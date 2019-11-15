Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 15, 2019

Trade hopes send stocks to records

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing at all-time highs after U.S. officials said they’re making progress in the latest push for a trade agreement with China.

Technology stocks were the biggest winners Friday. Applied Materials jumped 9% after reporting strong results.

Health insurers rose after the Trump administration announced a rule forcing hospitals to make public the rates they negotiate with insurers for their services.

UnitedHealth Group rose 5.3%.

Restoration Hardware and Occidental Petroleum rose after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had picked up shares in both companies.

The S&P 500 rose 23 points, or 0.8%, to 3,120.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 222 points, or 0.8%, to 28,004. The Nasdaq rose 61 points, or 0.7%, to 8,540.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.83%.

