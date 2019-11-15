GM strike pushes industrial production down 0.8% last month

VOL. 43 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 15, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — A strike at General Motors pushed U.S. manufacturing production lower in October, adding to the troubles confronting American industry.

The Federal Reserve said Friday that manufacturing output tumbled 0.6% last month, largely because production of cars and auto parts plunged 7.1% amid the GM strike. The drop in factory production was the biggest since April.

Overall industrial production -- which includes factories, utilities and mines -- fell 0.8%, the biggest drop since May 2018. Industrial output is down 1.1% from October 2018.

American manufacturing is also contending with the fallout from President Donald Trump’s trade wars, which have raised costs for some factories and created uncertainty for business.

Excluding auto output, industrial production still fell 0.5% and manufacturing output slipped 0.1%.

Mining production slid 0.7%, and utility production fell 2.6%.