Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 15, 2019

US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.75%

Updated 11:12AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week amid optimism over prospects for the U.S. economy. Rates remain at historically low levels, however, as an incentive to prospective homebuyers.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 3.75% from 3.69% last week. By contrast, the benchmark rate stood at 4.94% a year ago.

The average rate on a 15-year mortgage increased to 3.2% this week from 3.13% last week.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress this week that the central bank remains optimistic about the U.S. economy, though it still faces risks from slower growth overseas and trade tensions.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0