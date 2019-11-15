Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 15, 2019

Lyft will end scooter operations in Nashville

NASHVILLE (AP) — The ride-sharing company Lyft says it’s removing its scooters from Nashville, Tennessee by the end of the month.

News outlets report Lyft confirmed Thursday that the company will end scooter operations in Nashville on Nov. 22.

A Lyft statement says the company is grateful for scooter riders and that the company will continue providing riders with other modes of transportation.

WKRN-TV says the move comes amid a push to further regulate scooters in Nashville because of safety concerns. In October, At-Large Council Member Steve Glover said the time had come to ban scooters in Nashville.

Council members agreed to limit the number of scooter companies in Nashville to three.

There are five companies left: Bird, Lime, Spin, Jump, and Bolt.

The selection process is still underway.

