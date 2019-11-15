Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 15, 2019

Justice department investigating Florida GOP congressman

Updated 7:24AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee says the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Florida Rep. Ross Spano over accusations of campaign finance violations.

The panel announced Thursday that it’s deferring its own the review of allegations against Spano at the justice department’s request.

Spano is a freshman congressman whose district is in central Florida.

The House Ethics Committee in September said it was reviewing allegations in September that Spano borrowed more than $100,000 from two friends and then loaned it to his campaign. He has since repaid the loans, with the proceeds of a bank loan to himself.

Spano has denied wrongdoing and previously said he was confident the process would ultimately lean in his favor.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0