the governor's mansion.

Walker says he plans to take on projects he put on hold, such as think tank work and political work.

Earlier this year, Lee's special assistant, Chris Devaney, resigned to help run Manny Sethi's Republican campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee. Devaney also came from Lee's campaign team.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0