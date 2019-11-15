Stocks end wobbly day slightly higher

VOL. 43 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 15, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended a wobbly day with tiny gains on Wall Street, enough to nudge major indexes to more record highs.

The market started lower Monday as traders waited for clues about where trade talks between the U.S. and China were headed.

Technology companies and makers of consumer products posted some of the bigger gains, while energy stocks lagged as the price of crude oil fell.

CoverGirl owner Coty rose 2.6% after the company said it was buying a majority stake in reality TV star Kylie Jenner's beauty business.

The S&P 500 edged up 1 point to 3,122.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 31 points, or 0.1%, to 28,036. The Nasdaq rose 9 points, or 0.1%, to 8,549.

Bond price rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.81%.